logo
New Delhi

New Renault Kwid Spied On Test: Is It The EV?

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 mins read
2025-09-29 19:45:50
Follow us on
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • Exterior gets extensive changes.
  • Likely to be Renault’s entry-level EV for India, based on Dacia Spring
  • Gets larger touchscreen, new steering wheel with fresh Renault logo

After updating the Kiger and Triber, Renault now seems to be preparing a refresh for its entry-level hatchback, the Kwid. A test mule has been spotted on Indian roads, fully camouflaged, and it is stated to be the electric derivative of Renault’s most affordable passenger car in India. This stems from earlier spy shots that surfaced online a few months ago, where the Kwid EV was spied completely undisguised in Brazil.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh

New Renault Kwid Spied On Test 1

Design updates visible on the test car include a revised front fascia with LED DRLs, halogen headlamps, and Renault’s new logo, which debuted in India on the Triber. The profile looks familiar to the current Kwid. The rear, however, sports noticeable changes such as a fresh pair of Y-shaped tail lamps, a new bumper, roof spoiler, and a rear wiper.

Also Read: Nissan C-SUV Design To Be Revealed On October 7

New Renault Kwid Spied On Test 3

A glimpse inside the cabin from the latest spy shots reveals a reworked interior layout. The test mule is equipped with a large touchscreen, a new steering wheel which will house Renault’s refreshed logo, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Other details about the interior remain under wraps for now.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Facelift Review: More Appealing Inside And Out

New Renault Kwid Spied On Test 2

At this point, it remains unclear whether the test mule represents an updated ICE Kwid or an all-new EV version. The electric model, if launched, would essentially be the Renault-badged sibling of the Dacia Spring EV, sold overseas.

Spy shot source

# New Renault Kwid Spied# Renault Kwid Spied# New Renault Kwid EV Spied# Renault Kwid EV# Updated Renault Kwid# Kwid EV Spied# Kwid# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Electric Cars

Research More on Renault Kwid EV

Renault Kwid EV
Renault Kwid EV
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 20 - 30 Lakh

Popular Renault Models

Latest Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 1.35 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia
    Carens Clavis EV
    Ex-showroom Price
    ₹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All