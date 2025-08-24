Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 LakhMahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: All 999 Units Booked In MinutesNew TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter2025 Bajaj Dominar Review: Is It Still Relevant?PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol Policy
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Renault Kiger Launched: Design, Features & Prices revealed Citroen Basalt AT: Long Term Test Report. Pros and cons, efficiency and moreCitroen Basalt AT: Long Term Test Report. Pros and cons, efficiency and more
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Renault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMercedes-Benz GLC EVAudi Q6 E-Tron
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800Yamaha New YZF R1Yamaha New YZF R1M
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
How to Apply for Learner’s License in India – Step-by-Step Guide (2025)Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon Season

Top 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving License
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh

Offered in four trims, prices for the Renault Kiger facelift range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 24, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Kiger gets revised styling which includes a redesigned front end.
  • The vehicle now gets six airbags as standard.
  • Engine options remain the same.

Just a month after the launch of the Triber, Renault India has launched the Kiger facelift in India. Offered in four trims- Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Emotion- prices for the new model range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). With the facelift, the changes to the Kiger include revised styling, along with the addition of a few new features, much like the Triber.

 

Also ReadNissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First Time
 

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom)
Authentic MTRs 6.30 lakh 
Evolution MTRs 7.10 lakh 
Evolution AMTRs 7.60 lakh
Techno MTRs 8.20 lakh
Techno MT Dual ToneRs 8.43 lakh 
Techno AMT EnergyRs 8.70 lakh
Techno AMT Dual ToneRs 9 lakh
Emotion MT Rs 9.15 lakh
Emotion MT Dual ToneRs 9.38 lakh
Emotion Turbo MTRs 10 lakh
Emotion Turbo MT Dual ToneRs 10 lakh
Techno CVT Turbo Rs 10 lakh
Techno CVT Turbo Dual ToneRs 10 lakh
Emotion CVT TurboRs 11.30 lakh
Emotion CVT Turbo Dual ToneRs 11.30 lakh

On the cosmetic front, the Kiger facelift gets a few subtle updates to bring it up to date. The changes are most evident on the fascia, which sports a fully-redesigned front bumper with a polygonal air intake, flanked by tri-projector headlights which appear to be similar to the units on the outgoing model. The front end of the Kiger also features intrusions under the daytime-running lamp (DRL) clusters, around the headlights. The DRLs are now merged with a thin horizontal grille. The Kiger facelift rides on new 16-inch alloy wheels and continues to feature roof rails much like its predecessor. The changes towards the rear of the vehicle are limited, as it appears to retain the same taillamp units as before. 

 

Also ReadNew Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh
 

Renault has also mentioned that it made some changes to the car’s chassis, which include a reinforced D-ring, a concrete load path and optimised joineries. 
 

Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6 29 Lakh 1

The interior layout is the same as the previous model

 

Inside, the Kiger retains the same interior layout as the outgoing model, featuring a freestanding eight-inch central infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Renault has, however, stated that the car’s cabin now offers improved sound insulation and comes with thicker carpets. The cabin of the Kiger sports a dual-tone colour scheme, much like the Triber facelift. The list of features offered on the car includes ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, 360-degree cameras and steering-mounted controls. On the safety front, the car now gets six airbags as standard. 

 

Also ReadRenault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & Features
 

Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6 29 Lakh 2

The engine and transmission options of the Kiger remain the same

 

The 2025 Renault Kiger continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is available with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Additionally, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 100 bhp and 152 Nm (160 Nm with CVT), is offered with a choice of 5-speed manual or CVT transmission.


 This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details

# Renault# Renault India# Renault Kiger# Renault Kiger SUV# Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV# Renault Kiger facelift# Renault Kiger facelift launch# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • French carmaker Renault is all set to launch a major facelift of its subcompact SUV, the Kiger later this month
    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift To Launch On August 24
  • Stéphane Deblaise has been appointed the company’s new India CEO, effective, September 1
    Renault Acquires Full Ownership Of Chennai Plant
  • The Triber facelift is offered in four trims - Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion
    Renault Triber Facelift: Variants Explained
  • The 2025 update for the Triber is the most comprehensive to say during its six-year presence in the Indian market.
    Renault Triber Old Vs New: Exterior, Interior & Features
  • This is the first comprehensive update to the Renault Triber since its debut in 2019
    New Renault Triber Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Latest News

  • Offered in four trims, prices for the Renault Kiger facelift range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh
    Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh
  • The company had earlier more than tripled the version’s production run to 999 units, following overwhelming demand
    Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: All 999 Units Booked In Minutes
  • The new scooter is likely to be based on the TVS scooter design patents that had surfaced a few months back.
    New TVS e-Scooter India Launch On August 28; Likely To Be Named Orbiter
  • The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the Supreme Court challenges the government’s ethanol blending programme, seeks ethanol-free petrol option for consumers.
    PIL In Supreme Court Challenges Govt’s E20 Petrol Policy
  • Hot on the heels of the C3 X, Citroen is set to roll out a notable update for the Basalt coupe-SUV.
    Citroen Basalt X Teased Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open
  • BMW has also announced the inauguration of the company’s 4,000 km-long power charging corridor, with chargers set up at intervals of every 300 kilometres.
    BMW Has Sold Over 5,000 Electric Cars And SUVs In India
  • Owing to a shortage of rare earth magnets sourced from China, production of the Chetak had reportedly dropped to just under 11,000 units in July, resulting in lower-than-usual sales in August.
    Bajaj Chetak Production Resumes After Brief Pause Caused By Rare Earth Magnet Shortage
  • The toll waiver was part of the state government’s new EV Policy announced earlier this year. A Government Resolution to the same effect was previously issued in May 2025.
    EVs Exempt From Paying Toll On Atal Setu From August 22
  • The Pro Pack adds minor cosmetic enhancements over the standard Exter, along with a new paint finish.
    Hyundai Exter Pro Pack Launched in India; Prices Start At Rs 7.98 Lakh
  • Launched in November 2024, the 500XC has now seen its price drop by Rs 27,000.
    Brixton Crossfire 500XC Price Slashed; Now Costs Rs 4.92 Lakh

Research More on

Renault New Kiger

Renault New Kiger

Expected Price : ₹ 10 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2025

Popular Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh