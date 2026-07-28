Avore EX Electric Motorcycle Launched In India At Rs 1.25 Lakh

Electric two-wheeler start-up Avore has launched its maiden offering, the EX electric motorcycle in India, with prices starting from Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The motorcycle is being offered in three variants - EX1, EX2 and EX2 S, with the main differences coming down to the battery and motor specifications and features offered. The EX1 is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh for the first 10,000 buyers, with prices to subsequently be hiked by Rs 10,000. The EX2 is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh while the EX2 S is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).



On the design front, the EX follows the same design theme as a naked street bike with angular styling elements to give it a sportier appearance. The battery pack takes up the place which would traditionally house the motorcycle’s engine. The electric motor is positioned within the rear swingarm, with the motorcycle featuring a belt drive system to send power to the rear wheel.



The EX1 features a 3.24 kWh battery offering a claimed range of up to 160 km on the indian driving cycle. The electric motor develops a peak 7.5 kW of power, with Avore claiming a 0-40 kmph time of 3.2 seconds. Top speed stands at 100 kmph.

The EX2 uses the same electric motor, though it's now paired with a larger 5 kWh battery, bumping up the claimed range to 255 km. Performance numbers are identical to the EX1. The EX2 S ups the power to 10.5 kW, which sees the motorcycle lower its claimed 0-40 kmph time to 2.8 seconds and top speed to 114 kmph. Range too is marginally improved at 260 km. Avore claims a wheel torque of 250 Nm for all three variants.



In terms of charging, the EX2 and EX2 S feature a 1500W charger capable of charging the motorcycle’s battery from 20 to 80 per cent in 2 hours. The EX1 features a standard 5A charger.



On the feature front, all three variants get disc brakes at the front and rear with a combi-braking system as standard. A 7-inch digital instrument cluster is also common to all three variants, though the unit in the EX2 S is a TFT unit and features integrated AI-enabled features. Common features include built-in GPS, embedded 4G SIM, Bluetooth connectivity and Wi-Fi support.



Avore says that deliveries of the EX series are set to commence in the next two months. The company plans to open dealerships in Gujarat, Maharashtra and South India as part of its initial sales plans. Bookings for the motorcycle are currently open on Avore’s website.