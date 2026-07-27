2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Review: Bestseller Joins The Turbo Club

If there has been one trend that Maruti Suzuki has generally followed, it has been that of the subtle facelift. An updated grille here, a new front bumper there, new wheel designs and maybe a few additional features. That, however, has changed with the 2026 Brezza facelift; while on the surface it has the trademark subtle Maruti Suzuki-style facelift, it's what’s under the skin that will have everyone talking - a new turbo-petrol engine option.

Facelifted Brezza gets minor cosmetic updates, though the big changes are under the skin.

This is not only a first for the Brezza in terms of having a turbo-petrol engine, but also the first time that the SUV is being offered with more than one engine option (CNG is not a second engine option) over its two generations. The other big news is the gearbox; the old 5-speed manual has been replaced by a new 6-speed manual unit - another first for a Maruti. So, what do these changes equate to in terms of the overall package? Let’s find out.



2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Exterior Styling



In typical Maruti Suzuki fashion, the exterior design updates are on the subtle side. Up front, the twin projector LED headlamps from the outgoing model are retained (halogen projectors on lower trims) while the grille gets a redesigned centre slat that is finished either in smoked chrome or painted. The gloss black and red accents seen in the pictures are from the Metroscape package that adds gloss black and red accents across the exterior.



New bumper and revised grille design are key changes to the front; gloss black grille and red accents are part of the Turbo accessories pack.

Lower down, the front bumper is new, featuring redesigned central intakes, new triangular side vents with integrated LED fog lamps and a silver-finished lip. The red accents here too are part of the Turbo accessories package. Changes to the sides come down to the new design 16-inch alloy wheels - dual tone on this ZXi+ and black on the lower ZXi - as well as tweaks to the side cladding on the lower doors.

Top-spec Maruti Suzuki Brezza Boosterjet (Turbo-petrol) without the Turbo accessory package; grille finished in smoke chrome.

Changes to the rear, meanwhile, are minimal. The Boosterjet badge on the tailgate is the biggest giveaway that this SUV has a new beating heart under the bonnet. The decal on the rear quarter window is again part of the optional accessory package.



Changes to the rear and sides are minimal, save for a few tweaks to the cladding and new 16-inch alloy wheels.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Interior Design



The cabin too is devoid of any ground-breaking design updates. The dashboard design is the same as on the outgoing Brezza, with only changes to the features, trim inserts and material finishes being the biggest differentiators. The contrast-finished panel on the centre of the dashboard is now a bronze-coloured unit and features a smooth finish - as against textured on the outgoing model. The silver rim accents have been replaced by gloss black trim and the freestanding touchscreen is now even larger. The 9.0-inch unit from the outgoing Brezza makes way for a 10.1-inch unit we previously experienced in the Victoris in this fully loaded model, though lower variants still make do with a 7.0-inch unit.



Cabin design is much the same, just updated trim colours and textures; it now gets a larger touchscreen and AC controls from the Victoris.

The AC controls too have been lifted from the Victoris and allow for basic adjustments - fan speed, temperature and air-con compressor activation, though the readouts are now on the touchscreen. Even activating the auto AC function is via the touchscreen. Look closely enough, and there are two additional buttons now on the central floor console between the front seats - these activate the new seat ventilation function that has been added to the SUV. We did try out the feature, and while it certainly was nice, the blower units were quite audible inside the quiet cabin.



Leatherette upholstery on the top spec models - seat centres finished in cloth.

At the rear, the Brezza continues to lack any seat adjustment - no 2-step recline for the rear seat; and there’s no headrest for the centre passenger, though all three get three-point seatbelts. The outer headrests have also been redesigned from the older flat unit to ones that are more contoured to better support the head. The remainder of the cabin is much the same as on the outgoing model.



Rear seats get new contoured headrests that are quite comfy and offer good support; still no headrest for the centre passenger.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: New Features



Now, the pre-facelift Brezza was never really short on features on the top trim level, and this new model only builds on that. You still get bits such as a height-adjustable driver seat (manual), steering adjustment for reach and height, auto climate control, an electric sunroof (single pane), leatherette upholstery, 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, 360 degree camera, LED projector headlamps with an auto function and more.



Upgrades over the outgoing model include a new 10.1-inch touchscreen, new HD cameras for the 360 cameras system, ventilated front seats and front parking sensors (previously accessory only).

