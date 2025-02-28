BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Celebrates Valentino Rossi’s 46th Birthday

BMW commemorated Valentino Rossi’s 46th birthday with the debut of the M4 CS Edition VR46 - a limited-run derivative of the M4 CS with inputs from ’The Doctor’. While no longer racing in MotoGP, Rossi is currently a factory team driver for BMW M in the World Endurance Racing series with 2025 being his second season with the company.

Also read: Next-Gen BMW X5 Spied Testing With ‘Neue Klasse’ Design



The new M4 CS Edition VR46 celebrates Rossi’s 46th birthday with the recognisable number 46 stencilled across the vehicle’s exterior and cabin. The models offered in Sport and Style are also limited to 46 units each, keeping with the theme. Each customer also gets to meet Rossi personally at the VR46 Motor Ranch in Italy and spend a day at the track for a BMW M Experience drive at Misano.

Also read: BMW iX Facelift Revealed; Gets Over 700 km Range, Develops Up To 650 bhp



Moving to the car, the Style and Sport variants of the Edition VR46 are both essentially separated by the exterior paint scheme. The Style comes in a matte-finish Frozen Tanzanite Blue body colour with oversized ‘46’ logos finished in Marina Bay Blue stencilled on the sides with the Sport reversing the colour scheme while lacking the matte finish. The Sport also gets bright yellow inserts along the oversized kidney grille, on one spoke of the alloy wheels, brake callipers and on the door frames.

Also read: 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo: All-New BMW X3 SUV Launched In India At Rs 75.80 Lakh



Both models also get a hand-painted VR46 logo in yellow on the carbon fibre roof accompanied by a signature of Rossi.

Moving to the cabin, both the Style and Sport feature Black/Midnight Blue upholstery with yellow inserts, including VR46 embossed on the headrest. Each car also gets unique numbering embossed on the leather trim on the centre console reading the unit number out of the total of 46. BMW M Carbon bucket seats are standard fit.

Also read: CES 2025: Next-Gen BMW Panoramic iDrive Unveiled; Enter Production By End-2025



Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW iX1 Long-Wheelbase Launched In India at Rs 49 Lakh



Mechanically, the limited-run Edition VR46 is identical to the standard M4 CS, featuring the tried and tested 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line six petrol engine under the hood. The unit pushes out 543 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque and sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox and xDrive all-wheel drive. The Edition VR46 also gets the M Driver package as standard which increases the top speed to an electronically limited 302 kmph.