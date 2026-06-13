New-Gen Hyundai i20 Revealed
- Gets a more upright, crossover-inspired design
- Measures 4,130 mm long with a 2,580 mm wheelbase
- ADAS is offered on higher variants
Hyundai has been teasing the fourth-generation i20 for the Brazilian market for some time now, and the hatchback has finally been revealed in full. The biggest change to the all-new i20 is its exterior design, which moves away from the sharp, sporty styling of the current model in favour of a more upright look with several crossover-inspired elements.
New Hyundai i20: Exterior
At first glance, the new i20 appears noticeably more substantial than its predecessor. The front end is characterised by Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps linked by a slim light bar, while the bumper gets prominent black cladding and a layered design.
From the side, the crossover influence becomes even more apparent. The wheel arches are more pronounced, the body gets thick black cladding along the lower edges, and the window line kicks upwards sharply towards the rear. Higher variants ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.
Also Read: Hyundai To Introduce 2 New SUVs In FY2027
At the rear, the i20 receives connected LED tail lamps, a chunky bumper with silver detailing and a roof spoiler integrated into the tailgate design. Overall, the new model appears closer to a crossover hatchback than a conventional small car.
New Hyundai i20: Dimensions
The fourth-generation i20 has also grown in size compared to the third-gen model currently sold in India. At 4,130 mm long, it is 135 mm longer than it, while width has increased marginally by 5 mm to 1,780 mm. Height has been reduced by 10 mm to 1,495 mm. Interestingly, the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,580 mm.
New Hyundai i20: Interior and Features
Inside, Hyundai has thoroughly redesigned the cabin. The dashboard is now dominated by a curved display panel that houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen within a single frame on higher variants. The centre console follows a cleaner vertical layout, with slim air-conditioning vents flanking the climate controls and a new three-spoke steering wheel featuring Hyundai's Morse-code-inspired illuminated logo.
The cabin is finished in a combination of grey and cream shades. Other notable elements include soft-touch materials across the dashboard and doors, semi-leatherette upholstery with subtle i20 branding embossed into the seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, over-the-air software updates, a wireless charging pad and rear AC vents.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 3 Electric Hatchback Revealed; Smallest Ioniq EV Offers Up To 496 km Range
The second-row seats get a 60:40 split-folding setup while it also gets adjustable headrests and three-point seatbelts for all occupants. The boot offers 346 litres of capacity. Interestingly, the Brazil-spec model does not appear to feature a sunroof, though the current India-spec i20 offers on higher trims.
Safety equipment has also been upgraded. Six airbags are standard across the range, while higher variants can be equipped with Hyundai's SmartSense ADAS suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and safe exit warning.
New Hyundai i20: Powertrain and Variants
Powertrain options include naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions of Hyundai's 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The turbocharged unit develops 115 hp and 172 Nm of torque. For Brazil, Hyundai will offer the new i20 in six variants: Comfort, Limited, Limited Turbo, X Line, Platinum and Ultimate.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Launched At Rs 55.70 Lakh; Range Rises To 690 KM
New Hyundai i20: Will it come to India?
The third-gen i20, which was launched in India in 2020, has received multiple updates ever since. The fourth-generation i20 is currently being manufactured at Hyundai's Piracicaba facility in Brazil and has initially been introduced for the Brazilian market. Hyundai has not announced plans to offer the model in other regions, including India.
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