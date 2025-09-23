logo
New Delhi

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched: Entry Hatchback Updated With More Safety Features

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
2025-09-23 17:02:51
Follow us on
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • Kwid variants renamed in line with Kiger & Triber
  • Climber now gets 6 airbags
  • 10th Anniversary edition gets cosmetic updates; limited to 500 units

Renault has updated the Kwid with additional safety tech and new variant nomenclatures. The carmaker has also launched a new limited-run 10th Anniversary Edition variant of its entry hatchback, which has been on sale in India since September 2015. Prices for the standard Kwid start at Rs 4.30 lakh (ex-showroom) with the Anniversary Editions priced at Rs 5.14 lakh for the manual and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT.

Also read: Renault Kiger Facelift Launched In India At Rs 6.30 Lakh

Safety & Variant Updates

As part of a model-year update, Renault’s entry hatchback is now available with three-point seatbelts for all occupants across all variants. The top-spec Climber trims also get the addition of six airbags, with dual front airbags remaining standard fit on the hatchback.
Renault Kwid Airbags

Furthermore, Renault has renamed the variant names in line with the facelifted Kiger and Triber. The erstwhile RXE, RXL and RXT have been renamed Authentic, Evolution and Techno, while the Climber trim remains unaffected.

Also Read: New Renault Triber Makes India Debut; Launched At Rs 6.29 Lakh

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Authentic MTRs 4.30 lakh
Evolution MTRs 4.66 lakh
Evolution AMTRs 5.00 lakh
Techno MTRs 5.00 lakh
10th Anniversary Edition MTRs 5.14 lakh
Techno AMTRs 5.49 lakh
10th Anniversary Edition AMTRs 5.63 lakh
Climber MTRs 5.47 lakh
Climber AMTRs 5.88 lakh
Climber MT Dual ToneRs 5.58 lakh
Climber AMT Dual ToneRs 5.99 lakh


Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition

Based on the mid-spec Techno variants, the 10th Anniversary Edition costs about Rs 15,000 more than the standard Kwid while getting a host of cosmetic updates. Limited to just 500 units, the special edition is available in two dual-tone paint finishes - Fiery Red and Shadow Grey, both paired with a black roof. This is accented by anniversary edition decals on the doors and C-pillars, yellow inserts in the grille, and black-finished stylised wheel covers.
Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition 2

The yellow accents carry forward inside the cabin as well, with accent strips along the doors, on the dashboard, and even featuring on the seats. The headrests also feature 10th Anniversary Edition logos on the headrests. Illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps round out the updates.

Also read: Renault Kiger Facelift Review: More Appealing Inside And Out

Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition 3

Mechanically, the Kwid receives no updates with the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine continuing to do duty under the hood. The unit is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of an AMT offered across all but the base trim level.

# Renault India# Renault# Renault Kwid# Renault Kwid 1.0# Renault Kwid 2025# Renault Kwid special edition# Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition# Cars

Research More on Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid
Rating Icon
8.0/10
Renault Kwid
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 4.7 - 6.33 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Kwid Specifications
View Kwid Features

Popular Renault Models

Latest Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 8.72 - 13.21 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 1.45 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia
    Carens Clavis EV
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched: Entry Hatchback Updated With More Safety Features