Range Rover SV Ultra Launched At Rs 3.80 Crore

JLR India has expanded the Range Rover portfolio in India with the launch of the new SV Ultra. Priced at Rs 3.80 crore (ex-showroom), the SV Ultra is available with a five-seat cabin as standard and is offered solely with a V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine option.



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The SV Ultra does get some unique styling touches to the exterior, including a variant-exclusive Titan Silver paint finish featuring real aluminium flakes and advanced pigment technology to give the paint a liquid metal-like finish. The SV Ultra also features variant-exclusive Satin Platinum Atlas and Silver Chrome trim accents. The SV Ultra rides on 22-inch wheels as standard, though buyers can upgrade to 23-inch units.

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Inside, the SV Ultra’s cabin design is the same as its other Range Rover siblings, with only the materials and colours being the main cosmetic differentiators. It gets a new dual-tone Orchid White and Cinder Grey Ultrafabrics upholstery paired with Orchid white wood veneer and ceramic inserts. As mentioned above, the SV Ultra is offered with a five-seat cabin as standard, with buyers offered the option to upgrade to a four-seat cabin with individual seats at the rear.



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The highlight piece for the SV Ultra, however, is the sound system. It debuts JLR’s new SV Electrostatic audio system in India, featuring 21 lightweight thin-film transducers (read: speakers) spread across the cabin and within the seats. This is accentuated by actuators within the rear seats and the foot wells to create a more immersive audio experience.



Other features on offer include dual 13.1-inch rear seat entertainment screens, 24-way power adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, powered rear seats with memory functions, active air suspension, 13.1-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, four-zone climate control, powered tailgate and more.

Coming to the powertrain, the SV Ultra is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out a peak 530 bhp and 750 Nm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox is standard. JLR claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.9 seconds for the 2.6-tonne SUV.