BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!
- 530bhp twin-turbo V8 with mild-hybrid tech
- 0-100kmph in just 4.3 seconds
- xDrive AWD and the M Sport differential with torque vectoring
There are cars made to follow trends, and then there are cars that create them, and the BMW X6 nameplate is one such trendsetter. Back in 2008, BMW decided to combine two body styles that seemingly had no business existing together – the girth of a practicality SUV stitched to a seductively sloping roofline of a sports coupe. And the result is the Coupe SUV we know of today. It did divide opinions at first, but now almost every luxury manufacturer has a ‘coupe SUV’ of their own.
What you see in the pictures here is the LCI (or the facelifted version) of the third-generation X6. It is making a comeback to India after a brief hiatus, and it's coming in as a CBU from Spartanburg, North Carolina. Launched at Rs 1.78 crore (ex-showroom), it is priced exactly as the new Audi SQ8 and some Rs 20-odd lakh more than the six-cylinder GLE 53 AMG Coupe. So, should you get the one who started it all over its competition? Let’s find out.
Exterior Styling
The one thing this X6 does in terms of styling is bring BMW's current design language before the next-generation Neue Klasse philosophy takes over. It somehow feels like the final chapter of the Bavarian carmaker’s familiar styling era.
In the LCI, it gets a slimmer, twin, vertical adaptive LED headlamp signature with a gloss black grille and aggressive bumpers, the latter courtesy of the M60i badge. Move to the side, and the X6's signature silhouette remains its defining characteristic. The sweeping roofline flows neatly into a chunky rear section, creating a profile that is instantly recognisable. It is riding on large 21-inch alloy wheels with red M Sport brake callipers peeking through.
It is a substantial SUV by every measure. In fact, some may find its proportions almost excessive, and it now looks more American rather than European. But that's precisely the point. The X6 has never attempted to blend in but rather to stand out. Whether you love it or hate it, it demands attention in a way very few luxury SUVs could manage today.
Interior and Comfort
Step inside, and the cabin immediately feels familiar. Although this cabin layout strikes a pleasing balance between sportiness and premiumness, this is (like the exterior) could be the last humane design before the wave of Neue Klasse’s modernity.
The curved dual-screen display dominates the dashboard while the thick M Sport steering wheel feels perfectly weighted. Thankfully, the rotary iDrive controller remains, making navigation through its not-so-friendly OS much easier while driving. The dashboard is finished with premium materials, including gloss wood trim that adds warmth to an otherwise sporty cabin. BMW also offers multiple upholstery themes, ranging from all-black to bright ivory and beige combinations, allowing buyers to tailor the cabin to their tastes.
The rear seat does make a bit of a compromise in pursuit of style. Taller passengers may notice reduced headroom, and while space remains generous, this is clearly a vehicle designed around the driver rather than being chauffeured around. That said, the 580-litre boot ensures practicality hasn't been sacrificed at all.
Powertrain and Performance
Under the masculine bonnet sits BMW's latest 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, internally known as the S68. It is improved over its predecessor with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, higher compression and BMW's latest variable valve timing technology. The numbers speak for themselves – almost 530bhp and 750 Nm, enough to propel this nearly 2.4-tonne SUV from 0-100 kmph in just 4.3 seconds before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph.
On paper, the numbers are stratospheric. But around town, the V8 remains remarkably civilised. The engine is refined, quiet and surprisingly relaxed, to the point where first-time drivers could easily mistake it for BMW's four- or six-cylinder unit. It is only when you switch into Sport Plus mode that the X6 reveals its true personality.
The transformation is dramatic as the throttle sharpens instantly, the gearbox becomes noticeably more aggressive, and the exhaust finally begins to announce the presence of eight cylinders under the bonnet. Acceleration is relentless despite its size and weight. And the X6 launches forward with an urgency that simply shouldn't be possible for an SUV of this mass. Every stab of the throttle is accompanied by a soundtrack that reminds you why naturally charismatic V8 engines remain so special. And in an era where downsizing and electrification are becoming the norm, that soundtrack alone feels increasingly rare.
While the steering isn't overflowing with feedback, it is accurate, direct and gains weight naturally as speeds rise. Deep into the corner, X6 responds with surprising eagerness, making it feel significantly smaller than its dimensions suggest, courtesy of its rear wheel steering. The M Sport differential with torque vectoring deserves much of the credit here. It never lets you unsettle it, no matter how hard you try. It delivers levels of grip that inspire confidence to carry more speed into corners than you’d dare without any drama.
One area where the M60i leaves room for improvement is the braking performance. Stopping power in itself is adequate, but the pedal action doesn't inspire quite the same confidence, especially when you have a 530bhp V8 to put a leash on.
Conclusion
The BMW X6 M60i isn’t your regular Joe SUV. It is special in every way imaginable. It prioritises emotion over outright practicality, and that's exactly why it continues to appeal. It is capable of turning every journey into an occasion, whether it's a quick drive to the office or an early morning blast on your favourite stretch of road.
The timing of this V8 is impeccable too, as large-capacity petrol engines are becoming increasingly uncommon. The X6 M60i doesn't deliver mindless performance; it offers a type of performance that may not be around for much longer. It’s highly usable as your daily driver. But at the same time, it makes your heart race when you unleash its potential.
Buying the X6 (or either of its competition, the GLE Coupe and SQ8) isn’t driven by logic alone. Buyers in this segment aren't looking for the most sensible luxury SUV; they're looking for something that excites them every single time they press the starter button. And the X6 M60i isn't simply an X5 xDrive30 with a sloping roof. It has its own personality, one that blends everyday usability with genuine sports car performance. It remains engaging to drive, comfortable enough to live with and distinctive enough to be a trendsetter even after two decades since it started it all.
Pictures By Pawan Dagia
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