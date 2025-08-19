2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999

Hero MotoCorp has stirred up the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment in India with the launch of the new Glamour X. On sale in India since 2005, the Glamour now gets a major update with the standout feature being the addition of cruise control, a first for this category. It's a bold move that raises the bar for what buyers can expect from a commuter-class two-wheeler. The Glamour X is available in two variants: drum and disc. The former is priced at Rs 89,999 while the latter costs Rs 99,999 (both ex-showroom).

Also Read: Kawasaki KLX 230 vs Hero Xpulse 210: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Focusing on what is different in this new version. The big highlight on the Hero Glamour X is the addition of cruise control, a feature typically reserved for premium or bigger motorcycles like the TVS Apache RTR 310 or even the KTM 390 Duke. A dedicated cruise control toggle on the right switchgear gives the option to set and reset the speed. It also gets a ride-by-wire throttle system, which is another first in this class.

Also Read: Delhi High Court Rules In Favour Of Hero MotoCorp; EV Startup Barred From Using ‘Destiny’ Trademark

The Glamour X also steps up its game with a new colour LCD dash, which offers features like gear-shift indicators, Bluetooth connectivity, brightness adjustment and turn-by-turn navigation. Adding to the list is a USB Type-C charging port positioned below the cluster. It also gets three ride modes: Eco, Road, and Power, while Hero has also integrated ‘panic brake alert’, which flashes the rear indicators during sudden braking situations.

Also Read: Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?



On the visual front, the motorcycle gets an all-LED setup at the front and rear flanked by H-shaped LED DRLs on both ends. Additionally, it gets simpler yet sharp-looking tank shrouds and body panels. The Glamour X 125 is offered in two variants – Drum and Disc – across a total of five colour options. The Drum variant comes in Matte Magnetic Silver and Candy Blazing Red, while the Disc variant is available in Metallic Nexus Blue, Black Teal Blue, and Black Pearl Red.



The Hero Glamour X is powered by a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 11.40 bhp at 8,250 rpm and a peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine also does duties in the Hero Xtreme 125R and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

As for cycle parts, the motorcycle gets a telescopic fork at the front and a five-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear. It rides on 18-inch tubeless wheels on both ends, while the ground clearance is rated to be 170 mm.

