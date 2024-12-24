Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMercedes-Benz G 580 EVMaruti Suzuki eVX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero XPulse 210Norton Commando 961 SportCFMoto 400NKKawasaki KLX 230Yamaha Nmax 155
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh

The KLX 230 is offered in two colour schemes: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki KLX 230 launched in India
  • Deliveries begin January 2025 onwards
  • Gets a 233cc single-cylinder engine and a 6-speed gearbox

India Kawasaki has finally launched the KLX 230 in India. Priced at Rs 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom), bookings for the dual-purpose motorcycle have been open since its unveiling in October. For those who had reserved their motorcycle, gear up to take deliveries in January 2025. The KLX 230 is a highly anticipated model from Kawasaki, as it has been spotted undergoing testing multiple times before its India debut. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 First Ride Impressions: Fun Package!

 

 

Kawasaki KLX 230: Design & Styling 

Kawasaki KLX 230 Web 14

The KLX 230 has a slim and tall profile, thanks to its dual-purpose spirit. 

 

The KLX 230 is Kawasaki’s first dual-sport, road-legal motorcycle on sale in India. Its design depicts its dual-purpose nature, featuring a slim and tall profile, long-travel suspension, wire-spoke wheels, and a single-piece seat. To comply with road-legal requirements, it is equipped with essentials like an LED headlamp, turn indicators, rear-view mirrors, a saree guard, and dual-purpose tyres. Customers can choose between two colour options: Lime Green and Battle Grey. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Debuts In India Ahead Of December Launch

 

Kawasaki KLX 230: Cycle Parts & Dimensions

Kawasaki KLX 230 Web 3

The KLX 230 tips the scale at 139 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 7.6 litres. 

 

Built on a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, the KLX 230 offers 240mm suspension travel with a 37mm telescopic fork at the front and a Uni-Trak-linked mono-shock offering 250mm travel at the rear. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup, paired with dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS. 

 

The KLX 230 has a ground clearance of 265mm and a seat height of 880mm. Its kerb weight is just 139 kg, while the fuel tank has a capacity of 7.6 litres.

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki ZX-4RR Launched In India At Rs 9.42 Lakh

 

Kawasaki KLX 230: Tech & Features

Kawasaki KLX 230 Web 6

It gets an LCD dash which comes with Bluetooth connectivity feature. 

 

The KLX 230 is purpose-built and comes with basic yet functional features. It sports a minimalist LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The console provides day-to-day readouts, including an odometer, trip meter, speedometer, fuel gauge, and a digital clock.

 

Kawasaki KLX 230: Engine & Performance

Kawasaki KLX 230 Web 2

Gets a 233cc single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

On the powertrain front, the KLX 230 incorporates a 233cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 19.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa Introduced In Japan

 

 

Kawasaki KLX 230: Accessories

Kawasaki KLX 230 S 2

There are several accessories on offer for the Kawasaki KLX 230. 

 

Kawasaki is offering a range of accessories tailor-made for the KLX 230. Buyers can opt for the following accessories to personalise their motorcycle. The list comprises a rear carrier, hand guard set, skid plate, frame covers, USB Type-C port, engine guard, handlebar pad, and lower seats.

# Kawasaki India# India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd# Kawasaki KLX 230# Kawasaki KLX 230 India# Kawasaki KLX 230 launched# KLX 230# Kawasaki Bikes India# Bikes in India# Bikes# Motorcycles in India# Auto News# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The successor to the Ninja 1000SX, the Ninja 1100SX is offered in a single standard variant and one black/grey colour scheme.
    Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched In India At Rs 13.49 Lakh
  • The 2 millionth vehicle to roll out was the brand’s highest-selling vehicle, the Ertiga MPV.
    Maruti Suzuki Sets New Record With Rollout Of 20 Lakh Vehicles In 1 Year
  • Triumph has rolled out discounts on its most affordable motorcycle in India as part of its year-end scheme.
    Triumph Speed T4 Available With Rs 18,000 Discount In December 2024
  • India Bike Week 2024 concluded on December 7 and attracted over 25,000 riders from different parts of the country.
    India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More
  • The Thar Earth edition, launched in February this year, bags the maximum discount.
    Mahindra Thar Gets Up To Rs 3.06 Lakh Year-End Discount

Latest Reviews

  • The KLX 230 is offered in two colour schemes: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh
  • The motorcycle is available in two variants and besides the new emissions updated receives few feature additions
    2025 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.22 Lakh
  • Here is a rundown of all the electric cars that were launched in India in 2024. The list comprises cars from homegrown automakers and international brands.
    Electric Cars, SUVs Launched In India In 2024
  • The Thruxton 400 will be the third motorcycle to be based on Triumph’s 400 cc platform
    Upcoming Triumph Thruxton 400 Spied Ahead Of Debut
  • The motorcycle receives revised styling, a sleeker profile and new feature upgrades
    Triumph Speed Twin 900 Launched At Rs 8.89 Lakh
  • The MG Cyberster is set to be launched in India in January 2025, two years after its global debut
    MG Cyberster India Specifications Revealed Ahead Of January 2025 Launch
  • Under the MOU, a joint holding company will be set up through joint share transfer, which is expected to be completed by August 2026
    Honda and Nissan Sign MOU To Explore Merger; Mitsubishi Likely To Join
  • The Honda SP125 is now OBD2B compliant and can be had at a starting price tag of Rs 91,771
    2025 Honda SP125 Launched In India At Rs 91,771
  • We took the Hyundai Exter from the Arabian Sea at Varkala to the majestic summit of Anamudi Peak, while taking a little detour through spice plantations and driving right through Munnar’s Gap Road – all without a single refuelling stop!
    Sea To Summit With Hyundai Exter: Varkala To Anamudi on a Single Tank of Fuel
  • The Ola S1 Pro Sona is finished in a special colour scheme that combines a pearl white shade with gold
    Limited-Run Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition Revealed; Sports 24K Gold-Plated Components

Research More on Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230

Expected Price : ₹ 5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 25, 2024

Popular Kawasaki Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved