car&bike Awards 2026: BMW X3 Bags The Premium Car Of The Year Title

The fourth-generation BMW X3 has been awarded the Premium Car of the Year title at the car&bike Awards 2026. In the 20th edition of the car&bike Awards, the competition in the Premium Cars category was amongst the BMW X3, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line, and MINI Countryman All4. Across all parameters, it was the X3 that scored the highest points and secured the title.

One of the more popular choices in this segment, the fourth-gen BMW X3 was launched at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Recently, BMW also added the more powerful X3 30 xDrive to the variant line-up. The SUV is offered in two petrol and one diesel engine option, providing multiple choices for buyers, with prices ranging from Rs. 71.20 lakh to Rs. 74.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV Returns

With the generation upgrade, the X3 has become bigger, more capable and a lot more premium. While the exterior looks sharp and futuristic, the cabin is spacious and a step above. Combine with modern tech and advanced safety equipment, and of course the engine options - the X3 come out as a solid package.