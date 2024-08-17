907 BHP Lamborghini Temerario Debuts With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powertrain

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini has unveiled the new Temerario plug-in hybrid, the much-awaited successor to the Huracan. Slotting in as Lamborghini’s entry supercar, the Temerario drops its predecessor’s naturally aspirated V10 engine in favour of a smaller twin-turbo V8 assisted by a trifecta of electric motors. The Temerario also completes the electrification of Lamborghini’s entire range following the flagship Revuelto last year and the Urus SE that arrived earlier this year.

The Temerario is based on a new aluminium spaceframe platform.

The talking point of the Temerario is without a doubt the powertrain. Lamborghini has dropped the naturally aspirated V10 in favour of a twin-turbo V8 though that hasn’t stopped the company from offering a high-revving engine. The 4.0-litre unit revvs up to 10,000 rpm with peak power of 789 bhp kicking in between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm. The engine's peak torque of 730 Nm meanwhile is made across quite a broad spread - 4,000 to 7,000 rpm.



The V8 is assisted by three electric motors, two mounted to the front axle while a third is integrated between the engine and the new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Total system output stands at 907 bhp.

The Temerario completes Lamborghini's move towards hybrid technology.

The twin front motors develop a combined 220 kW and 2,150 Nm of peak output and solely drive the front axle while the engine and third electric motor drives the rear wheels. The third electric motor meanwhile develops up to 300 Nm of torque and aids in minimising turbo lag as well as acting as an alternator to charge the battery and the starter motor. The electric motors draw power from a 3.8 kW hour battery pack mounted in the central tunnel. Lamborghini says that the Temerario is capable of driving under all-electric power only though they have not revealed the range.

Lamborghini claims that the Temerario will hit 100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds and will hit a top speed of 343 kmph. Stopping power comes via huge 410 mm discs with 10 piston callipers up front and 390 mm discs with 4 piston callipers at the rear. Furthermore, the electric motors also assist in deceleration by generating power to charge the battery pack.

The low-slung supercar drops the Huracan's V10 for the twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Moving to the looks, the Temerario carries forward with the sleek, low-slung looks of its predecessors. Interestingly though the design looks a lot more toned down as compared to the larger Revuelto with Lamborghini even dropping the Y-shape design elements of the latter. The Temerario instead follows a Hexagonal theme with the design elements particularly visible on the nose and tail.



Starting from the front, the low-set nose features sleek twin-barrel projector headlamps positioned at the base of the heavily contoured bonnet. Lower down, the bumper adds to the supercar’s exotic looks with its large and angular air inlets, hexagonal lighting elements and noticeable splitter at its base. The design does bear some similarities to 2023’s Lanzador concept with its slim rectangular lighting up front and shark-nose design.



Lamborghini claims a 0-100 kmph time of just 2.7 seconds for the Temerario.

Moving to the sides, the Temerario rides on a staggered 20-inch front and 21-inch rear alloy wheels set-up with buyers able to pick between cast, forged or carbon wheels. Prominent side vents sit behind the rear doors while a second set are visible at the base of the B-pillar as well. At the rear, the Temerario features a flat engine cover flanked on either side by raised buttresses that give the supercar its flowing profile. The rear deck ends at an integrated spoiler under which sits a high-set central exhaust flanked by the tail lamps - both featuring hexagonal design. The rear bumper itself is quite a shallow unit with almost the entirety of the rear tyres exposed from the rear.



The Temerario is based around a new aluminium spaceframe chassis which Lamborghini claims is 20 per cent stiffer than the Huracan’s unit. The new platform has also improved space within the cabin with Lamborghini claiming that even a 6 foot 5 inch individual can now sit in relative comfort whilst wearing a helmet. The cabin itself is quite a high-tech space featuring a large central touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster and a third display for the co-driver. Lamborghini has also retained physical buttons for many of the important drive-related controls.



Cabin features up to three displays and retains physical buttons for key functions.

The Temerario comes with up to 13 different drive modes combining standard driving modes - Città, Strada, Sport and Corsa, with PHEV drive modes - Recharge, Hybrid and Performance. The supercar is also the first Lamborghini to feature a dedicated drift mode with up to three levels to choose from - Level 1 allows some degree of over steer and Level 3 is recommended for professional drivers.



New Alleggerita package replaces aluminium body panels with carbon fibre to shave off weight; extends to the cabin as well.

Lamborghini says that the Temerario is also its first model to come with a lightweight package or Alleggerita package that replaces a lot of the car's aluminium bodywork with carbon fibre to shave of excess weight. The carbon fibre measures carry over to the cabin as well.