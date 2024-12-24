Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh

India Kawasaki has finally launched the KLX 230 in India. Priced at Rs 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom), bookings for the dual-purpose motorcycle have been open since its unveiling in October. For those who had reserved their motorcycle, gear up to take deliveries in January 2025. The KLX 230 is a highly anticipated model from Kawasaki, as it has been spotted undergoing testing multiple times before its India debut.

Kawasaki KLX 230: Design & Styling

The KLX 230 has a slim and tall profile, thanks to its dual-purpose spirit.

The KLX 230 is Kawasaki’s first dual-sport, road-legal motorcycle on sale in India. Its design depicts its dual-purpose nature, featuring a slim and tall profile, long-travel suspension, wire-spoke wheels, and a single-piece seat. To comply with road-legal requirements, it is equipped with essentials like an LED headlamp, turn indicators, rear-view mirrors, a saree guard, and dual-purpose tyres. Customers can choose between two colour options: Lime Green and Battle Grey.

Kawasaki KLX 230: Cycle Parts & Dimensions

The KLX 230 tips the scale at 139 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 7.6 litres.

Built on a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, the KLX 230 offers 240mm suspension travel with a 37mm telescopic fork at the front and a Uni-Trak-linked mono-shock offering 250mm travel at the rear. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup, paired with dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

The KLX 230 has a ground clearance of 265mm and a seat height of 880mm. Its kerb weight is just 139 kg, while the fuel tank has a capacity of 7.6 litres.

Kawasaki KLX 230: Tech & Features

It gets an LCD dash which comes with Bluetooth connectivity feature.

The KLX 230 is purpose-built and comes with basic yet functional features. It sports a minimalist LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The console provides day-to-day readouts, including an odometer, trip meter, speedometer, fuel gauge, and a digital clock.

Kawasaki KLX 230: Engine & Performance

Gets a 233cc single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

On the powertrain front, the KLX 230 incorporates a 233cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out 19.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki KLX 230: Accessories

There are several accessories on offer for the Kawasaki KLX 230.

Kawasaki is offering a range of accessories tailor-made for the KLX 230. Buyers can opt for the following accessories to personalise their motorcycle. The list comprises a rear carrier, hand guard set, skid plate, frame covers, USB Type-C port, engine guard, handlebar pad, and lower seats.