Mahindra Vision T Concept: In Pictures
By car&bike Team
3 mins read
Published on August 16, 2025
Highlights
- Mahindra Vision T Concept revealed
- Gets Thar-specific elements
- To enter production post-2027
At its 2025 Independence Day event, Mahindra also unveiled the Vision T concept SUV that is essentially an evolution of the Thar.e design first shown in 2023. Though still a concept, the Vision T is likely to head to production post-2027. It’s one of four new models revealed, alongside the Vision S, Vision SXT, and Vision X, all developed on Mahindra’s NU_IQ platform, which supports multiple powertrain options.
Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform
Focusing on the Vision T specifically, the ‘T’ in its name hints at its Thar lineage, and that connection is clear in the design.
The SUV carries over several Thar-inspired cues and looks quite chunky while having massive ground clearance.
Also Read: Mahindra Vision S Concept SUV Unveiled
Up front, it features a split grille with horizontal slats, signature bonnet latches, a tow hook beneath the bumper, and squared-off LED headlight units flanked by four slim LED daytime running lights.
Move to the profile and you will notice flared wheel arches, 18-inch off-road tyres, a side step, and a rear quarter glass panel, mirroring the familiar Thar design language.
Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept Unveiled
Other details include Roxx-style door handles, while the concept also gets utility-focused elements like a jerry can and a luggage rack mounted on the rear quarter glass area.
At the rear, the spare tyre is tailgate-mounted, and the taillamps mirror the design of the front lighting.
Also Read: Mahindra Vision SXT Concept: In Pictures
Inside, the Vision T’s cabin carries forward the minimalistic theme seen in the Thar.e concept.
Like the Vision SXT, it features a floating digital instrument cluster and a large portrait-style touchscreen in the centre, along with some physical controls on the console.
Also Read: Mahindra Vision X Concept: In Pictures
It also shares the new three-spoke steering wheel with the SXT concept. The interior overall is finished in a dual-tone theme of green and light brown tones.
Mahindra says that the NU_IQ platform supports various powertrains – including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and full electric – and can be configured with either front- or all-wheel drive.
Also Read: Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra also says this architecture allows for a flat floor, improved cabin and boot space.
The Vision T is being developed for both domestic and international markets, while production of NU_IQ-based SUVs, including the Vision T, is set to begin in 2027.
Latest News
Popular Mahindra Models
- Mahindra XUV 3XOEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.49 - 15.8 Lakh
- Mahindra Scorpio ClassicEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.77 - 17.72 Lakh
- Mahindra Scorpio-NEx-Showroom Price₹ 13.99 - 25.62 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero Pik-UpEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.32 - 11.34 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero NeoEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.97 - 12.18 Lakh
- Mahindra BoleroEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.81 - 10.93 Lakh
- Mahindra XUV700Ex-Showroom Price₹ 14.49 - 26.99 Lakh
- Mahindra XUV400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 15.49 - 17.69 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.41 - 12.51 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-UpEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.85 - 9.12 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero CamperEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.93 - 10.76 Lakh
- Mahindra MarazzoEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.59 - 17 Lakh
- Mahindra TharEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.5 - 17.62 Lakh
- Mahindra Thar RoxxEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.99 - 23.39 Lakh
- Mahindra BE 6eEx-Showroom Price₹ 18.9 - 27.65 Lakh
- Mahindra XEV 9eEx-Showroom Price₹ 21.9 - 31.25 Lakh