In addition to the bigger touchscreen, upgrades come in the form of Alexa integration, new HD cameras for the 360-degree cameras, ventilated front seats, 64-colour ambient lighting (lights embedded in the door cards) and front parking sensors. On the safety side, you now get some sensor-based driver assistance tech such as blind spot warnings, rear cross-traffic alert and a safe exit warning. The Brezza also gets some added safety credentials as well, with the latest model scoring a five-star Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. On the downside, like with the Victoris, you no longer get a spare wheel, just a puncture repair kit.



Spare wheel has been dropped in favour of a tyre repair kit and air compressor; enough space to store odds and ends in petrol models under the boot floor; CNG models get a hump in the boot floor to accommodate the underbody CNG tank.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Powertrains

As mentioned above, the biggest update to the Brezza comes at its heart with the new 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol Boosterjet unit. This, of course, is in addition to the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor.



The biggest update to the Brezza is the new 1.0-litre Boosterjet mill; the unit produces 108.6 bhp and 170 Nm and is being offered alongside the 1.5 naturally aspirated petrol.

Unlike its rivals, the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, the Brezza comes with the turbo-petrol option across all four trim levels - LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+, though it's only available with a new 6-speed manual gearbox. The 1.5 NA petrol, meanwhile, continues to be offered with a manual - the old 5-speed is replaced by a 6-speed, and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Both units get mild hybrid tech with energy recuperation and torque assist as standard. The outgoing model offered mild hybrid tech as standard in its launch year of 2022, though changes in subsequent years saw the tech only be available in the automatics and the ZXi & ZXi+ MTs just before the update.

All engine options now get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard - a first for Maruti; 1.5 NA petrol continues to get a 6-speed torque converter option.

Compared to the outgoing Brezza 1.5, the new car gets some notable gains in fuel efficiency, as you can see in the table below. Even the CNG gets improved mileage thanks to the new gearbox and the inclusion of engine stop/start tech.



Variant (1.5 petrol/CNG) 2025 Brezza 2026 Brezza Facelift LXi, VXi MT 17.80 kmpl 21.09 kmpl ZXi, ZXi+ MT 19.89 kmpl 20.81 kmpl (ZXi only)* VXi, ZXi, ZXi+ AT 19.80 kmpl 20.17 kmpl LXi, VXi, ZXi CNG MT 25.51 km/kg 26.90 kmpl

*No 1.5 petrol MT option on ZXi+



Maruti has not made any changes to the 1.5 NA’s engine output, with the unit still delivering 101.6 bhp at 6000 rpm and 139 Nm of peak torque at 4400 rpm. In CNG mode, this output is reduced to 86.6 bhp at 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm at 4200 rpm.



Moving to the turbo-petrol unit, the Brezza becomes the third Maruti model to feature a turbo-petrol engine option after the short-lived Baleno RS and the current Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, you would be wrong to assume this unit has been lifted directly from the latter. Maruti has played around with the unit a little to bump up the numbers - from 99 bhp and 147 Nm torque to 108.6 bhp at 5500 rpm and a peak 170 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 3500 rpm. Which, on paper, makes sense as the Brezza is a heavier vehicle compared to the Fronx. That said, the unit does promise to be frugal too:



Variant Claimed Mileage LXi, VXi Turbo MT 20.47 kmpl ZXi, ZXI+ Turbo MT 19.96 kmpl





2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Performance, Ride & Handling

We only got our hands on the turbo-petrol engine options during the drive, so that is what we will focus on here.



Boosterjet engine offers stronger mid-range performance over the NA petrol; Brezza Boosterjet feels noticeably quicker and livelier on the road compared to its NA sibling.

The new Boosterjet petrol engine looks to give the Brezza a fighting chance against its turbo-petrol rivals - essentially the entirety of the segment. All of the SUV’s rivals, be it the Sonet, Syros, Venue, Nexon or XUV 3XO - all offer turbo-petrol options, and the addition of the Boosterjet looks to address not just that metric but also the older Brezza’s lack of mid-range grunt. The 1.5 NA petrol is exceptional when it comes to tractability and is likely to still be the preferred choice for city users, but the unit was boring in its flat power delivery and lack of any noticeable grunt.



Narrow peak torque band, however, means this remains an SUV geared towards relaxed cruising.

