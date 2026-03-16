Top Electric Scooters In India With The Biggest Storage Space

India’s electric scooter market has grown rapidly in recent years, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on practicality alongside range and performance. One key factor that affects everyday usability is under-seat storage capacity, which determines how easily a scooter can carry helmets, bags and other daily essentials.

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Electric scooters benefit from several factors because they do not need engine components, allowing manufacturers to free up more space under the seat. As a result, several models in India now offer substantially larger storage compartments than typical petrol scooters. Here are some of the electric scooters in India with the largest boot capacities.

7 - TVS iQube - 32 litres

The TVS iQube offers 30-32 litres of under-seat storage, depending on the variant and battery pack. Earlier versions of the scooter had a smaller boot, but TVS later revised the internal layout to increase usable space. The larger compartment improves everyday usability, allowing riders to store a helmet along with personal items such as a rain jacket, gloves or charging cable.

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6 - Ather Rizta - 34 litres

The Ather Rizta has been designed as a family-oriented electric scooter, and practicality is a key part of its design. It offers 34 litres of under-seat storage, placing it among the scooters with the largest boots in the category. The compartment is relatively deep, allowing it to accommodate bulkier items more easily than many scooters in the segment. The layout also includes space for everyday belongings such as small bags or groceries.

5 - TVS Orbiter - 34 litres

The TVS Orbiter also offers 34 litres of storage under the seat. The scooter is aimed at city commuters and includes a spacious boot designed to support daily usage. The larger storage area allows riders to carry a mix of items such as a helmet, charger or compact bag.

4 - Simple One - 35 litres

The Simple One features 35 litres of under-seat storage on the latest versions of the scooter. The compartment provides enough room for daily essentials, including riding gear and small personal belongings.

3 - Bajaj Chetak - 35 litres

The Bajaj Chetak Electric offers 35 litres of under-seat storage, which is notable given the scooter’s compact dimensions. All variants of the electric scooter are offered with the same boot space; however, select variants also come with a 5-litre glove box.

2- Kinetic DX - 37 litres

The Kinetic DX provides 37 litres of under-seat storage, giving it one of the largest boots among mainstream electric scooters in India. The scooter also includes a secondary concealed storage section beneath the main boot, which can be used to keep smaller items such as documents or a charger.

1- River Indie - 43 litres

At the top of the list is the River Indie, which offers 43 litres of under-seat storage, currently one of the largest figures among electric scooters available in India. The Indie has been developed with utility as a central theme, and the large boot reflects that focus. It also gets a 12-litre glove box, and the scooter also supports additional accessories such as panniers and a top box for riders who need even more cargo capacity.

