2026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!
- The Tata Harrier & Safari now come with a petrol engine
- The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine has been borrowed from Sierra
- The new engine makes more power & torque for the Harrier & Safari
The days when Indian SUV buyers swore by torquey diesels are largely over. In the BS6 and E20 era, petrol engines now dominate buyer preferences. While most brands have already moved to petrol or at least added petrol options, Tata’s Harrier and Safari stood out as diesel-only offerings in this segment. That’s now changed with the introduction of Tata’s new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion petrol engine. I recently drove both SUVs and came back genuinely surprised.
Powertrain & Performance
You see, the Harrier and Safari get the same 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion turbo petrol engine that was introduced with the Sierra. Now, in all honesty, we liked the engine there. It was refined, smooth and well-suited to an SUV. But the Harrier and Safari are bigger and heavier, which raised a genuine concern going into this drive: would the engine feel adequate? Short answer, yes, it does.
For these OMEGArc-based SUVs, the Hyperion motor is offered at a higher state of tune. So, it now produces 168 bhp and 280 Nm. Power is right up there with the diesel, though torque is about 40 Nm lower. That said, spec sheets rarely tell the full story when it comes to real-world performance. The engine has good grunt, and it builds power and speed smoothly and surely. Yes, there is some turbo lag in the lower revs, especially below 1800 rpm, however, once the turbo kicks in, the motor feels alive and ready to charge.
Could it have been better? Yes. The output is strong, and the performance feels spot on for the Harrier, but the Safari could have used a bit more punch. Its larger size and extra weight make you miss the diesel’s additional 40 Nm of torque. That said, it’s far from a deal-breaker. In everyday city driving, you’re unlikely to notice it. You only really feel the difference when you drive the diesel and petrol Safari back-to-back. On the highway, plan your overtakes, and this engine will keep you perfectly satisfied.
Tata says the focus was on drivability, efficiency and refinement, and it clearly shows
What really stands out with this engine is its refinement. Tata says the focus was on drivability, efficiency and refinement, and it clearly shows. Vibrations are well controlled, and idle noise is minimal. In fact, it doesn’t even feel like a typical Tata petrol engine, and that’s a big plus in my book.
Transmission
I’m not a fan of is Tata’s electronic shifter. I tried engaging drive or reverse, and it simply didn’t register.
For this first drive, I only got to sample the automatic versions of both SUVs, which use the same 6-speed AISIN-sourced torque converter as the Sierra. Unlike the Sierra, though, Tata is also offering an optional 6-speed manual here. We’ll reserve judgment on that until we’ve driven it.
Both SUVs use the same 6-speed AISIN-sourced torque converter as the Sierra
Coming to the automatic, shifts are smooth, and power delivery to the front wheels is clean. The tuning prioritises efficiency and drivability, so hard acceleration brings a noticeable delay in downshifts. That said, it works well in the city and at cruising speeds. What I’m not a fan of is Tata’s electronic shifter. On multiple occasions, I tried engaging drive or reverse, and it simply didn’t register.
Dynamics & NVH
The Harrier and Safari continue to deliver the ride and handling they’re known for
On the road, the Harrier and Safari continue to deliver the ride and handling they’re known for, despite the slight change in weight with the new engine. If anything, the Harrier actually feels quicker while staying nicely planted. Tata hasn’t shared an official 0–100 kmph time yet, but I managed to sprint the Harrier petrol to 100 kmph in a little over 10 seconds, a couple of seconds quicker than the diesel.
The noise isolation inside the cabin is impressive
I was also quite impressed with the noise isolation inside the cabin. While the engine’s refinement is one reason for that, the insulation, too, is top-notch. Except for mild road noise, the cabin feels relatively quieter than the diesel model.
Styling & New Variants
Tata is now offering a new Nitro Red colour for both the Harrier and Safari
In terms of looks, nothing much has changed with both SUVs. You get the same exterior styling elements and cabin layout as the diesel SUV. That being said, Tata is now offering a new Nitro Red colour for both the Harrier and Safari, and both will get a dual-tone option as well with a contrast black roof. The top-spec Harrier gets 18-inch alloy wheels, while Safari rolls on a set of 19-inch dual-tone wheels.
Highlights for the top-sped Red #Dark variant include - the all-black body colour with red accents
Both SUVs are now offered in two new variants, including a Red #Dark edition. In the Harrier’s case, it’s Fearless Ultra and Fearless Ultra Red #Dark. On the other hand, for Safari it’s Accomplished Ultra and Accomplished Ultra Red #Dark. Highlights for the top-sped Red #Dark variant include - the all-black body colour with red accents on the grille, red callipers, and red Harrier or Safari badging on the doors.
New Tech & Cabin Features
The top-spec trims already get a 360-degree camera, and this has now been upgraded with a washer function
Tata Motors has also stepped up the convenience quotient on the petrol-powered Harrier and Safari with features that actually add day-to-day value.
The top-spec trims already get a 360-degree camera, and this has now been upgraded with a washer function for both the front and rear cameras. Every time you use the windshield washer, a jet of water cleans the cameras as well, which is genuinely useful in dirty conditions.
The petrol-powered Harrier & Safari now gets the digital IRVM from Harrier EV
Much like the Harrier EV, these petrol SUVs now also get a digital IRVM. A rear-facing camera mounted to the shark-fin antenna shows what’s behind the car, while another camera integrated into the internal rear-view mirror records the road ahead. With a built-in DVR function, it effectively doubles up as a dashcam, making it another feature with real-world practicality.
The Red #Dark edition features an all-black cabin paired with deep red faux leather
Tata has also refreshed the cabin with new trim options. Top-spec variants can be had with Oyster White upholstery and faux wood and soft-touch brown inserts, while the Red #Dark edition features an all-black cabin paired with deep red faux leather.
The massive 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Harrier EV
The standout feature, however, is the massive 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the Harrier EV. It uses a Samsung QLED panel, delivering sharp and vibrant visuals. One feature I’m less sold on is the Arcade App suite, which includes OTT and streaming apps like YouTube, Prime Video and JioSaavn. While it makes sense in an EV during charging stops, its usefulness in an ICE car is limited since these apps only work when the car is in park.
For now, all of these features remain exclusive to the petrol versions of the SUVs.
Verdict & Expected Price
Together, the Tata Harrier and Safari clock over 6,000 units a month
The Harrier and Safari have been around for a while now, and despite being diesel-only, they together clock over 6,000 units a month. With tighter emission norms and a clear push towards petrol cars, adding a petrol option was inevitable. It also opens these SUVs up to a wider audience, especially in regions like Delhi-NCR, where diesel vehicles are restricted to a 10-year registration.
The new petrol engine is good alternative to the diesel engine of Harrier and Safari
In short, this new petrol engine fits the Harrier and Safari well. If you were on the fence purely because they were diesel-only, they now deserve a serious look. The fact that Tata is also bundling some smarter tech and features exclusively with the petrol versions only adds to the appeal. That said, pricing will be critical.
We expect the Harrier petrol to kick off around Rs. 12.49 lakh, with the Safari petrol at roughly Rs. 13 lakh.
The Harrier diesel starts at Rs. 14 lakh, and the Safari diesel from Rs. 14.66 lakh. The turbo-petrol Sierra is priced from Rs. 11.49 lakh, while the new 2026 MG Hector starts at Rs. 12 lakh. Tata will need aggressive pricing, and I’d expect the Harrier petrol to kick off around Rs. 12.49 lakh, with the Safari petrol at roughly Rs. 13 lakh.
