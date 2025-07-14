Hyundai Aura S AMT Launched At Rs 8.08 Lakh

Hyundai has updated the variant line-up of the Aura subcompact sedan with the addition of the S automated manual transmission (AMT) variant. Priced at Rs 8.08 lakh (ex-showroom), the S AMT brings down the starting price for the Aura AMT by about Rs 87,000. The subcompact sedan was previously only offered with an AMT option on the second-from-top SX+ trim priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of features, the S AMT gets all the kit from its manual counterpart, including 6 airbags, ABS, tyre pressure monitoring, LED DRLs, footwell lighting, 2 DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, remote locking, electric adjust wing mirrors and front and rear power windows.

The AMT additionally also offers kit such as power folding wing mirrors, turn indicators integrated into the wing mirrors, electronic stability control and hill start assist. The latter two were previously available only in the SX, SX+ and SX(O) trims.

Moving to the powertrain, you still get the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed AMT unit.

Coming to the competition, the Aura goes up against the likes of the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.