New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Hyundai i20: Which Hatchback Holds Better Resale Value After Three Years?
- Maruti's extensive service network helps resale values
- Higher trims of the i20 tend to retain value better
- Lower running and maintenance costs continue to favour the Swift
Buying a car isn't just about the sticker price. For many Indian buyers, resale value matters just as much, especially if there's a plan to upgrade after a few years. That's where models with strong demand in the used-car market tend to stand out.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai i20 have long been among the most popular hatchbacks in the country, but they appeal to different kinds of buyers. The Swift has built its reputation on affordability, fuel efficiency and low running costs, while the i20 has carved out a niche as a more premium offering with a richer feature list. So, which one makes more sense if resale value is a high priority for you?
Maruti Suzuki Swift: The Safe Choice
The Swift has always enjoyed strong demand in the pre-owned market, and the latest-generation model is unlikely to be any different. A big reason for that is Maruti Suzuki's extensive service network, low maintenance costs, and the sheer number of buyers looking for a used Swift.
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Whether it's a first-time car buyer, a small family or someone looking for a dependable city runabout, the Swift ticks a lot of boxes. That broad appeal helps keep resale values healthy, particularly for well-maintained examples with reasonable mileage.
The availability of CNG variants only adds to its desirability, especially in markets where running costs are a major consideration.
Hyundai i20: Premium Appeal Comes At A Cost
The i20 sits a step above the Swift in terms of features and cabin experience. It offers things like a larger infotainment screen, a sunroof, premium interiors and a more sophisticated overall feel.
That premium positioning does help in attracting buyers, but it also means depreciation tends to be slightly higher. The initial purchase price is higher to begin with, and used-car buyers in this segment are often more value-conscious.
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That's not to say the i20 struggles in the resale market. Far from it. Hyundai has built a strong reputation over the years, and the i20 remains one of the more sought-after premium hatchbacks in the country. Higher trims, especially the ones loaded with features, generally attract better demand in the used market.
Why The Swift Usually Has The Edge
Resale value isn't determined by just one factor. Service costs, spare-part availability, reliability and fuel efficiency all play a role. This is where the Swift enjoys a natural advantage. Maruti's service network extends to virtually every corner of the country, parts are easy to source, and ownership costs remain among the lowest in the segment. That combination gives second-hand buyers greater confidence, which in turn helps the car retain its value.
The i20, meanwhile, offers a more premium ownership experience, but maintenance costs are typically a bit higher, and Hyundai's network, while extensive, still doesn't match Maruti's reach in smaller towns.
Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars With ADAS in India: Honda Amaze, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon & More
So, Which One Should You Buy?
If your primary goal is to minimise depreciation and maximise resale value after three years, the Swift remains the safer bet. It has consistently been one of India's strongest performers in the used-car market and is likely to continue that trend.
The i20, on the other hand, makes a compelling case if you value comfort, features and a more upmarket cabin experience. You may lose a bit more when it's time to sell, but for many buyers, the extra equipment and refinement are worth the trade-off.
For buyers who keep resale value at the top of their checklist, the Maruti Suzuki Swift still holds the advantage. The Hyundai i20 isn't far behind, but the Swift's wider appeal, lower ownership costs and unmatched service reach continue to make it one of the safest bets in the hatchback segment.
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