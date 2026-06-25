10 Most Affordable Cars With ADAS in India: Honda Amaze, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon & More
- Honda Amaze is currently the most affordable car with ADAS in India
- Buyers can choose from sedans, SUVs and crossovers with Level 1 and Level 2 ADAS
- ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist are now widely available
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) were once limited to premium luxury vehicles, but that is no longer the case. Over the past few years, several manufacturers have started bringing ADAS technology into the mainstream Indian market. Features like adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning are now available in cars that cost well under Rs. 20 lakh.
As road safety continues to gain attention and buyers become more conscious about accident prevention technologies, ADAS-equipped vehicles are becoming increasingly attractive. Today, everything from compact sedans to midsize SUVs offers some form of advanced driver assistance technology. Here are the 10 most affordable cars in India that offer this technology.
1. Honda Amaze (Gen 3)
Price - Rs. 9.25 Lakh onwards (from the ‘ZX’ trim)
The third-generation Honda Amaze is the most affordable car in India to offer ADAS tech and the only model to do so in the subcompact sedan segment. The Honda Sensing suite is available on the ZX variant and includes collision mitigation braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and road departure mitigation. In addition to ADAS, the Amaze continues to impress with its generous cabin, convenient boot, refined petrol engine and seamless CVT automatic transmission.
The addition of ADAS significantly enhances the Amaze's value proposition for family buyers looking for a comfortable daily commuter. Combined with Honda's reputation for long-term reliability, strong fuel efficiency, and easy drivability, the Amaze remains one of the most sensible sedan choices under Rs. 10 lakh.
2. Mahindra XUV 3XO
Price - Rs. 11.90 Lakh onwards (from the ‘AX5 L’ trim)
The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers one of the most accessible Level 2 ADAS packages in the compact SUV segment. Available from the AX5 L variant onwards, the suite includes adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, and traffic sign recognition. The SUV is also backed by a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating and a strong list of premium features.
Beyond ADAS, the XUV 3XO attracts buyers with its panoramic sunroof, dual-screen setup, premium audio system, and powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Combined with its spacious cabin and strong safety credentials, it remains one of the best-value SUVs in its category.
3. Tata Nexon
Price - Rs. 12.27 Lakh onwards (from the ‘Fearless+ PS’ trim)
The Tata Nexon combines a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating with one of the most comprehensive powertrain lineups in the segment, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric options. Higher variants feature Level 2 ADAS with functions such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and lane keep assist. The SUV also comes with six airbags as standard across the range.
The ADAS package adds another layer of safety to an already secure vehicle, making the Nexon particularly appealing for family buyers. Combined with its modern design, feature-rich cabin, and wide range of engine options, it continues to be one of India's most popular compact SUVs.
4. Honda City
Price - Rs. 13.30 Lakh onwards (from the ‘V’ trim)
The Honda City has long been one of India's benchmark midsize sedans, known for its spacious cabin, refined petrol engine, and premium ownership experience. From the V variant onwards, buyers get the complete Honda Sensing suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking, and road departure mitigation. The sedan also offers rear-seat comfort that remains among the best in its segment.
The ADAS package makes the City an even stronger highway companion, while features such as a large touchscreen, wireless connectivity, and premium interior quality further enhance its appeal. Combined with Honda's proven reliability and excellent practicality, the City continues to be a favourite among family sedan buyers.
5. Kia Sonet
Price - Rs. 13.58 Lakh onwards (‘GTX+’ and ‘X-Line’ trims)
The Kia Sonet offers Level 1 ADAS technology alongside one of the most premium cabins in the sub-4m SUV category. Available on the GTX+ and X-Line variants, the system includes forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, and driver attention warning. Buyers also get features such as ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, a 360-degree camera, and connected car technology.
The ADAS suite enhances safety without compromising the Sonet's strong value proposition. Combined with multiple petrol and diesel engine options, bold styling, and an extensive equipment list, the Sonet continues to be a preferred choice among buyers seeking a feature-loaded compact SUV.
6. Hyundai Venue
Price - Rs. 14.65 Lakh onwards (from the ‘HX10’ and ‘N-Line N8’ trims)
The Hyundai Venue brings Level 2 ADAS technology to buyers looking for a compact SUV with a city-friendly footprint. Available on higher variants, the package includes forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, and leading vehicle departure alert. The Venue also stands out with features such as a digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, and multiple petrol engine choices.
The ADAS suite complements the Venue's technology-focused character, while its compact dimensions make it easy to drive in urban environments. Combined with premium features, efficient powertrains, and Hyundai's extensive service network, the Venue remains one of the most attractive compact SUVs in the market.
7. Honda Elevate
Price - Rs. 14.98 Lakh onwards (from the ‘ZX’ trim)
The Honda Elevate combines the brand's reputation for reliability with a practical and spacious SUV package. The ZX variant gets the Honda Sensing suite, which includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane keeping assist, and auto high beam. The SUV also offers generous ground clearance, a roomy cabin, and Honda's proven 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine.
The ADAS package adds modern safety technology to an otherwise straightforward and dependable SUV. Combined with low maintenance costs, strong visibility, and comfortable ride quality, the Elevate continues to appeal to buyers prioritising long-term ownership peace of mind.
8. MG Astor
Price - Rs. 15.30 lakh onwards (from the 'Savvy Pro' variant)
The MG Astor was one of the first SUVs in its segment to introduce Level 2 ADAS in India. Available on higher variants, it offers features such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and intelligent headlamp control.
The Astor also comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity and a premium cabin. Its ADAS package, comfortable ride quality and feature-rich interior make the Astor a compelling option for buyers looking for a technology-focused midsize SUV.
9. Hyundai Verna
Price - Rs. 16.29 lakh onwards (from the 'HX8 Turbo' variant)
The Hyundai Verna brings one of the most comprehensive Level 2 ADAS packages in the midsize sedan segment. It includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist.
Alongside ADAS, the Verna offers dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated seats, connected car technology and a powerful turbo-petrol engine option. Its premium features, refined driving experience and advanced safety technology make it one of the most well-equipped sedans under Rs. 20 lakh.
10. Kia Seltos
Price - Rs. 16.71 lakh onwards (from the 'HTX A' variant)
The Kia Seltos offers Level 2 ADAS on higher variants, featuring adaptive cruise control, forward collision avoidance assist, lane following assist, lane keeping assist and blind-spot collision avoidance assist.
It also comes loaded with premium features, including dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control and ventilated front seats. With multiple petrol and diesel engine options, a premium cabin and a comprehensive safety package, the Seltos continues to be one of the most feature-rich SUVs in its segment.
All prices, ex-showroom.
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