Kawasaki KLX 230R S Launched In India At Rs 1.94 Lakh
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on August 14, 2025
Highlights
- India-made KLX 230R S launched
- Gets the same 233 cc engine
- Offered in lime green paint option
Along with reducing the price of the KLX 230 to Rs 1.99 lakh, Kawasaki India has launched the KLX 230R S at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The KLX 230R S is a purpose-built off-road motorcycle that is not street-legal, designed specifically for trail riding and use in closed-course environments. Staying true to its roots, the dirt bike retains its KX-inspired styling and is only offered in the classic lime green paint scheme.
Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed: Now Costs Rs 1.99 Lakh
Interestingly, the international-spec KLX230R S, brought in as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit, will remain on sale in India alongside the India-made version. The imported model – priced at Rs 5.21 lakh (ex-showroom) – features a lightweight aluminium frame and swingarm, while the India-made variant uses a high-tensile steel chassis and swingarm to keep production costs in check.
The locally manufactured KLX 230R S has a kerb weight of 129 kg, which is 14 kg more than the imported model. The bike offers a ground clearance of 270 mm and a seat height of 900 mm. Suspension duties are handled by a 37 mm telescopic front fork offering 220 mm of travel, and a link-type rear suspension that provides adjustable preload and offers 223 mm of travel. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tyres, while stopping power comes from 240 mm disc at the front and 220 mm at the rear.
Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Recalled Over Engine Issue
The India-made KLX 230R S is powered by the same 233 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, delivering 18.74 bhp at 7,800 rpm and 19.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,200 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.
Latest News
Popular Kawasaki Models
- Kawasaki W175Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.22 - 1.35 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja H2REx-Showroom Price₹ 79.9 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.52 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10REx-Showroom Price₹ 15.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.16 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.43 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.51 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6REx-Showroom Price₹ 11.09 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 6.24 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.59 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 110Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3 Lakh
- Kawasaki Vulcan SEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.1 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z900RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.8 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z H2Ex-Showroom Price₹ 23.02 - 27.22 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.93 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 140GEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.07 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 1000Ex-Showroom Price₹ 12.19 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 450REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Z650RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.72 Lakh
- Kawasaki W800 StreetEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.33 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX250Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki Versys 1100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 12.9 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 500Ex-Showroom Price₹ 5.29 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RREx-Showroom Price₹ 9.42 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4REx-Showroom Price₹ 8.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki 2025 Versys-X 300Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.8 Lakh
- Kawasaki Ninja 1100 SXEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.49 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX65Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.12 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX112Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.88 Lakh
- Kawasaki KX 85Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.2 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX230RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.21 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 300REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.6 Lakh
- Kawasaki KLX 230Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 Lakh
- Kawasaki EliminatorEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.62 Lakh
- Home
- News
- Electric Two-wheelers
- Kawasaki KLX 230R S Launched In India At Rs 1.94 Lakh