HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term ReportTwo-Wheeler Sales July 2025: Bajaj Auto Registers Dip; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness GrowthYamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2026 Volvo XC60 Review: SUV Gets A Major Refresh2026 Volvo XC60 Review: SUV Gets A Major Refresh2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Review: Better ride quality and new features | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Hero Xoom 125 Road Test, Review: Better Than The Best?

The Hero Xoom 125 gets in the ring to offer a sporty 125 cc scooter that’s scores high on presence, and promise. Is it worth considering? Or are there some chinks in its armour?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero makes a solid impression with the Xoom 125 scooter
  • Refined engine offers linear acceleration and top speed of over 95 kmph
  • The Hero Xoom 125 offers a compelling 125 cc scooter right now

PHOTOGRAPHY: ARVIND SALHAN

 

Hero MotoCorp has finally introduced a desirable and attractive 125 cc scooter in the new Hero Xoom 125. Targeted at younger riders, looking for a dash of sporty appeal, road presence and good fuel economy, the Xoom 125 promises it all, and offers a scooter which looks muscular with definite road presence. It is the latest premium 125 cc scooter and is positioned as a rival to the likes of the TVS NTorq 125 and the Suzuki Avenis 125. Is it as good as it looks? Read on to find out.

 

Also Read: Hero Xoom 125 First Ride Review

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m1

Hero Xoom 125: Design & Features

 

The first thing you will notice on the Xoom 125 is its commanding road presence. The 14-inch alloy wheels, together with the flashy body panels give the Xoom 125 a muscular stance with a sporty appeal. The face with the LED DRLs, and sequential turn indicators and the DRLs with the LED headlight set-up does give it a hint of premium appeal. Based on its styling and design alone, the Xoom 125 will find a lot of takers gravitating towards it.

 

Also Read: Hero Destini 125 First Ride Review

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m24

The LCD instrument console has Bluetooth connectivity on the top ZX variant, which comes with more colour options, as well as more features. The dedicated app opens up turn-by-turn navigation, and the ZX also has an extra front storage pocket, as well as a USB charging socket on the inside of the front apron. The cubbyholes up front offer convenience but aren’t big on storage space. The LED headlight though offers very good illumination at night, and in the overall features department, the Xoom 125 manages to hold its own.

 

Also Read: Hero Xoom 110 Real World Review

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m41

 

Hero Xoom 125: Ergonomics & Practicality

 

The overall riding triangle is comfortable for someone of my height and build. However, taller riders with heights of close to 6 feet, may find the Xoom 125 a little cramped, particularly in the leg and knee area. The 777 mm seat height isn’t ideal with the wide berth for riders whose height would be on the lower side. And the design of the seat is such that you end up sitting forward and once astride it, makes the height of the handlebar feel low set. Personally, I would have preferred the handlebar to have been in a slightly taller position to offer better leverage. 

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m23

Footboard space is also somewhat limited, if not cramped. There’s a hook to carry some stuff on the footboard, but even with a small backpack placed on the footboard, space for my size 9 boots become compromised. What is quite likeable though is the multi-function key, which offers functions for seat hatch opening, as well as fuel filler cap opening. 

 

Also Read: Hero Vida VX2 Plus First Ride Review

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m30

When twisted left, the key opens up the seat hatch, and you get about 17 litres of underseat storage space.  My size Small full-face helmet just about manages to fit inside, but with the helmet, there’s hardly any more space left, in case you want to store a bag, or something else. A bigger size full-size helmet will be difficult to accommodate inside the space. The external fuel filler cap at the end of the tail section can be opened from the multi-function key as well, and it has a handy buzzer warning in case you try to start up the scooter while the filler cap is left open.

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m35

Hero Xoom 125: Engine & Performance

 

The Xoom 125 starts up silently, and the way it picks up speed from a standstill, it’s almost imperceptible. That’s because the somewhat muted intake and exhaust note, don’t end up giving you an idea of how fast you’re going, until you glance at the speedometer. A meatier exhaust note certainly would have complemented the Xoom 125’s sporty personality, and that is a bit of a letdown.

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m32

What will immediately impress you is the refinement of the engine. It is smooth, and performance and acceleration are linear, at least till 70-75 kmph. What is particularly nice is the mid-range performance, between speeds of 30-60 kmph. Beyond that, you can feel the speed building up progressively and it maintains its refinement which peters down only at speeds of above 90 kmph. I saw a speedo-indicated top speed of 107 kmph, coming down a flyover, but you can expect the Xoom 125 to reach 95 kmph easily in everyday riding. 

Top Speed (Tested)96 kmph
Maximum Top Speed (Indicated)107 kmph
0-60 kmph (Claimed)7.6 seconds
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m37

 

On the downside though, what is not particularly impressive is the lack of a deeper exhaust note, as well as intake sound. Overall throttle response isn't quite crisp and sporty, as well, which somewhat takes away the fun factor. In a way, despite the being quick for a 125 cc, the Xoom 125 doesn’t offer very engaging or exciting performance, particularly when you open the throttle and expect some immediate urgency in response. 

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m39

Fuel efficiency though is very impressive, and with a light throttle hand, it could inch close to the 50 kmpl mark in everyday riding conditions. During our tests, with a combined use of city and highway, and mostly in speeds above 75 kmph, the Xoom 125 returned fuel efficiency figures of 44 kmpl, which is pretty good for a scooter in this segment.

