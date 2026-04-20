Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Design Updates

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is nearing its mid-lifecycle update with a test mule of the facelifted hatchback recently caught testing on public roads. The heavily camouflaged model provided some insights into the updates to the hatchback’s design, which look to primarily be centred around the fascia of the hatchback. The video also provides a brief glimpse of the interior, though at first glance, the dashboard design looks similar to the current model.

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Exterior Design Updates

Going by the video, the upcoming Baleno facelift looks to get a flatter bonnet than the current hatchback while also doing away with the V-shaped grille. In its place sits a more traditional-looking rectangular grille extending between the headlamps with a prominent horizontal slat running its length. The headlamps look to be of a familiar design and retain the three-dot LED lighting signatures that have become a NEXA trademark. The bumper, lower down, too, looks to be new, featuring prominent winglet-like elements on the lower edge and a narrow air-dam at the centre.

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The alloy wheels, meanwhile, look to be straight off the current Baleno Zeta trim.

Despite the heavy camouflage, changes to the rear are barely visible with the overall shape of the tailgate, taillights and bumper all appearing identical to the current hatchback.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Cabin Updates

As for the interior, we get a brief glimpse of the cabin in the video, though it reveals no real design updates. The shape of the central aircon vents and the free-standing touchscreen unit look to be unchanged, though Maruti could look to change other elements in the cabin, such as upholstery colours, textures of materials used and the size of the touchscreen. The hatchback could also look to inherit some of the tech from the Victoris, such as the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, Dolby Atmos and more.

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Powertrains

Moving to the powertrains, Maruti could use the facelift to switch the Baleno over to the new Z-Series petrol mill that debuted in the latest Swift and Dzire. The current Baleno uses the older 1.2-litre four-cylinder K-Series Dual-Jet petrol engine paired with 5-speed manual and AMT options. The unit is good for 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm. The Z-Series unit, meanwhile, features a three-cylinder layout while still displacing 1.2-litres but develops a lower 80.4 bhp and 112 Nm and is also offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT.

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As before, expect a factory-fitted CNG option to be available on the Baleno, with the hatchback also likely to make the switch to underbody CNG tanks similar to the Victoris and upcoming Brezza facelift.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Expected Debut

Expect Maruti to debut the Baleno facelift towards late 2026, with sales likely to commence in early 2027.

Image Credit: Harsh Vlogs, YouTube