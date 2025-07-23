MG Cyberster Electric Roadster India Launch On July 25

JSW MG Motor India has announced that the Cyberster electric sports car will be launched on July 25, 2025. The Cyberster arrives hot on the heels of the all-electric M9 MPV and will be the brand’s halo car for India as well as the second model to be retailed via the MG Select dealer chain.

The Cyberster looks the part of a proper roadster with its low and long profile replete with flowing lines inspired by sports cars from MG’s past. Unique design elements of the Cyberster include its scissor doors, which are power-operated, as well as the tail lamp signatures featuring a full-width lightbar and Union-Jack-inspired detailing.



Moving to the cabin, the Cyberster features a very driver-centric cockpit design with three screens arranged in a panoramic layout in front of the driver. A central 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster is flanked on either side by 7.0-inch displays that offer access to the infotainment and other relevant vehicle data. Other features on offer will include a comprehensive suite of driver assistance functions, four airbags, multiple drive modes, launch control and more.



The EV is offered in global markets in both rear- and all-wheel drive, though for the Indian market only the latter will be offered. The all-wheel drive variant features two electric motors, one on each axle, producing a combined 503 bhp and 725 Nm of torque. MG claims that the roadster is capable of hitting 100 kmph from a standstill in 3.2 seconds while its 77 kWh battery pack will give the car a range of up to 580 km