BMW M2 M Performance Kit Revealed: New Aero Package, Upgraded Suspension, Lighter Exhaust

Mar 02, 2026, 06:38 PM
Key Highlights
  • Includes an adjustable front splitter and rear wing
  • M2 CS gets an optional Rs 8.95 lakh exhaust
  • M Performance Kit to be rolled out in July 2026

BMW will introduce a factory-developed M Performance Track Kit for the M2 from July 2026. Designed for track-day use while remaining road legal, the package focuses on improving on-track performance without altering the car’s twin-turbo 3.0-litre inline-six engine.

Also Read: BMW X3 30 xDrive M Sport Review: The Driver’s SUV Returns

BMW M2 M Performance Track Kit 1

The kit adds several aerodynamic components, including a manually adjustable front splitter integrated with a front diffuser. It also features fixed wheel-arch diffusers and an additional scoop beneath the engine oil cooler. BMW claims these upgrades significantly increase downforce, with aero flicks contributing to additional front-end grip.

At the rear, the package includes a manually adjustable swan-neck rear wing similar to those used on the BMW M4 GT4 and M4 GT3 customer racing cars. The wing offers a “Race Mode,” which moves it 50mm rearwards to enhance aerodynamic efficiency. In “Street Mode,” it retracts to comply with German road regulations. The wing’s angle of attack can also be adjusted across two settings to optimise rear-axle downforce based on track conditions. An integrated brake light is built into the rear wing assembly.

BMW M2 M Performance Track Kit 2

Chassis upgrades form a key part of the Track Kit. It includes a threaded suspension setup with four-way adjustable rebound and compression damping, adjustable support bearings, and what BMW describes as its first road-legal motorsport damper system. Ride height can be lowered by up to 20mm at both the front and rear, with infinitely variable adjustment.

The M Performance Track Kit will be priced at €23,500 plus tax in Germany, which translates to over Rs 25 lakh.

Alongside the Track Kit, BMW will also offer an optional M Performance exhaust system for the M2 CS through its M Performance Parts catalogue. The exhaust system reduces weight by approximately 8kg and features carbon and titanium tailpipe trims. It is priced at €8,343 (Rs 8.95 lakh).

BMW M2 M Performance Track Kit 3

The M2 is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six engine, which punches out 473 bhp and 600 Nm of torque (550 Nm with the manual). The engine comes paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The car sprints from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4 seconds with the automatic transmission and 4.2 seconds with the manual.

The BMW M2 currently on sale in India was launched in November 2024 and is priced at Rs 1.02 crore (ex-showroom).

# BMW M2# BMW M2 Coupe# BMW M Performance Kit# BMW M# Cars

Research More on BMW M2

BMW M2
Rating Icon
8.3/10
BMW M2
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
Check On-Road Price
View M2 Specifications
View M2 Features

