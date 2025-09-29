New Renault Kwid Spied On Test: Is It The EV?

After updating the Kiger and Triber, Renault now seems to be preparing a refresh for its entry-level hatchback, the Kwid. A test mule has been spotted on Indian roads, fully camouflaged, and it is stated to be the electric derivative of Renault’s most affordable passenger car in India. This stems from earlier spy shots that surfaced online a few months ago, where the Kwid EV was spied completely undisguised in Brazil.

Design updates visible on the test car include a revised front fascia with LED DRLs, halogen headlamps, and Renault’s new logo, which debuted in India on the Triber. The profile looks familiar to the current Kwid. The rear, however, sports noticeable changes such as a fresh pair of Y-shaped tail lamps, a new bumper, roof spoiler, and a rear wiper.

A glimpse inside the cabin from the latest spy shots reveals a reworked interior layout. The test mule is equipped with a large touchscreen, a new steering wheel which will house Renault’s refreshed logo, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Other details about the interior remain under wraps for now.

At this point, it remains unclear whether the test mule represents an updated ICE Kwid or an all-new EV version. The electric model, if launched, would essentially be the Renault-badged sibling of the Dacia Spring EV, sold overseas.

