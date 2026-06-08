BMW India To Increase Prices Of Its Cars And SUVs By Up To 2% From July 1

BMW Group India has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its model range, effective July 1, 2026. The revision will apply to both BMW and Mini cars sold in India, covering locally assembled models as well as completely built-up unit (CBU) imports.

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This marks the second price hike announced by BMW Group India in recent months. Earlier this year, at the start of FY2027, the luxury carmaker had revised prices citing rupee depreciation and rising logistics costs. The company has attributed the latest increase to the same factors.

BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said: “To protect our premium standards against macroeconomic headwinds - specifically rupee depreciation and escalating logistics costs - we are introducing a price increase of up to 2 per cent across our portfolio”.

The price increase will impact BMW's locally produced range, which includes models such as the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i and the iX1 Long Wheelbase.

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The revision will also extend to imported BMW models sold as CBUs, including the i5 M60, i7, i7 M70, iX, M440i Convertible, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M5 and XM. Mini’s lineup in India will also become more expensive from July 1, although the company has not specified model-wise revisions.