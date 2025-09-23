Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched: Entry Hatchback Updated With More Safety Features
- Kwid variants renamed in line with Kiger & Triber
- Climber now gets 6 airbags
- 10th Anniversary edition gets cosmetic updates; limited to 500 units
Renault has updated the Kwid with additional safety tech and new variant nomenclatures. The carmaker has also launched a new limited-run 10th Anniversary Edition variant of its entry hatchback, which has been on sale in India since September 2015. Prices for the standard Kwid start at Rs 4.30 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Anniversary Editions priced at Rs 5.14 lakh for the manual and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT.
Safety & Variant Updates
As part of a model-year update, Renault’s entry hatchback is now available with three-point seatbelts for all occupants across all variants. The top-spec Climber trims also get the addition of six airbags, with dual front airbags remaining standard fit on the hatchback.
Furthermore, Renault has renamed the variant names in line with the facelifted Kiger and Triber. The erstwhile RXE, RXL and RXT have been renamed Authentic, Evolution and Techno, while the Climber trim remains unaffected.
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Authentic MT
|Rs 4.30 lakh
|Evolution MT
|Rs 4.66 lakh
|Evolution AMT
|Rs 5.00 lakh
|Techno MT
|Rs 5.00 lakh
|10th Anniversary Edition MT
|Rs 5.14 lakh
|Techno AMT
|Rs 5.49 lakh
|10th Anniversary Edition AMT
|Rs 5.63 lakh
|Climber MT
|Rs 5.47 lakh
|Climber AMT
|Rs 5.88 lakh
|Climber MT Dual Tone
|Rs 5.58 lakh
|Climber AMT Dual Tone
|Rs 5.99 lakh
Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition
Based on the mid-spec Techno variants, the 10th Anniversary Edition costs about Rs 15,000 more than the standard Kwid while getting a host of cosmetic updates. Limited to just 500 units, the special edition is available in two dual-tone paint finishes - Fiery Red and Shadow Grey, both paired with a black roof. This is accented by anniversary edition decals on the doors and C-pillars, yellow inserts in the grille, and black-finished stylised wheel covers.
The yellow accents carry forward inside the cabin as well, with accent strips along the doors, on the dashboard, and even featuring on the seats. The headrests also feature 10th Anniversary Edition logos on the headrests. Illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps round out the updates.
Mechanically, the Kwid receives no updates with the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine continuing to do duty under the hood. The unit is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of an AMT offered across all but the base trim level.