Mid-range grunt is where the Boosterjet excels, with a nice surge coming in at just under 2000 rpm where peak torque kicks in and it pulls nicely even as torque starts to taper past 3500 rpm. The unit, however, is not something you would call exciting. The engine's power delivery is best described as a surge rather than a shove in the back - power and torque delivery happens in a very linear fashion and, for the most part, is very smooth. The Hyundai and Kia 1.0 Turbo units, in comparison, feel sprightlier owing to their wider torque curve with peak torque accessible from as low as 1500 up to 4000 rpm. The tuning in the Brezza looks to prioritise riding the surge of torque that arrives once the turbo kicks in, with no further drama except engine noise as you climb into the higher rpm range. In a sense that fits the Brezza’s character quite nicely, as this is not an SUV that is supposed to be hooned around on public roads but one rather used for daily commuting, leisurely highway cruises and an all-around family car.



The turbo-petrol, however, does come with the typical issues of a small-capacity turbo engine - a weak bottom end. The Boosterjet unit only really builds up power closer to 2000 rpm once the turbo spools. This means initial responses are dull and paired with the Brezza’s 1 tonne mass, you could see yourself stalling the car on an incline should you try in the wrong gear.



Ride quality remains a strong point with the Brezza continuing to handle road imperfections well; steering feels slightly sharper and more weighted than before.

The new 6-speed gearbox is smooth to use but has slightly long throws, though the clutch still feels light and easy to operate, so it’s not a chore to use in daily traffic. The addition of a sixth forward gear also addresses some of the issues previously with highway cruising, such as high engine speeds at triple-digit speeds which contributed to a noisier cabin. Should the turbo have had a 6-speed AT option too? Sure, but for now the turbo-petrol is a manual only, so that’s something we’ll have to live with.



Boosterjet engine tuned for smooth power delivery, which makes driving it in the city easy; suffers from the typical weak bottom end off boost.

In terms of handling, the steering unit in the Brezza Boosterjet felt tighter than on the outgoing SUV, with less play at dead centre and more weight behind the unit. Maruti never confirmed if there was any revision to the steering tuning, though the unit did feel a little more responsive to inputs. As for the ride, well, no real noticeable change there over the outgoing model. It irons out potholes and road imperfections very well, and there is ample ground clearance as well to get over even oversized speed bumps. Even body roll is quite well contained.



2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Is The Turbo The One For You?



The Brezza’s USP for the longest time had been its tractable engine, spacious cabin, decent-sized boot, strong fuel economy and Maruti’s extensive service centre coverage - ticking a lot of the boxes for the average buyer. Highway performance, however, was a bit of an issue with overtakes requiring prior planning due to the 1.5 NA’s flat power and torque delivery. The new Boosterjet unit looks to have been a straight shot at addressing this lack of performance, with the notably stronger mid-range offering lot quicker acceleration and making overtaking a lot easier as well. Sure, the turbo-petrol does come with some of its own shortcomings, such as a weaker bottom end than its 1.5 NA sibling and no automatic gearbox option, but none of these are real deal breakers. The turbo-petrol’s smooth, surging power and torque delivery also make the engine quite forgiving in city traffic as well, with no sudden spike in acceleration offering better control in the city.



The Boosterjet engine adds some much-needed pep to the Brezza, which the NA petrol lacked; the turbo-petrol engine option is offered across all four trim levels.

At its introductory price of Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the Brezza Boosterjet is certainly accessible, though at that price you will have to be happy with just having auto AC, a height-adjustable driver seat and the standard safety kit of 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, hill start assist, ISOFIX and, interestingly, a rear defogger - something rarely seen on a base variant from Maruti. In fact, a look through the brochure shows that between the LXi, VXi and ZXi trims, the Boosterjet is the better-equipped variant compared to the NA petrol, with some exclusive kit to sweeten the deal.



So, the question comes down to: should you buy one? Well, if you have been eyeing the Brezza before and were put off by its laid-back performance, the Boosterjet should place the car back on your shopping list. While it’s still not the most feature-rich car in the segment, the Brezza continues to get a lot of things right - kind of like a jack of all trades. It’s got a lot of the features one would want in a Rs 15 lakh subcompact SUV; it's got good road manners, it's spacious and comfy, and it's got a practical boot too. Additionally, it is a car that promises not just good after-sales support and easy access to spares but also good resale value in the future. So, the answer is yes!