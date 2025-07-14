HomeNews & Reviews
Hyundai Aura S AMT Launched At Rs 8.08 Lakh

New variant makes the Aura AMT more affordable by almost Rs 87,000.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aura S AMT priced at Rs 8.08 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • S AMT variant gets additional kit over manual counterpart
  • Goes up against the Maruti Dzire & Honda Amaze

Hyundai has updated the variant line-up of the Aura subcompact sedan with the addition of the S automated manual transmission (AMT) variant. Priced at Rs 8.08 lakh (ex-showroom), the S AMT brings down the starting price for the Aura AMT by about Rs 87,000. The subcompact sedan was previously only offered with an AMT option on the second-from-top SX+ trim priced at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also read: Hyundai Inster EV Awarded Four-Star Crash Safety Rating By Euro NCAP
 

Hyundai Aura Hy CNG

In terms of features, the S AMT gets all the kit from its manual counterpart, including 6 airbags, ABS, tyre pressure monitoring, LED DRLs, footwell lighting, 2 DIN audio system with Bluetooth connectivity, remote locking, electric adjust wing mirrors and front and rear power windows.

 

Also read: 641 bhp Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Debuts At Goodwood Festival Of Speed
 

The AMT additionally also offers kit such as power folding wing mirrors, turn indicators integrated into the wing mirrors, electronic stability control and hill start assist. The latter two were previously available only in the SX, SX+ and SX(O) trims.

Hyundai Aura AMT

Also read: Hyundai Creta Tops Sales Charts In June, Becomes Bestseller For Third Time In 2025
 

Moving to the powertrain, you still get the familiar 1.2-litre petrol engine paired with a 5-speed AMT unit.

 

Coming to the competition, the Aura goes up against the likes of the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.  

# Hyundai Aura# Hyundai Aura Sedan# Hyundai Aura AMT# Hyundai India# Aura AMT# Aura sedan
