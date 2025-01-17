Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BMW iX1 Long-Wheelbase Launched In India at Rs 49 Lakh

BMW had a surprise in store at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in the form of the iX1 long-wheelbase. The stretched edition of the iX1 is being offered in a new front-wheel drive eDrive 20 spec and is priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom), notably lower than the current iX xDrive30 which is priced at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More



In terms of size, the iX1 long-wheelbase (iX1 L) is 116 mm longer than the standard iX1 with the wheelbase stretched by 108 mm. The added length should translate to a roomier second row. In terms of design, the iX1 L also features the M Sport package offered on the standard iX1 with the main differences coming down to the SUV’s longer overall length.



Also read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Showcased In India



The cabin design too is unchanged over the iX1 xDrive 30 replete with the freestanding widescreen display housing the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster and asymmetrical air-con vent layout. On the feature front, the iX1 L gets tech such as adaptive LED headlamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, powered front seats, Harman Kardon sound system with 12 speakers, ambient lighting, auto climate control and a panoramic sunroof.



Also read: CES 2025: Next-Gen BMW Panoramic iDrive Unveiled; Enter Production By End-2025



Moving to the powertrain, the iX1 eDrive20 L retains the 66.4 kWh battery of the iX1 xDrive 30 though it now sends power to a single electric motor compared to the xDrive30’s two motors. Peak power output stands at 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque - down from the xDrive 30’s 308 bhp and 494 Nm. BMW claims a range of up to 531 km for the iX1 eDrive20 L.



The iX1 L will be offered with a complimentary 11 kW wallbox charger with the SUV also supporting up to 130 kW DC fast charging.