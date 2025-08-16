HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra Vision T Concept: In Pictures Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices SlashedOla Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mahindra Vision.T and Vision.SXT: New Mid-Sized SUV Concepts unveiledMahindra Vision.X concept: First lookMahindra Vision.S Concept: First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Mahindra Vision T Concept: In Pictures

The Vision T is essentially an evolution of the Thar.e which was showcased in 2023.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra Vision T Concept revealed
  • Gets Thar-specific elements
  • To enter production post-2027

At its 2025 Independence Day event, Mahindra also unveiled the Vision T concept SUV that is essentially an evolution of the Thar.e design first shown in 2023. Though still a concept, the Vision T is likely to head to production post-2027. It’s one of four new models revealed, alongside the Vision S, Vision SXT, and Vision X, all developed on Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform, which supports multiple powertrain options. 

 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform
 

Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Pictures 4

Focusing on the Vision T specifically, the ‘T’ in its name hints at its Thar lineage, and that connection is clear in the design.

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 1

The SUV carries over several Thar-inspired cues and looks quite chunky while having massive ground clearance. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled 

 

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 2

Up front, it features a split grille with horizontal slats, signature bonnet latches, a tow hook beneath the bumper, and squared-off LED headlight units flanked by four slim LED daytime running lights. 

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 3

Move to the profile and you will notice flared wheel arches, 18-inch off-road tyres, a side step, and a rear quarter glass panel, mirroring the familiar Thar design language.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled

 

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 5

Other details include Roxx-style door handles, while the concept also gets utility-focused elements like a jerry can and a luggage rack mounted on the rear quarter glass area. 

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 6

At the rear, the spare tyre is tailgate-mounted, and the taillamps mirror the design of the front lighting. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 7

Inside, the Vision T’s cabin carries forward the minimalistic theme seen in the Thar.e concept.  

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 8

Like the Vision SXT, it features a floating digital instrument cluster and a large portrait-style touchscreen in the centre, along with some physical controls on the console.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures

 

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 9

It also shares the new three-spoke steering wheel with the SXT concept. The interior overall is finished in a dual-tone theme of green and light brown tones. 

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 10

Mahindra says that the NU_IQ platform supports various powertrains – including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and full electric – and can be configured with either front- or all-wheel drive. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

 

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 12

Mahindra also says this architecture allows for a flat floor, improved cabin and boot space. 

Mahindra Vision T Concept Images 11

The Vision T is being developed for both domestic and international markets, while production of NU_IQ-based SUVs, including the Vision T, is set to begin in 2027. 

# Mahindra Vision T Concept# Mahindra Vision T# Mahindra Vision.T Concept# Vision T Concept# Vision T# Mahindra Vision T Concept Images# Mahindra Vision T Concept Pictures# Mahindra Vision T Concept Images Image Gallery# Mahindra Vision T Concept Interior# Mahindra Vision T Concept Details# Mahindra Vision T Concept Images Exterior# Mahindra Vision Thar Concept Images# Mahindra Vision Concepts# Mahindra Concept Cars# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The SXT is essentially a derivative of the Vision T which was also unveiled alongside.
    Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures
  • The Vision X gets a crossover-style design, and just like other concept models, it will enter production after 2027.
    Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures
  • The Vision S is set to go into production in 2027 and is likely to evolve into a new SUV positioned within the Mahindra Scorpio range.
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV: In Pictures
  • Part of four unveils this Independence Day, Mahindra has showcased the Vision T Concept based on its upcoming NU_IQ modular platform. Designed with a “Born Iconic” philosophy, it is set for production in 2027 for Indian and global markets.
    Mahindra Unveils Vision T Concept SUV As Part Of Global Vision 2027
  • The Vision S is one of the four concepts Mahindra has unveiled today.
    Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled

Latest News

  • The Vision T is essentially an evolution of the Thar.e which was showcased in 2023.
    Mahindra Vision T Concept: In Pictures
  • The SXT is essentially a derivative of the Vision T which was also unveiled alongside.
    Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures
  • The Vision X gets a crossover-style design, and just like other concept models, it will enter production after 2027.
    Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures
  • With the price cut, the S1 Pro+ with the Bharat 4680 cells will be priced at Rs 1.70 lakh while the Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh will be priced at Rs 1.90 lakh
    Ola S1 Pro +, Roadster X+ With India-Made 4680 Cells To Roll Out In September; Prices Slashed
  • Ola has confirmed that the Diamondhead will launch in mid-2027 and will be priced at around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ola Diamondhead Prototype Unveiled: Rs 5 Lakh Price Targeted
  • The flagship S1 Pro Sport is the first electric scooter offering in India to gets ADAS and a couple of other unique features
    OLA S1 Pro Sport Launched At Rs 1.5 Lakh Introductory
  • The Vision S is set to go into production in 2027 and is likely to evolve into a new SUV positioned within the Mahindra Scorpio range.
    Mahindra Vision S Compact SUV: In Pictures
  • Ola is all set to unveil two new products today-the S1 Sport and the Diamondhead, both of which will be powered by Ola’s own made-in-India 4680 cells
    Ola Diamondhead, S1 Sport Debut Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • Part of four unveils this Independence Day, Mahindra has showcased the Vision T Concept based on its upcoming NU_IQ modular platform. Designed with a “Born Iconic” philosophy, it is set for production in 2027 for Indian and global markets.
    Mahindra Unveils Vision T Concept SUV As Part Of Global Vision 2027
  • The Vision S is one of the four concepts Mahindra has unveiled today.
    Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled

Popular Mahindra Models