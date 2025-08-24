Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh

Just a month after the launch of the Triber, Renault India has launched the Kiger facelift in India. Offered in four trims- Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Emotion- prices for the new model range from Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). With the facelift, the changes to the Kiger include revised styling, along with the addition of a few new features, much like the Triber.

Variant Name Price (ex-showroom) Authentic MT Rs 6.30 lakh Evolution MT Rs 7.10 lakh Evolution AMT Rs 7.60 lakh Techno MT Rs 8.20 lakh Techno MT Dual Tone Rs 8.43 lakh Techno AMT Energy Rs 8.70 lakh Techno AMT Dual Tone Rs 9 lakh Emotion MT Rs 9.15 lakh Emotion MT Dual Tone Rs 9.38 lakh Emotion Turbo MT Rs 10 lakh Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone Rs 10 lakh Techno CVT Turbo Rs 10 lakh Techno CVT Turbo Dual Tone Rs 10 lakh Emotion CVT Turbo Rs 11.30 lakh Emotion CVT Turbo Dual Tone Rs 11.30 lakh

On the cosmetic front, the Kiger facelift gets a few subtle updates to bring it up to date. The changes are most evident on the fascia, which sports a fully-redesigned front bumper with a polygonal air intake, flanked by tri-projector headlights which appear to be similar to the units on the outgoing model. The front end of the Kiger also features intrusions under the daytime-running lamp (DRL) clusters, around the headlights. The DRLs are now merged with a thin horizontal grille. The Kiger facelift rides on new 16-inch alloy wheels and continues to feature roof rails much like its predecessor. The changes towards the rear of the vehicle are limited, as it appears to retain the same taillamp units as before.

Renault has also mentioned that it made some changes to the car’s chassis, which include a reinforced D-ring, a concrete load path and optimised joineries.



The interior layout is the same as the previous model

Inside, the Kiger retains the same interior layout as the outgoing model, featuring a freestanding eight-inch central infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Renault has, however, stated that the car’s cabin now offers improved sound insulation and comes with thicker carpets. The cabin of the Kiger sports a dual-tone colour scheme, much like the Triber facelift. The list of features offered on the car includes ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, 360-degree cameras and steering-mounted controls. On the safety front, the car now gets six airbags as standard.

The engine and transmission options of the Kiger remain the same

The 2025 Renault Kiger continues to be powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is available with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Additionally, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which produces 100 bhp and 152 Nm (160 Nm with CVT), is offered with a choice of 5-speed manual or CVT transmission.



This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more details