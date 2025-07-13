Race-Ready Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Drops Hybrid Tech; Make Race Debut In 2026

Lamborghini has unveiled the race-spec Temerario GT3 as it looks to take its V8 supercar onto the racetrack in 2026. Set to make its race debut at the Sebring 12 Hours in March 2026, the Temerario GT3 gets extensive changes over its road-going counterpart in an effort to shave weight and meet GT3 regulations, including deleting the hybrid system in its entirety.

Starting with the chassis, the aluminium spaceframe of the Temerario has been modified to feature easily removable front and rear subframes, along with being lightened and strengthened even further. The subframes themselves have also undergone modifications compared to the road car, with all the extra supports and braces for the hybrid system deleted. The central chassis has also been modified with an FIA GT3-spec roll cage to meet regulations.

Additionally, while the Temerario GT3 may look very similar to the road car, Lamborghini says that the bodyshell is entirely different. The Italian exotic car maker says that the entire GT3’s body shell is made from carbon composite materials designed to be quickly replaced should the need arise. The front and rear ends are made from a single piece each, with even the vehicle’s lighting featuring quick connectors for easy plugging and unplugging. Even the carbon composite underfloor has been designed to be easily replaceable mid-race when the car is raised on jacks.

Of-course, the aerodynamics of the race car has been revised as well. There is a larger rear diffuser, redesigned front bumper with a large splitter, new ducting and venting for improved aerodynamics and cooling, and the large GT3-spec rear wing.

Coming to the powertrain, the only recognisable component from the road-going Temerario is the twin-turbocharged V8 engine. To meet GT3 regulations, Lamborghini has ripped out the road car’s strong hybrid system replete with the battery and front electric motors. The engine itself also gets modifications, including new, smaller turbochargers, redesigned radiators and intakes and a new compressor. Lamborghini says that the engine has also been recalibrated to make peak power over a wider powerband. Peak engine power now stands at 543 bhp (subject to balance of performance) compared to the road car's 789 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed transverse-mounted gearbox.

The GT3 also gets a new suspension set-up featuring new 6-way dampers from KW – also used in the company’s SC63 LMDh project. The new suspension has also been designed with easy assembly and disassembly in mind, while the race car also gets a bespoke hydraulic power steering unit.

The cabin also gets extensive changes from the road car, dropping all the luxury trimming to save weight and featuring FIA regulation switchgear and controls along with a race seat with harnesses.