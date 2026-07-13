TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 1): Settling In Takes Time

A month has passed since the TVS Orbiter entered the car&bike garage, and to be fully transparent, it wasn't love at first ride. The first few kilometres left me with more questions than answers. The suspension felt on the firmer side, the riding position seemed a little unusual, and the flyscreen would brush against my chest every time I mounted it the way I would on a motorcycle. These weren't major issues, but they were noticeable enough to shape my initial impression.

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Fast-forward to four weeks and over 150 km later, and the Orbiter has gradually grown on me. Sometimes, a vehicle takes time to settle into your routine, and that has certainly been the case here. The more I rode it, the more purposeful it felt, and many of those early complaints stopped bothering me.

Practical Enough For Daily Runabouts

Most of my time with the Orbiter has been spent running everyday errands around the city, and this is where its practical side has come through. The flat floorboard provides 290 mm of usable space, making carrying luggage surprisingly easy. On one occasion, it comfortably managed four crates of water bottles without any drama. The straight, unobstructed layout also means luggage sits securely without constantly shifting around.

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For a scooter that's positioned as a city runabout, these little things matter more than outright performance numbers. That said, my previous ride, the River Indie, has somewhat spoiled me with its rider footpegs, which free up the entire floorboard for luggage while letting you stretch your legs out. That's a different approach altogether, though. The Orbiter still holds its own on the practicality front, even before I have had the chance to test the underseat storage just yet properly.



Comfortable Ergonomics, Once You Get Used To Them

The ergonomics initially felt a bit odd, but after spending more time on the scooter, it has proven to be fairly accommodating. Over time, I observed that the riding position is upright and relaxed, and riders of different heights should be able to find a comfortable stance. The seat itself is 845 mm long and sits 763 mm above the ground. More importantly, it's flat, which allows you to move around and adjust your position depending on traffic conditions or longer saddle time.

The cushioning strikes a good balance too. It's comfortable without feeling overly soft, and the pillion benefits from the same flat, spacious design, making it easy to hop on and settle in.

City Performance Is Better Than The Numbers Suggest

The Orbiter isn't particularly quick, and its hub-mounted BLDC motor develops a modest 2.5 kW, or around 3.3 bhp. On paper, those figures don't exactly stand out. But in the city, the experience is better than expected, if not the best.

The scooter feels most comfortable above 30 kmph (Eco Mode), where it remains responsive and eager enough for everyday riding. Interestingly, all 150 km so far have been covered exclusively in Eco mode. Typically, you'd expect Eco mode to feel lethargic, but that's not entirely true here. The top speed is capped at 46 kmph in this mode, yet the scooter reaches that speed fairly quickly and still delivers subtle, punchy throttle response to an extent that most riders associate with electric vehicles.

That initial surge when you twist the throttle is not apparent, but it is present in the mid-range, even in its most conservative riding mode. The mid-range, to speak of, is the best on the Orbiter. It is smooth and has a sense of urgency. I haven't switched to the second riding mode yet, though that's something we'll explore in the next report.

The Design Has Me Undecided

One area where the Orbiter hasn't completely won me over is its styling. I think TVS could have done better, especially towards the rear section of the side profile, which looks a little unfinished to my eyes. There's nothing particularly wrong with it, but it lacks the visual punch that makes you stop and take a second look.

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The rear end is perhaps my favourite viewpoint, thanks largely to the lighting elements, which give it some character. The front three-quarter view, however, looks quite bulky and reminds me of some of the large-wheel electric scooters that are common in Chinese markets. That said, TVS has clearly gone for a youthful and contemporary design, and whether it works or not will ultimately come down to individual taste.

Built Well, And That's Important

If there's one area where the Orbiter leaves little room for criticism, it's quality. The paint finish is good, panel gaps are consistent, and the bodywork feels solid. Nothing rattles or feels flimsy, and the materials themselves have a premium touch to them. It certainly feels like a well-put-together product.

More To Come

Four weeks in, the Orbiter has turned out to be a scooter that reveals its strengths gradually rather than immediately. The initial impressions weren't particularly positive, but spending time with it has changed that perspective quite a bit.

There's still plenty more to explore, including the second riding mode, range figures and the finer details of living with it every day. We'll get to all of that in the next report.