Kawasaki KLX 230R S Launched In India At Rs 1.94 Lakh

The KLX 230R S is a purpose-built off-road motorcycle that is not street-legal.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on August 14, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • India-made KLX 230R S launched
  • Gets the same 233 cc engine
  • Offered in lime green paint option

Along with reducing the price of the KLX 230 to Rs 1.99 lakh, Kawasaki India has launched the KLX 230R S at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom). The KLX 230R S is a purpose-built off-road motorcycle that is not street-legal, designed specifically for trail riding and use in closed-course environments. Staying true to its roots, the dirt bike retains its KX-inspired styling and is only offered in the classic lime green paint scheme. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 Prices Slashed: Now Costs Rs 1.99 Lakh 
 India Made Kawasaki KLX 230 R S Launched In India 3Interestingly, the international-spec KLX230R S, brought in as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit, will remain on sale in India alongside the India-made version. The imported model – priced at Rs 5.21 lakh (ex-showroom) – features a lightweight aluminium frame and swingarm, while the India-made variant uses a high-tensile steel chassis and swingarm to keep production costs in check.  

 

The locally manufactured KLX 230R S has a kerb weight of 129 kg, which is 14 kg more than the imported model. The bike offers a ground clearance of 270 mm and a seat height of 900 mm. Suspension duties are handled by a 37 mm telescopic front fork offering 220 mm of travel, and a link-type rear suspension that provides adjustable preload and offers 223 mm of travel. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheels wrapped in knobby tyres, while stopping power comes from 240 mm disc at the front and 220 mm at the rear. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Recalled Over Engine Issue
  India Made Kawasaki KLX 230 R S Launched In India 1

The India-made KLX 230R S is powered by the same 233 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine, delivering 18.74 bhp at 7,800 rpm and 19.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,200 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. 

