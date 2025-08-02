MG Cyberster Review: Standing Out In Silence

In India, we’ve now seen electric cars of all kinds over the last few years – big and small, affordable and premium but nothing quite like the MG Cyberster. It's an electric roadster that has some really unique features, claims to be seriously fast and has come at a price that feels great value sounds too good to be true. So to test those claims, we headed to the best possible place there is in the country when you want to drive really fast – the Buddh International Circuit.

MG Motor India is now JSW MG Motor India, and with the changed identity and strategy, we’ve seen a slew of new electric vehicles from the brand. In 2024 came the Windsor, a runaway success, which was followed by the M9 luxury MPV last month, and shortly after, the Cyberster. Including the Comet and ZS EV, no other manufacturer in India can claim to have such a diverse EV portfolio that includes everything from a small two-door hatch to a big luxury MPV. This roadster sits at the pinnacle of that range.

MG Cyberster: Design

Cyberster is 4535 mm long and has a wheelbase of 2691 mm.

Roadsters are among the best-looking body styles in existence and the Cyberster just reaffirms the fact. A sculpted bonnet, massive air intakes and an equally big diffuser all add to the stylish look. There’s LED lighting all over, and the sharp DRLs add their own charm. The big, arrow shaped tail lamps might divide opinion but the full-width light bar does make up for it to a certain extent.

The arrow shaped pattern on tail lamps stands out.

If there’s one feature hands down that makes the Cyberster stand out, it is its electric scissor doors. They can be operated in multiple ways including by pressing a button on the key fob as you approach the car. This helps as the process takes a little longer than the time you would take to open a conventional car door. But there’s safety as well - in case of cramped parking space, sensors on the doors would only allow it to open as much as the available space allows. In all there are four colour options - two each with black and red roofs allowing for some nice combinations.

MG Cyberster: Tech & Interior

Y-shaped seats are made up of sustainable materials.

In the cabin, the Cyberster's driver centricity is quite evident with as many as four screens providing a whole lot of info and controls for the driver. MG has redefined the convention of having a traditional touchscreen and cluster and this combo looks quite sporty, though not the most ergonomic as 7.0-inch screens on either side of main display are not entirely visible as they are behind the steering wheel. The vertically stacked screen near the gearshift is more ergonomic and driver-friendly.

Cyberster provides an ergonomic cabin for the driver

You do feel you’re sitting a premium car with the fit and finish as well as quality being of high standards. An 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone auto climate control and an air purifier make the small cabin fairly loaded. You also get wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Surprisingly there’s no frunk under the long hood although a 250-litre boot is good figure for a roadster.



MG Cyberster: Dynamics

Cyberster is the fastest MG Motor model in production.

The wait to hit the Buddh track wasn’t long and the first thing I wanted to try was the much talked about launch control function that promises 0-100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. And what better place that the back straight of the BIC to try it out. So I engaged the Super Sport mode and boy did it deliver what was promised. It genuinely pulls your face back and even reaching 200 kmph took just a little over 10 seconds. Even when you have to apply brakes in an emergency from 100 kmph to 0, the Brembo calipers do a great job in keeping the distance required down to just 33 metres.

Launch control mode works in Sport & Super Sport modes.

Now to more numbers, and a lot has been generated out of this 77 kWh battery using a dual motor setup, one on each axle. So what’s at your disposal is a little over 500 bhp, and, wait for it, just over 725 Nm – that too right from the word go, and that is exactly what you want at a place like the BIC. Now we talk about the biggest battery packs and the most powerful battery packs but what you get here is a slim battery pack which is just about 110 mm thick, and that means weight distribution is quite sorted here. That’s always a worry on an EV especially when you’re driving fast and hitting the corners hard.



Roof opens and closes in approximately 10 seconds.

Despite the slim battery you sit higher up when compared to some petrol-powered roadsters we’ve seen before. That means finding an ideal driving position may pose a challenge specially for someone relatively tall. The electric seat doesn’t slide too far back and if the roof is down there’s little to no headroom here if you’re on the other side of 6 feet. But the upside is that the roof goes down real quick as it happens in under 10 seconds provided the speed is below 50 kmph.

Pirelli P-Zero tyres enhance the grip at high speeds.

You push the Cyberster as much as possible and the car plays along. It holds its line nicely, making it a fun to drive car that will be equally at ease on the road, not just on the racetrack. It is capable yet composed and doesn’t go all over the place which is something you like as a driver. The drag coefficient of 0.269 is also is quite low which aids in better aerodynamics. Lightweight alloys with Pirelli P-Zero tyres also provide firm grip which adds to driver confidence.

Claimed MIDC range is longest for any MG model.

A claimed range of 580 km on a full charge is quite impressive for a powerful, all-wheel drive vehicle. So if you drive wisely you might end up taking more than 112 laps of the Buddh track which is 5.14 km long. So this one can go the distance in case you want it to. In fact the claimed range is even higher than the MG Windsor Pro which stands at 449 km and that makes the Cyberster the longest range MG model on sale in the market. Of course the paddle shits assume a different role here when it comes to regeneration and you have single pedal drive too on a Roadster!

MG Cyberster: Safety

Level 2 ADAS functions are standard.

The Cyberster has a lot going for it when it comes to safety. It has Level 2 ADAS functions which is becoming an absolute must specially if you’re spending good time on the highways. A driver drowsiness function ensures that the driver is alert while being at the wheel. It also gets four airbags, electronic stability control, and yes there’s an electronic differential lock too.

MG Cyberster: Verdict

Cyberster is the new MG flagship in the market.

The Cyberster isn’t a one-off. MG Motor has had a history of making roadsters and in many ways this one is just a modern day tech heavy version of what the brand has always been capable of doing. You will end up paying Rs. 75 lakh (ex-showroom) for this one and that also includes a 3.3 kW portable charger, 7.4 kW wall box charger and standard installation. That to me is a good value for a vehicle that is clean, offers a lot of thrill and is as exclusive as it gets out on the roads or on a racetrack.