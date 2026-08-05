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BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Teased; India Launch On August 21

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 min read
Aug 05, 2026, 05:08 PM
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BMW X1 Long Wheelbase Teased; India Launch On August 21
Key Highlights
  • The BMW X1 LWB will be launched in India on August 21, 2026
  • The BMW X1 LWB will offer more features and batter cabin space
  • The new X1 LWB will get a new petrol powertrain borrowed from the new MINI Countryman C

BMW India has released a teaser announcing the imminent launch of the long-wheelbase version of the BMW X1. The new BMW X1 LWB will be launched on August 21, 2026, and it is expected to come with minor cosmetic updates, more cabin space, and some additional features and tech. The Bavarian carmaker’s decision to offer a long-wheelbase version of its entry-level SUV was possibly driven by the success of the all-electric BMW iX1 LWB, which was launched last year.

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Now, the carmaker has not officially come out with any details about the new BMW X1 LWB. However, visually and in terms of dimensions and features, the X1 has always been similar to the iX1. This means the changes are likely to be in line with the existing iX1 LWB. So, the current BMW X1 comes with a wheelbase of 2692 mm; this could increase to 2800 mm. Similarly, the length will likely go up by about 116 mm to 4616 mm. The width and height are likely to remain unchanged.

BMW i X1 Web 11

In addition to similar dimensions, we expect the new X1 LWB to borrow features from the iX1

Styling-wise, I do not expect to see many changes, except for some minor tweaks to the inserts. We might get to see new wheels, but that’s largely about it. Cabin too is expected to get new interior trim options, and in addition to better rear seat space, I also expect the new X1 LWB to borrow features from the iX1. So, you might get to see BMW’s Park Plus and some Advanced Driver Assistance functions, to say the least.

The new BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase is also expected to get a new petrol powertrain borrowed from the new MINI Countryman C. It’s a more powerful 1.5-litre three-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that makes 154 bhp and 230 Nm of peak torque. The diesel version is likely to continue with the existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner making 148 bhp and 360 Nm of torque.

# BMW X1 Long-Wheelbase# BMW X1 LWB# BMW X1# BMW India# SUV# Family# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story

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