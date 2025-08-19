2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of LaunchCitroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Launched In India At Rs 18.77 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Volvo is ready to launch the entry level EX30. It gets many quirky features and a single motor RWD!Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal GadgetMaruti Suzuki Dzire Long Term Review: PROS, CONS, And Everything In Between!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999

The Hero Glamour gets a new top-spec trim in the form of 'X', which gets a few segment-first features.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero Glamour X launched in India
  • Available in two variants: Drum and Disc
  • Gets Cruise control, LED lighting, USB charging port and more

Hero MotoCorp has stirred up the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment in India with the launch of the new Glamour X. On sale in India since 2005, the Glamour now gets a major update with the standout feature being the addition of cruise control, a first for this category. It's a bold move that raises the bar for what buyers can expect from a commuter-class two-wheeler. The Glamour X is available in two variants: drum and disc. The former is priced at Rs 89,999 while the latter costs Rs 99,999 (both ex-showroom). 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero Xpulse 210: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Hero Glamour X Launched In India 2

Focusing on what is different in this new version. The big highlight on the Hero Glamour X is the addition of cruise control, a feature typically reserved for premium or bigger motorcycles like the TVS Apache RTR 310 or even the KTM 390 Duke. A dedicated cruise control toggle on the right switchgear gives the option to set and reset the speed. It also gets a ride-by-wire throttle system, which is another first in this class.

 

Also Read: Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Hero MotoCorp; EV Startup Barred From Using ‘Destiny’ Trademark

 

Hero Glamour X Launched In India 1

The Glamour X also steps up its game with a new colour LCD dash, which offers features like gear-shift indicators, Bluetooth connectivity, brightness adjustment and turn-by-turn navigation. Adding to the list is a USB Type-C charging port positioned below the cluster. It also gets three ride modes: Eco, Road, and Power, while Hero has also integrated ‘panic brake alert’, which flashes the rear indicators during sudden braking situations.

 

Also Read: Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?

 

Hero Glamour X Launched In India 3
On the visual front, the motorcycle gets an all-LED setup at the front and rear flanked by H-shaped LED DRLs on both ends. Additionally, it gets simpler yet sharp-looking tank shrouds and body panels. The Glamour X 125 is offered in two variants – Drum and Disc – across a total of five colour options. The Drum variant comes in Matte Magnetic Silver and Candy Blazing Red, while the Disc variant is available in Metallic Nexus Blue, Black Teal Blue, and Black Pearl Red.
 

The Hero Glamour X is powered by a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 11.40 bhp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine also does duties in the Hero Xtreme 125R and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

 

As for cycle parts, the motorcycle gets a telescopic fork at the front and a five-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear. It rides on 18-inch tubeless wheels on both ends, while the ground clearance is rated to be 170 mm.
 

# 2025 Hero Glamour X# Hero Glamour X# 2025 Hero Glamour X launched# Hero Glamour 125# Glamour X# Glamour X Launched# Hero Glamour X 125# 2025 Hero Glamour X 125# Hero Glamour X 125 Launched# Glamour X 125# Hero Glamour Motorcycle# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The new Glamour is expected to receive a range of new features which include cruise control and a new digital instrument cluster
    2025 Hero Glamour 125 Teased Ahead Of August 19 Launch
  • While cruise control is mostly seen on premium motorcycles, it is interesting to have the feature considered for commuter motorcycles.
    2025 Hero Glamour 125 To Get Cruise Control?
  • Hero has introduced a new colour scheme for the Glamour, and this stands as the only update for 2024.
    2024 Hero Glamour Launched At Rs 83,598; Gets New Paint Scheme
  • The Hero Glamour is available in two variants- Drum (Priced at Rs 82,348) and Disc (Priced at Rs 86,348)
    2023 Hero Glamour Launched In India
  • To celebrate World Motorcycle Day 2022 as well as help you make a wiser decision, we have come up with a list of the top 5 affordable motorcycles currently on sale in India.
    World Motorcycle Day 2022: Top 5 Affordable Motorcycles In India

Latest News

  • The Hero Glamour gets a new top-spec trim in the form of 'X', which gets a few segment-first features.
    2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999
  • The Fastag Annual Pass is exclusively offered to private vehicle owners, offering 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first.
    Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of Launch
  • For fleet operators, rhe Basalt, Aircross, and C3, in addition to the all-electric C3, will be sold with separate ‘Drive’ badging.
    Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India
  • The Street Bob returns to India with a bigger engine and a fresh colour palette.
    2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Launched In India At Rs 18.77 Lakh
  • Maruti commenced the production of the Fronx in March 2023 and crossed the 5 lakh units mark in 28 months
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • One of the highlights at this year’s Monterey Week was Gordon Murray Automotive’s S1 LM, a Le Mans-inspired supercar with a 4.3-litre V12, six-speed manual gearbox, and production limited to just five units worldwide.
    Gordon Murray Automotive Reveals S1 LM At Monterey; It’s A Road-Legal Homage to McLaren F1
  • This special edition version, limited to 50 units each, is meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series model line.
    BMW 3 Series, M340i 50 Jahre Editions Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 64 Lakh
  • The upcoming motorcycle will likely be offered in two variants- with spoked wheels and alloy wheels
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 With Alloys Spotted On Test
  • We have a chat with Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Bajaj Auto, on the KTM Pro-XP riding program and new Service On Wheels initiative
    Interview: Manik Nangia on KTM’s Service On Wheels Program
  • The Fenomeno features a 1,080 bhp V12 hybrid, and can do 0 to 100 kmph in 2.4-seconds
    Lamborghini Fenomeno Breaks Cover At Monterey; Only 29 To Be Produced

Popular Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999