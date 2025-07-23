HomeNews & Reviews
Hero HF Deluxe Pro Launched In India At Rs 73,550

The HF Deluxe Pro gets a range of new features in addition to minor cosmetic revisions
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a digital speedometer with a low fuel indicator.
  • Comes with an LED headlamp.
  • Continues to be powered by a Hero’s 97.2 cc air-cooled engine.

Hero MotoCorp has launched the HF Deluxe Pro in India at a price tag of Rs 73,550 (ex-showroom), nearly Rs 2,000 more expensive than the HF Deluxe i3S variant. Essentially the new top-spec model in the Hero HF Deluxe model range, the Pro gets minor cosmetic revisions in addition to a range of new features. Mechanically, however, it remains identical to the rest of the range, while continuing to feature the tried and tested 100 cc powertrain.

 

Also ReadHero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 99,490
 Hero HF Deluxe Pro Launched In India At Rs 73 550 1

The motorcycle gets a digital speedometer with a fuel indicator

 

Visually, the HF Deluxe Pro features revised body graphics and can be had in four colours- Red, Blue, Grey and Green. The motorcycle also gets an LED headlamp. The other features offered on the motorcycle include a digital speedometer with a fuel indicator in addition to Hero’s i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) tech. The HF Deluxe Pro rides on 18-inch alloy wheels on both ends and is shod with tubeless tyres. 

 

Also ReadHero Mavrick 440 Vs Harley-Davidson X440 Comparison Review: Sibling Rivalry!

 

When it comes to cycle parts, the HF continues to feature a telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking duties are handled by drum brakes on both ends. On the powertrain front, the HF Deluxe Pro is powered by Hero’s 97.2 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out nearly 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a four-speed gearbox. 



 

