Ather Begins Pothole Alerts Rollout For Gen 2 Electric Scooters
- Available on the 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z
- Warns riders about potholes, broken roads and speed breakers
- Future updates aim to use road data to suggest smoother routes
Ather Energy has begun rolling out its Pothole+ Alerts feature for Gen 2 and above electric scooters, including the 450 Apex, 450X and Rizta Z. The update was confirmed by Tarun Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy, who also mentioned that the feature has been in development for nearly nine years.
First showcased at Ather Community Day 2025, Pothole+ Alerts uses data collected from the company's connected scooter fleet to identify potholes, broken road surfaces, uneven patches and poorly designed speed breakers.
Also Read: Ather Rolls Out Voice Command Functionality For Its Electric Scooters
How does Pothole+ work?
According to Mehta, the biggest challenge wasn't developing the feature itself, but collecting enough real-world data for it to work reliably. With lakhs of connected Ather scooters now on Indian roads, the company says it has built a sufficiently large database of road conditions to begin rolling out the feature.
When riders are using navigation, the scooter can now warn them about potholes, broken patches, uneven roads and speed breakers ahead. Alerts are displayed on the scooter's dashboard and can also be heard through the vehicle's speakers. Riders using the Ather Halo smart helmet or a Bluetooth headset will receive audio alerts through those devices as well.
Also Read: Ather EL01 To Debut In Production Form On August 29
Smoother routes will be next
Ather says the current rollout is only the first step. While navigation has always focused on finding the quickest route, the company plans to use the same road intelligence to recommend smoother routes, allowing riders to avoid damaged roads where possible.
The system is powered by data collected over millions of kilometres ridden by Ather owners, with the company indicating that more connected features based on this dataset are already under development.
The Pothole+ Alerts update will be rolled out to Gen 2 and above scooters in phases over the coming weeks.
Also Read: Ather 450X Overtones Series Launched; Gets Faster Charging & New Colours
Earlier this year, in June 2026, Ather also completed the rollout of its Voice on Ather feature for Gen 3 and newer scooters. The feature allows riders to operate various scooter functions using natural-language voice commands through a connected Bluetooth headset or the Ather Halo smart helmet.
Ather's current portfolio comprises three electric scooters. The Rizta is priced from Rs 1.21 lakh and offers a claimed IDC range of up to 161 km. The Ather 450 starts at Rs 1.36 lakh and offers the same claimed range, while the 450 Apex is priced at Rs 1.95 lakh and delivers a claimed IDC range of 165 km (all prices are ex-showroom).
The company will soon unveil its most affordable model yet, with the debut of its first EL platform scooter slated for August 29.
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