JSW Motor To Offer AWD Option on Chery iCar V23-Based SUV

JSW Motor India could be looking at an all-wheel drive option for one of its upcoming models. While its debut model is expected to be based on the Chery Jetour T2 SUV- the company has also been testing a second SUV which looks to be based around the Chery iCar V23 (iCaur V23 in some markets) electric SUV. Sources tell us that the V23 SUV-based EV for India will get optional all-wheel drive with a dual-motor set-up, likely in a bid to take the fight to models such as the recently introduced Tata Sierra EV.

Also read: Jetour T2 SUV Design Patent Registered In India







On the design front, the iCar V23, sold in select Southeast Asian markets, features a very boxy, almost Defender-inspired proportion with retro styling touches thrown in. The layered grille design framed by round headlamps brings some design links to the 40 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. The bumper is finished predominantly in black, though there is notable use of body coloured panels and houses active vents low down.

At the rear, the V23 features a very boxy profile with an offset numberplate housing and a storage box mounted to the tailgate. The rear bumper also features a shallow design.

Also Read: JSW Motors Teases Its First SUV For India; To Be Based On Jetour T2

The cabin, meanwhile, follows a very minimalist theme with a larger 15.4-inch central touchscreen that also doubles up as the instrument cluster. A slew of physical dials and switches sit lower on the centre console. On the feature front, the V23 is loaded with kit in global markets, including offering 540 degree cameras, Level 2 ADAS, tyre pressure monitoring, powered front seats with a ventilation function and more.



Also read: MG ADAPT Platform For India Debuts; To Underpin New Plug-In Hybrid SUV



As for the powertrain, the V23 does get an AWD option in global markets featuring an 81.75 kWh battery paired with dual electric motors to deliver a combined 208 bhp and 292 Nm.