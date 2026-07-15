Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider Driven: Rs. 11.25 Crore Meets 1,000 bhp

Canary Islands in Spain is a place known for a breathtaking sights, beautiful weather and tempting roads. Right there a sportscar was ready to showoff its personality, capability and soundtrack in these quaint surroundings. The combination had the makings of an epic blockbuster and I couldn’t wait to hit the roads with this one. The 849 Testarossa Spider is already on sale in various markets across the world and as the flagship convertible from the brand, it promises a lot.

The top of the line open top model from the Italian marquee is now officially launched in India priced at a little over Rs. 11 crore, ex-showroom. That is almost Rs. 1 crore more than the Coupe version which was also launched in our market earlier this year. Going by the experience the latter offers, the Spider is definitely going a grab a lot more eyeballs, more so on our roads where convertibles are few and far between and have great desirability among the Indian buyers

Looks and Design

The Spider doesn’t differ from the Coupe too much when it comes to dimensions. It is equally long and wide, however owing to the hard top that has to be integrated, this one is slightly taller but still tops at 1,186 mm. Wheelbase of 2,650 mm is a good number for a mid/rear engine car which aims to provide decent amount of practicality. The face on the coupe has got the opinion divided in the last few months but I just love the headlamps which remind you of the pop up ones we've seen on many earlier cars from the brand. Big air intakes and black splitter are all designed to ensure better aerodynamics.

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What is also very likeable on this Spider is the unique twin tail design which blends form with function nicely and takes you back on the past in terms of the way it looks. On the Coupe you get a slightly bigger engine cover which is transparent too but with the Spider brand has tried a different look. So you’ll have to try a little harder to have a sneak peak at the heart of the matter but once you do that the motor with red cam covers which is the inspiration for the name of this car is a brilliant sight.

One more important element is the way the doors have been sculpted and designed. The idea is to just ensure that a lot of air flows inside to keep the engine cool on this monster. According to the brand it redefines the relationship between the car body and the cabin area. That on a convertible is really important and Ferrari has done a great job with the design in this part of the vehicle. The 20-inch forged wheels also integrate nicely into the silhouette of the car. Ferrari says extended diamond cut treatment has ensured maximum air extraction. Despite paying an ode to many sportscars of the past, overall the 849 Testarossa Spider still has a unique design in 2026.

Tech & Interior

The cabin in the Spider clearly feels more ergonomic when compared to Coupe. The floating console is both nice to look at and very functional because this also helps in aerodynamics to ensure better airflow. The gear selector which looks like a manual gearbox is very nicely placed adjacent to it. The cabin feels quite spacious but I really like just like the Coupe is the presence of physical buttons and their near perfect placement. The passenger gets a separate screen and you also get connectivity features and a wireless charger.

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There’s a slightly bigger glove box here and there’s also a 74 litre frunk for storing medium sized items. Comfort seats are nice and big enough to accommodate tall people and just like the coupe you can also choose carbon fibre racing seats. Spend some time here and its clear that the design inside the cabin ensures optimised space and more than acceptable ergonomics for a 2-seat convertible. For both inside and outside there are some unique colours and trims to choose which aims for even more exclusivity.

Dynamics

So lets talk about the heart - in a place that steals your heart from the moment you set foot on its soil. For a sportscar that promises to make more than 1,000 bhp nothing can be more important than performance. Now the Testarossa Spider is the spiritual successor to the SF90 Spider but here Ferrari wanted even more power and response, enhanced braking and better tyre grip. So that as a driver whatever you demand the car is able to deliver. But first the roof which takes just 14 seconds to go up and down at speeds under 45 kmph.

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A 3,990 cc twin turbo V8 does its duty with aplomb in the Spider just like it does on the Coupe. This plugin hybrid has 3 electric motors 2 of which are placed in the front axle. The engine is mated to an 8-speed magna dual clutch automatic and the interesting thing is that the reverse gear is engaged using electric power alone. The Spider goes from 0-100 kmph in just 2.3 seconds exactly the same as the Coupe and even 200 is touched in 6.2 secs which only marginally slower. Top Speed can go up to staggering 330 kmph.

A lot has changed here to achieve the increase and power and improve thermal efficiency. The Spider has the biggest turbocharger seen in a road car from Ferrari and takes care of largest quantities of air in combustion chamber. Another impressive bit is the weight gain which has been minimized when compared to the coupe and stands at under 100 kgs. Larger discs and pads with improved ventilation and new rear calipers also ensure better thermal management. An active wind in integrated here which comes to your aid during hard braking and heavy cornering while a full width diffuser also promises to enhance the performance when the car hits the roads.

Some more key changes are immediately noticeable here. From more enhanced braking to a stiffer suspension setup, the. Spider gets everything it warrants and deserves. Twin motors in the front enable the 4wheel drive system along with torque vectoring and this just means that both traction and efficiency while exiting corners is quite impressive. With its width, low centre of gravity and low slung posture, this one delivers what it promises when it comes to high speed handling. Just like the coupe here as well you can go in for the track-focused Assetto Fiorano package, which shaves off 30 kg through the use of carbon fiber and titanium.

The sound levels have been increased and there is special focus on low and mid range - a band where we spent most them in during this drive. A new engine calibration has a more exciting sound during shifts. However strangely enough the impact of the exhaust sound is even more on the driver when the roof is down and the car runs like a coupe. The Spider also comes with a whole lot of Level 2 ADAS functions including emergency braking and adaptive cruise control as safety becomes even more crucial at high speeds.

Verdict

It was indeed a lovely day driving the Testarossa Spider in Canary Islands

and the kind of numbers this car generates, the performance it offers maybe only a racetrack can do full justice to it. But this is the sort of car that keeps you engaged at all speeds, in all bands and on all kinds of roads. It is not just about performance, it's also about legacy, luxury as well as exclusivity. To buy this one in India you’ll need to spend Rs. 11.25 Crore, ex-showroom but remember, in one car you're getting actually two cars and that is providing an experience that is truly unmatched. So if you have the moolah to buy this one, well, it is going to tick absolutely all the boxes.

