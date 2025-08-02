Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

Hero MotoCorp has finally introduced a desirable and attractive 125 cc scooter in the new Hero Xoom 125. Targeted at younger riders, looking for a dash of sporty appeal, road presence and good fuel economy, the Xoom 125 promises it all, and offers a scooter which looks muscular with definite road presence. It is the latest premium 125 cc scooter and is positioned as a rival to the likes of the TVS NTorq 125 and the Suzuki Avenis 125. Is it as good as it looks? Read on to find out.

Hero Xoom 125: Design & Features

The first thing you will notice on the Xoom 125 is its commanding road presence. The 14-inch alloy wheels, together with the flashy body panels give the Xoom 125 a muscular stance with a sporty appeal. The face with the LED DRLs, and sequential turn indicators and the DRLs with the LED headlight set-up does give it a hint of premium appeal. Based on its styling and design alone, the Xoom 125 will find a lot of takers gravitating towards it.

The LCD instrument console has Bluetooth connectivity on the top ZX variant, which comes with more colour options, as well as more features. The dedicated app opens up turn-by-turn navigation, and the ZX also has an extra front storage pocket, as well as a USB charging socket on the inside of the front apron. The cubbyholes up front offer convenience but aren’t big on storage space. The LED headlight though offers very good illumination at night, and in the overall features department, the Xoom 125 manages to hold its own.

Hero Xoom 125: Ergonomics & Practicality

The overall riding triangle is comfortable for someone of my height and build. However, taller riders with heights of close to 6 feet, may find the Xoom 125 a little cramped, particularly in the leg and knee area. The 777 mm seat height isn’t ideal with the wide berth for riders whose height would be on the lower side. And the design of the seat is such that you end up sitting forward and once astride it, makes the height of the handlebar feel low set. Personally, I would have preferred the handlebar to have been in a slightly taller position to offer better leverage.

Footboard space is also somewhat limited, if not cramped. There’s a hook to carry some stuff on the footboard, but even with a small backpack placed on the footboard, space for my size 9 boots become compromised. What is quite likeable though is the multi-function key, which offers functions for seat hatch opening, as well as fuel filler cap opening.

When twisted left, the key opens up the seat hatch, and you get about 17 litres of underseat storage space. My size Small full-face helmet just about manages to fit inside, but with the helmet, there’s hardly any more space left, in case you want to store a bag, or something else. A bigger size full-size helmet will be difficult to accommodate inside the space. The external fuel filler cap at the end of the tail section can be opened from the multi-function key as well, and it has a handy buzzer warning in case you try to start up the scooter while the filler cap is left open.

Hero Xoom 125: Engine & Performance

The Xoom 125 starts up silently, and the way it picks up speed from a standstill, it’s almost imperceptible. That’s because the somewhat muted intake and exhaust note, don’t end up giving you an idea of how fast you’re going, until you glance at the speedometer. A meatier exhaust note certainly would have complemented the Xoom 125’s sporty personality, and that is a bit of a letdown.

What will immediately impress you is the refinement of the engine. It is smooth, and performance and acceleration are linear, at least till 70-75 kmph. What is particularly nice is the mid-range performance, between speeds of 30-60 kmph. Beyond that, you can feel the speed building up progressively and it maintains its refinement which peters down only at speeds of above 90 kmph. I saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 107 kmph, coming down a flyover, but you can expect the Xoom 125 to reach 95 kmph easily in everyday riding.

Top Speed (Tested) 96 kmph Maximum Top Speed (Indicated) 107 kmph 0-60 kmph (Claimed) 7.6 seconds

On the downside though, what is not particularly impressive is the lack of a deeper exhaust note, as well as intake sound. Overall throttle response isn't quite crisp and sporty, as well, which somewhat takes away the fun factor. In a way, despite the being quick for a 125 cc, the Xoom 125 doesn’t offer very engaging or exciting performance, particularly when you open the throttle and expect some immediate urgency in response.

Fuel efficiency though is very impressive, and with a light throttle hand, it could inch close to the 50 kmpl mark in everyday riding conditions. During our tests, with a combined use of city and highway, and mostly in speeds above 75 kmph, the Xoom 125 returned fuel efficiency figures of 44 kmpl, which is pretty good for a scooter in this segment.

Tested Fuel Efficiency (Combined Highway & City) 44 kmpl

Hero Xoom 125: Ride & Dynamics

Overall ride quality is on the firmer side, but not exactly uncomfortable, even when negotiating broken terrain. The 14-inch wheels offer confidence over rough roads, and aid in the overall dynamics as well. The big wheels offer a sense of stability and balance that is appreciable over all kinds of surfaces, and road conditions. Filtering through traffic is easy, and the Xoom 125 can be hustled through traffic in the urban environment effortlessly.

Even if you face the need to take a high-speed corner, the Xoom 125 will not disappoint you with its predictable road manners. Braking performance is adequate, but the brakes could have done with better feel and bite to offer more confidence, particularly for a sprightly scooter which can hit over 90 kmph easily, and quickly.

Hero Xoom 125: Verdict

The Hero Xoom 125 has a lot going for it – great looks, refined performance, agile handling, and very good fuel economy as well. While it may feel somewhat lacking in practicality, comfort and finish, it still makes a strong case for anyone who’s looking for a sporty scooter which will be economical to use as well.

With prices for the base VX variant at Rs. 86,900 (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 92,900 (Ex-showroom) for the top ZX variant, the Hero Xoom 125 has attractive pricing as well, which should work in its favour. Is it then the best sporty 125 cc scooter available right now? That’s a question for another day, and only a head-to-head comparison can answer.

Hero Xoom 125 Key Specifications:

Engine Displacement 124.6 cc Max Power 9.8 bhp @ 7,250 rpm Peak Torque 10.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm Front Suspension Telescopic Rear Suspension Single-sided shock Front Tyre Size 110/80-14 Rear Tyre Size 120/70-14 Seat Height 777 mm Ground Clearance 164 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 5 Litres Kerb Weight Drum: 120 kg; Disc: 121 kg

