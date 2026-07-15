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Lexus ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 66.10 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Jul 15, 2026, 02:29 PM
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Lexus ES 350h Hybrid Sedan Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 66.10 Lakh
Key Highlights
  • The new ES 350h is available in two variants
  • Hybrid sedan is dimensionally larger than its predecessor
  • The new ES 350h will be made in India

Japanese luxury car brand Lexus has expanded its portfolio in the Indian market with the Introduction of the new ES 350h. The hybrid sedan will be available in two variants - Exquisite priced at Rs. 66.10 lakh and Luxury priced at Rs. 71.80 lakh, both ex-showroom. With this the most affordable Lexus nameplate will be available in both hybrid and all electric powertrains as the latter was launched in India in March priced at Rs. 90 lakh, ex-showroom.

All New Lexus ES Makes Global Debut At Shanghai Motor Show Offered As Hybrid and EV 4

In its new generation, the hybrid sedan is dimensionally larger than its predecessor. Signature L-shaped lighting elements and a refined rear design are exterior highlights while the sedan also gets electronic door latch releases. It is available in many colour options including the newly launched SOU and Sonic Copper. A 14.0-inch high-definition touchscreen that comes with connected features dominates the central dash inside the cabin. Responsive Hidden Switches stand out here and are a world first according to Lexus.

Also Read: All-New Lexus ES Launched In India at Rs 89.99 Lakh; Gets All-Electric Powertrain For First Time

All New Lexus ES Makes Global Debut At Shanghai Motor Show Offered As Hybrid and EV 3

Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India, said, “The new model underscores Lexus’ multi-pathway approach to electrification and reinforces our dedication to advancing sustainable mobility in India. Our focus remains on offering our guests a broader portfolio of electrified vehicles, and the new ES 350h stands as a testament to that promise. We are confident that the All-New ES 350h will further enhance the appeal of the ES lineup among our esteemed guests.”

The ES 350h is powered by a 2.5 L inline 4-cylinder engine, a new eAxle with the PCU (Power Control Unit) integrated into the transaxle, and a lithium-ion battery. Lexus says the hybrid system provides a high-level balance between high power performance and fuel economy & quietness. The new ES also gets Lexus Safety System+ which comes with several ADAS functions. Bookings for the luxury sedan have now begun.

# hybrid cars# sedan# lexus es350h# Cars# Cover Story

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Lexus ES
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