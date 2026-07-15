Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Bookings Open Ahead Of July 24 Launch

Maruti Suzuki has commenced accepting bookings for the upcoming Brezza facelift ahead of its launch on July 24, 2026. The updated SUV is expected to arrive wth cosmetic updates, new features and a new turbo-petrol engine option. The booking amount is set at Rs 11,000.



Also read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Prices Slashed By Rs 39,000



Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: What To Expect?





The teasers provide only glimpses at the design, though much of it is familiar. The headlamps are unchanged over the outgoing model, with the top variants getting LED bi-projector units with J-shaped daytime running lamps. The grille, too, looks to get no real differences over the outgoing model, save for a red contrast strip that likely suggests that the variant is a sportier one. The side cladding looks to get some tweaks near the door sills, while at the rear, the tail lamps look unchanged over the current SUV.



Also Read: Maruti Suzuki CNG Sales Rise Post Petrol Price Hike

Spy images have suggested that the SUV will get a revised front bumper with tweaks also expected to the rear. Top variants are also set to get new design alloy wheels.





Inside, the big changes are expected to come in the form of new features, with the overall cabin design set to be unchanged. New features are likely to include tech such as ventilated front seats, among other features.



Also Read: Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Design Updates

Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Powertrain Options



Coming to the powertrain, the current car’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is set to soldier on with manual and automatic gearbox options. The big change, however, is expected to come in the form of the familiar 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol unit from the likes of the Fronx, as well as a new 6-speed manual gearbox (likely to be offered only with the Turbo) that has been seen on test mules. The turbo-petrol is expected to make similar power and torque as in the Fronx - 99 bhp and 147 Nm. In comparison, the 1.5 NA in mild-hybrid spec makes a peak of 101.6 bhp and 139 Nm.





There could be some performance gains for the new Brezza despite the minor difference in figures, given that the Boosterjet unit develops peak torque from around 2000 rpm in the Fronx compared to the NA petrol’s 4,300 rpm peak.

Additionally, the CNG variants are now set to get an underbody CNG storage system similar to that in the Victoris.





Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Pricing



As for the price, expect prices for the Brezza to see a minor rise over the outgoing model to account for the additional tech and new engine and gearbox option.