2023 Hero HF Deluxe Launched With New Colours And Updated Features

Hero MotoCorp has unveiled the 2023 range of its popular 100 cc motorcycle, the HF Deluxe. The latest addition to the lineup is the HF Deluxe Canvas, which comes with a bunch of new features. The HF Deluxe range now offers four new colours - Nexus Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Heavy Grey with Black, and Black with Sports Red, in addition to Canvas Black Edition. The new Hero HF Deluxe is priced at Rs. 60,760 for the kick-start variant and Rs. 66,408 for the self-start trim (both ex-showroom, Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp’s leadership in the entry segment continues to strengthen with the ever-growing popularity of its enduring brands. HF Deluxe has been one of the most-trusted motorcycles in the country with its performance, high fuel efficiency, and durable ride. We are glad to add the character with a premium touch along with safety & convenience in the new range that increases its value quotient. The HF Deluxe is already in a 20-million sales club and with the new refreshed range, we are confident of achieving exciting milestones that will add to the robust market share it commands in the segment.”

The HF Deluxe Canvas Black Edition gets an all-black appearance with blacked-out elements such as the engine, alloy wheels, muffler, front fork, and grab rail. The Canvas Black Edition also comes with a 3D HF Deluxe logo on the side panels. In terms of features, the bike now comes with tubeless tyres as standard fitment in the HF Deluxe self-start and self-start i3S variants. Additionally, customers can also get a USB charger as an accessory. The Hero HF Deluxe comes with a standard five-year warranty and five free services.

The HF Deluxe is powered by a 97.2cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder OHC BS-VI (OBD-II compliant). The motor offers an output of 7.8 bhp at 8000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm at 6000 rpm. The company claims that its ‘Programmed Fuel Injection system with 'XSens Technology' helps achieve longer engine life, high fuel efficiency, effortless acceleration, stable ride, and minimal maintenance. Hero's patented i3S technology can further aid in achieving better mileage.