Top Mileage Bikes in India 2026: Here’s Where Freedom 125, Splendor Plus, Shine 125, TVS Sport & More Stand In 2026
- Bajaj Freedom 125 leads with 102 km/kg efficiency
- TVS Sport claims up to 80 kmpl
- Mileage-focused commuters remain India’s largest motorcycle segment
With fuel prices continuing to remain a major concern for daily commuters, mileage-focused motorcycles continue to dominate the Indian two-wheeler market in 2026. From traditional petrol-powered commuters to the world’s first CNG motorcycle, manufacturers are now pushing efficiency figures harder than ever.
Here’s a look at some of the highest mileage motorcycles currently on sale in India, based on manufacturer-claimed or ARAI-certified figures.
Also Read: Best Bikes Under Rs. 2 Lakh In India
Bajaj Freedom 125 – 102 km/kg (CNG)
The Bajaj Freedom 125 currently stands as the most fuel-efficient motorcycle on sale in India, thanks to its dual-fuel CNG setup. Bajaj claims the motorcycle can return up to 102 km/kg in CNG mode. The CNG-only range of the motorcycle is 202 kilometres, and in combination with the petrol tank, the Freedom is claimed to have a range of up to 330 kilometres.
The Freedom 125 is powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine producing 9.3 bhp and 9.7 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Apart from its fuel efficiency, the Freedom also stands out for being the first production motorcycle globally to use a factory-fitted CNG system. Prices for the Freedom currently start at Rs 91,566 (ex-showroom).
Also Read: Top 10 Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh In India
TVS Sport – Up To 80 kmpl
The TVS Sport remains one of the most fuel-efficient petrol motorcycles in the country. TVS claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 80 kmpl for the commuter.
Powering the bike is a 109.7cc single-cylinder engine producing 8.1 bhp and 8.7 Nm. Its lightweight construction and economy-focused gearing continue to make it one of the most popular budget commuters in the country. Prices for the Sport currently start at Rs 57,950 (ex-showroom).
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Bajaj Platina 100 – up to 75 kmpl
Another long-running mileage-focused commuter, the Bajaj Platina 100, continues to offer impressive fuel economy figures. Bajaj claims up to 75 kmpl for the motorcycle.
The Platina uses a 102cc single-cylinder engine developing 7.7 bhp and 8.3 Nm. Its comfort-oriented suspension setup and soft seat have also helped it maintain popularity among daily commuters. The Platina is priced at Rs 68,711 (ex-showroom).
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Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 – 70 kmpl
Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor lineup continues to be among the highest-selling motorcycles in India, and the newer Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 remains one of the most fuel-efficient options in the segment. Hero claims an ARAI-tested mileage of 70 kmpl.
The bike uses a 97.2cc engine producing around 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm, paired with Hero’s i3S idle-stop technology aimed at improving fuel efficiency further. This one is priced at Rs 83,214 (ex-showroom).
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Hero Splendor Plus – 70 kmpl
The standard Hero Splendor Plus continues to be a benchmark in the commuter motorcycle space. The motorcycle has an ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 70 kmpl.
Mechanically, it shares the same 97.2cc air-cooled engine as the Xtec version and focuses heavily on low running costs, reliability and ease of maintenance. This one is priced from Rs 77,557 (ex-showroom) as of May 2026.
Also Read: 125cc Scooters On Sale In India Under Rs 1 Lakh
Hero HF Deluxe – 70 kmpl
Positioned below the Splendor range, the Hero HF Deluxe deliver a claimed mileage figure of 75 kmpl.
It shares its 97.2cc engine with the Splendor lineup and remains one of Hero’s strongest-selling motorcycles for the brand, priced at Rs 72,620 (ex-showroom).
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TVS Star City Plus – 70 kmpl
The TVS Star City Plus also remains among the more fuel-efficient motorcycles in the 110cc category, with claimed figures hovering around the 70 kmpl mark.
Its 109.7cc engine develops roughly 8.1 bhp, while features such as LED lighting and a semi-digital console make it slightly more premium than the TVS Sport. Prices for this commuter start at Rs 72,500 (ex-showroom).
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Honda Shine 125 – 55 kmpl
The Honda Shine 125 remains one of the most refined motorcycles in the 125cc commuter category. Honda claims an ARAI-certified mileage of 55 kmpl for the Shine.
The motorcycle is powered by a 123.94cc single-cylinder engine producing 10.7 bhp and 11 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Shine 125 is priced at Rs 81,502 (ex-showroom).
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