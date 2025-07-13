Race-Ready Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Drops Hybrid Tech; Make Race Debut In 2026

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Bajaj Pulsar N150 Delisted From Official Website Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonYamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh Hyundai Aura S AMT Launched At Rs 8.08 Lakh
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Hero Vida VX2 First Ride ReviewMG M9 Review | New Family Electric MPV That's Bigger Than Carnival & Vellfire | MG Select ShowroomHero Vida VX2 First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tesla Model YKia Carens Clavis EVMG M9BMW New 2 Series Gran CoupeMG Cyberster
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Aprilia SR 175Honda Forza 350Ola Electric New S1 ZKTM RC 160 DukeRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?

Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Race-Ready Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Drops Hybrid Tech; Make Race Debut In 2026

The Temerario GT3 gets an extensive rework over the standard road car, including a revised chassis, changes to the drivetrain and deletion of the strong-hybrid system.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 13, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • GT3-spec Temerario race car to make race debut at Sebring 12 Hours 2026
  • Extensively reworked over the road car including dropping hybrid system
  • Reworked GT3-spec twin-turbo V8 makes 543 bhp

Lamborghini has unveiled the race-spec Temerario GT3 as it looks to take its V8 supercar onto the racetrack in 2026. Set to make its race debut at the Sebring 12 Hours in March 2026, the Temerario GT3 gets extensive changes over its road-going counterpart in an effort to shave weight and meet GT3 regulations, including deleting the hybrid system in its entirety. 

 

Also read: 907 BHP Lamborghini Temerario Debuts With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powertrain
 

Lamborghini Temerario GT 3 3

Starting with the chassis, the aluminium spaceframe of the Temerario has been modified to feature easily removable front and rear subframes, along with being lightened and strengthened even further. The subframes themselves have also undergone modifications compared to the road car, with all the extra supports and braces for the hybrid system deleted. The central chassis has also been modified with an FIA GT3-spec roll cage to meet regulations.

 

Additionally, while the Temerario GT3 may look very similar to the road car, Lamborghini says that the bodyshell is entirely different. The Italian exotic car maker says that the entire GT3’s body shell is made from carbon composite materials designed to be quickly replaced should the need arise. The front and rear ends are made from a single piece each, with even the vehicle’s lighting featuring quick connectors for easy plugging and unplugging. Even the carbon composite underfloor has been designed to be easily replaceable mid-race when the car is raised on jacks.

 

Also read: Lamborghini Temerario Launched In India At Rs 6 Crore
 

Lamborghini Temerario GT 3 1

Of-course, the aerodynamics of the race car has been revised as well. There is a larger rear diffuser, redesigned front bumper with a large splitter, new ducting and venting for improved aerodynamics and cooling, and the large GT3-spec rear wing.

 

Coming to the powertrain, the only recognisable component from the road-going Temerario is the twin-turbocharged V8 engine. To meet GT3 regulations, Lamborghini has ripped out the road car’s strong hybrid system replete with the battery and front electric motors. The engine itself also gets modifications, including new, smaller turbochargers, redesigned radiators and intakes and a new compressor. Lamborghini says that the engine has also been recalibrated to make peak power over a wider powerband. Peak engine power now stands at 543 bhp (subject to balance of performance) compared to the road car's 789 bhp. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed transverse-mounted gearbox. 

 

Also read: Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled
 

Lamborghini Temerario GT 3 2

The GT3 also gets a new suspension set-up featuring new 6-way dampers from KW – also used in the company’s SC63 LMDh project. The new suspension has also been designed with easy assembly and disassembly in mind, while the race car also gets a bespoke hydraulic power steering unit.

 

The cabin also gets extensive changes from the road car, dropping all the luxury trimming to save weight and featuring FIA regulation switchgear and controls along with a race seat with harnesses. 

# Lamborghini# Lamborghini Track Car# Lamborghini GT3# Lamborghini Temerario# Lamborghini Temerario GT3# Lamborghini Temerario race car# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Is this a new V12 legend in the making?
    Lamborghini 'Fenomeno’ Trademark Could Be A New Special Edition Model Coming To Monterey
  • The Temerario ditches the naturally-aspirated V10 for a twin-turbocharged V8 mated to three electric motors
    Lamborghini Temerario Launched In India At Rs 6 Crore
  • The Temerario is the successor to the Huracan and packs a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo with three electric motors.
    Lamborghini Temerario India Launch Slated For April 30
  • The recently-launched Audi RS Q8 Performance joins an elite but diminishing list of SUVs that sport massive V8s in the age of downsized and zero-emission powertrains
    V8 SUVs That You Can Buy In India In 2025
  • Italian carmaker ended calendar year 2024 with its best-ever sales, reporting a 6 per cent growth over 2023.
    Lamborghini Ends 2024 With 10,687 Cars Sold; 113 Cars Delivered In India

Latest News

  • The N150 was last updated in February 2024 and has now been delisted from the brand’s website.
    Bajaj Pulsar N150 Delisted From Official Website
  • The FZ-X now features Yamaha’s hybrid technology and gets a new colour scheme.
    Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • New variant makes the Aura AMT more affordable by almost Rs 87,000.
    Hyundai Aura S AMT Launched At Rs 8.08 Lakh
  • Four destinations. Four Honda cars. And a million memories along the way.
    Honda Drive To Discover 13: From Cochin to Coimbatore
  • The Temerario GT3 gets an extensive rework over the standard road car, including a revised chassis, changes to the drivetrain and deletion of the strong-hybrid system.
    Race-Ready Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Drops Hybrid Tech; Make Race Debut In 2026
  • Getting car insurance renewed is something that seems simple at first. But omitting crucial steps might drive up costs, reduce coverage, or cause undue stress.
    Car Insurance Renewal Made Simple: A Beginner’s Guide for 2025
  • All-electric city car drops points as driver door unlatches during side impact testing.
    Hyundai Inster EV Awarded Four-Star Crash Safety Rating By Euro NCAP
  • Better initial in-roads with eC3 in the commercial segment makes the French mass brand consider more battery powered options.
    EVs As CVs – Citroen Evaluating A Parallel Idea
  • Rimac’s Nevera R has officially set a new top speed record for a production electric vehicle, clocking in at 431.45 kmph.
    Rimac Nevera R Sets New EV Top Speed Record: Regains 0-400-0 Kmph Title
  • The YU9 appears to be a full-size SUV with six- or seven-seat configurations.
    Xiaomi YU9 SUV Spotted Testing In China

Popular Lamborghini Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Race-Ready Lamborghini Temerario GT3 Drops Hybrid Tech; Make Race Debut In 2026