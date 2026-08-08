MG Majestor SUV Prices Hiked By Rs 1.50 Lakh
- Savvy 4x2 variants get a Rs 1.50 lakh price hike
- Top-spec Savvy 4x4 remains unchanged at Rs 44.99 lakh
- Marks the first price hike for the Majestor
JSW MG Motor India has increased the price of the Majestor by Rs 1.50 lakh. This marks the first price hike for the SUV since its launch in May this year. The increase applies to the Savvy 4x2 variants in both six- and seven-seat configurations, with prices now starting at Rs 42.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Before the revision, both Savvy 4x2 versions were priced at Rs 40.99 lakh. However, the top-spec Savvy 4x4 continues to cost Rs 44.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: 2026 MG Majestor Review: Bold, Feature-Packed And Off-Road Ready
The Majestor continues with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine belting out 212 bhp and 479Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Buyers can choose between rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, with the latter getting a more extensive off-road package. The 4x4 version has 10 terrain modes, including Sand, Snow, Rock and Mud, along with a triple differential lock and crawl control. Three drive modes – sport, Normal and Eco – are standard across the range, while the SUV has an 810mm water-wading capacity.
Also Read: MG Hector Hawk (Wuling Eksion) India Launch Confirmed For August 26
The Majestor gets a squared-off design with a prominent Mosaic Matrix grille, slim LED daytime running lights and tri-beam LED projector headlamps mounted lower on the front bumper. The front end also gets a chunky bumper and pronounced skid plate, while the side profile is marked by 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, large wheel arches, side steps and slim roof rails.
At the back, the SUV gets new LED tail-lamps connected by a light bar, with 'Morris Garage' spelt out across the tailgate and the Majestor name positioned underneath.
Inside, MG has given the SUV a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The centre console houses two wireless charging pads, while the front seats get powered adjustment, ventilation and multi-mode massage functions.
Also Read: 2026 MG Majestor: Variants, Features, Specifications Explained
Further equipment includes three-zone climate control, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake with auto hold are also part of the package.
Six airbags are standard across the range. The higher-spec version also gets Level 2 ADAS, with features including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and blind spot detection.
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