 

Tested Fuel Efficiency (Combined Highway & City)44 kmpl
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m33

 

Hero Xoom 125: Ride & Dynamics

 

Overall ride quality is on the firmer side, but not exactly uncomfortable, even when negotiating broken terrain. The 14-inch wheels offer confidence over rough roads, and aid in the overall dynamics as well. The big wheels offer a sense of stability and balance that is appreciable over all kinds of surfaces, and road conditions. Filtering through traffic is easy, and the Xoom 125 can be hustled through traffic in the urban environment effortlessly.

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m49

Even if you face the need to take a high-speed corner, the Xoom 125 will not disappoint you with its predictable road manners. Braking performance is adequate, but the brakes could have done with better feel and bite to offer more confidence, particularly for a sprightly scooter which can hit over 90 kmph easily, and quickly.

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m48

 

Hero Xoom 125: Verdict

 

The Hero Xoom 125 has a lot going for it – great looks, refined performance, agile handling, and very good fuel economy as well. While it may feel somewhat lacking in practicality, comfort and finish, it still makes a strong case for anyone who’s looking for a sporty scooter which will be economical to use as well. 

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m50

With prices for the base VX variant at Rs. 86,900 (Ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 92,900 (Ex-showroom) for the top ZX variant, the Hero Xoom 125 has attractive pricing as well, which should work in its favour. Is it then the best sporty 125 cc scooter available right now? That’s a question for another day, and only a head-to-head comparison can answer.

 

Hero Xoom 125 Key Specifications:

 

Engine Displacement124.6 cc
Max Power9.8 bhp @ 7,250 rpm
Peak Torque10.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
Front SuspensionTelescopic
Rear SuspensionSingle-sided shock
Front Tyre Size110/80-14
Rear Tyre Size120/70-14
Seat Height777 mm
Ground Clearance164 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity5 Litres
Kerb Weight Drum: 120 kg; Disc: 121 kg

Hero Xoom 125 Review Image Gallery:

 

2025 Hero Xoom 125 m47
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m36
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m51
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m45
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m46
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m34
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m29
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m27
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m42
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m28
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m25
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m20
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m26
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m17
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m18
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m16
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m21
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m14
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m19
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m4
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m12
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m10
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m3
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m11
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m5
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m8
2025 Hero Xoom 125 m2
# Bike Reviews# Bikes# bike-review# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Here’s a look at how all the major automotive companies in India fared in July 2025
    Auto Sales July 2025: Mahindra, Kia Report Growth; Tata, Hyundai Sales Decline
  • JSW MG Motor has launched its fastest car in the India, the Cyberster, and we drive it at the best possible location -- the Buddh International Circuit.
    MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence
  • The Kia Syros has joined the car&bike garage, and in this 45 days report, we talk about how the car is as a daily driver.
    Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report
  • Bajaj Auto witnessed a drop in domestic sales, while its exports registered double-digit year-on-year growth.
    Two-Wheeler Sales July 2025: Bajaj Auto Registers Dip; TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Witness Growth
  • The MT-15 gets a new top-spec variant along with 3 new colour schemes in total.
    Yamaha MT-15 2.0 DLX Launched At Rs 1.81 Lakh; Gains Colour TFT Display

Latest News

  • JSW MG Motor has launched its fastest car in the India, the Cyberster, and we drive it at the best possible location -- the Buddh International Circuit.
    MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence
  • The Kia Syros has joined the car&bike garage, and in this 45 days report, we talk about how the car is as a daily driver.
    Kia Syros 1.0 Turbo Petrol DCT Automatic: 45 Days Long Term Report
  • Volvo has launched a second major facelift of the second generation XC60 in India, starting at Rs. 71.90 lakh, ex-showroom. We take it for a quick drive
    2026 Volvo XC60 Facelift Review: Luxury SUV Gains Flamboyance
  • The Mavrick 440 was the latest motorcycle to be a part of our long-term garage, albeit for a short stint.
    Hero Mavrick 440: 3 Reasons To Buy & 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • The same punch from the diesel engine, now with mild-hybrid tech. But does Toyota’s 48V system actually make the Fortuner and Legender better?
    Toyota Fortuner Neo Drive 48V Mild Hybrid Review: Familiar Performance, Minor Gains
  • The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X has been updated with the same electronics suite as the “standard” KTM 390 Adventure. Is it the more value for money choice with alloy wheels and non-adjustable suspension?
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure X Review: The More Practical Choice?
  • It’s finally here. After what feels like an eternity of speculation, memes, policy chatter, and WhatsApp forwards, Tesla has arrived in India. And the first to show up is the Model Y, the global best-seller. Now that we’ve had a couple of hours with it, let’s answer all the questions clouding our minds.
    Tesla Model Y First Drive Review: Long Time Coming
  • The 2025 edition of the F77 is based on the same platform as the Mach 2 and is mechanically identical.
    2025 Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Impressions: Get Smart
  • In this review, I’ll be talking about all the things that I like about the new Kia Carens Clavis EV, things that I don’t, and everything in between.
    Kia Carens Clavis EV Review: Family-Sized And Feature-Packed!
  • The TVS Apache RTR 310 has been updated with new features and technology to improve overall rideability. We rode it in Coimbatore to find out if there’s some noticeable changes in the new RTR 310.
    2025 TVS Apache RTR 310 First Ride Review

Research More on Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

Hero Xoom 125

Starts at ₹ 86,900 - 92,900

Check On-Road Price
View Xoom 125 Specifications
View Xoom 125 Features

Popular Hero Models