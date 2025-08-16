Mahindra Vision T Concept: In Pictures

At its 2025 Independence Day event, Mahindra also unveiled the Vision T concept SUV that is essentially an evolution of the Thar.e design first shown in 2023. Though still a concept, the Vision T is likely to head to production post-2027. It’s one of four new models revealed, alongside the Vision S, Vision SXT, and Vision X, all developed on Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform, which supports multiple powertrain options.

Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform



Focusing on the Vision T specifically, the ‘T’ in its name hints at its Thar lineage, and that connection is clear in the design.

The SUV carries over several Thar-inspired cues and looks quite chunky while having massive ground clearance.

Also Read: Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled

Up front, it features a split grille with horizontal slats, signature bonnet latches, a tow hook beneath the bumper, and squared-off LED headlight units flanked by four slim LED daytime running lights.

Move to the profile and you will notice flared wheel arches, 18-inch off-road tyres, a side step, and a rear quarter glass panel, mirroring the familiar Thar design language.

Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled

Other details include Roxx-style door handles, while the concept also gets utility-focused elements like a jerry can and a luggage rack mounted on the rear quarter glass area.

At the rear, the spare tyre is tailgate-mounted, and the taillamps mirror the design of the front lighting.

Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures

Inside, the Vision T’s cabin carries forward the minimalistic theme seen in the Thar.e concept.

Like the Vision SXT, it features a floating digital instrument cluster and a large portrait-style touchscreen in the centre, along with some physical controls on the console.

Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures

It also shares the new three-spoke steering wheel with the SXT concept. The interior overall is finished in a dual-tone theme of green and light brown tones.

Mahindra says that the NU_IQ platform supports various powertrains – including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and full electric – and can be configured with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Also Read: Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

Mahindra also says this architecture allows for a flat floor, improved cabin and boot space.

The Vision T is being developed for both domestic and international markets, while production of NU_IQ-based SUVs, including the Vision T, is set to begin in 2027.