From Vitara Brezza To Brezza: Maruti’s Subcompact SUV Completes A Decade In The Market

The subcompact SUV space has been one of the most popular car segments in the country over the last decade. One model that has heavily dominated over its rivals during this course of time is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza which was first launched as the Vitara Brezza back in 2016. In its ten year journey the SUV seen some major transitions but has always been a part of India’s highest selling top 10 cars.

The first Vitara Brezza model that was introduced in 2016.

When first launched the Vitara Brezza came with a Diesel only option. The iconic 1.3 litre DDiS powered the vehicle and was offered with both manual and AMT. One of the key reasons for its success apart from its muscular looks was the high fuel efficiency this powertrain delivered. In 2020 when Maruti pulled the plug on Diesel engines owing to BS VI emission norms, the SUV made the switch to Petrol.

The new-gen came in 2022 with the name changed to just Brezza.

In its current form the Brezza is sold with a 1.5 L petrol engine with Smart

Hybrid Technology and instead of AMT, it is has a 6-speed torque convertor. Other features include paddle shifters, 360-view camera, electric sunroof, Smart Play Pro+ with surround sound and Head-Up Display. Standard safety features include 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Program with Hill Hold Assist.

“As we reflect on its journey through the decade on its 10th anniversary, it’s worth noting that the Brezza has not just consistently retained its position as India’s most loved SUV; it has also steadily expanded the market share for the entire compact SUV segment to 31% contribution to today.” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “We at Maruti Suzuki are deeply thankful to our customers for making the Brezza their SUV of choice for a decade. We remain committed to offering our customers the perfect blend of style, technology, performance, and appeal that wins brand love.” he added.