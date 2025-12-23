Will The Kawasaki W230 Be Launched In India?

Kawasaki India recently teased its new modern classic roadster, the Kawasaki W230 on its Instagram handle. Kawasaki had announced the W230 only last month for Europe, and now marking 60 years of the first W series model, the 1965 650-W1, Kawasaki India has released a video of its latest W model, the W230. The big question now is whether Kawasaki India is, in fact planning to launch the W230 in India?

The W230 is based on a 233 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which produces 17.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 18.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,800 rpm. With a dry weight of just 133 kg, and a 745 mm seat height, the W230, at least on the spec sheet, promises to be an easy-to-ride and accessible entry-level modern classic.

The bike has a 12-litre fuel tank and 150 mm ground clearance, with 37 mm telescopic front forks and preload adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties are handled by single discs front and rear, with a 265 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc.

With styling inspired by the 650-W1, the new W230 has a lot going for it – period-correct modern classic design, and overall dimensions and key specifications which look promising, and almost tailor-made to make an impression on the burgeoning single-cylinder sub-350 cc modern classic segment in India.

If Kawasaki India is in fact considering the W230 for India, what will be a deciding factor will be localisation and pricing. Like the KLX230, if Kawasaki India manages to localise the W230 and launch it at an attractive price point, this Kawasaki modern classic certainly looks promising and could make it one of the most popular models from Kawasaki in India.

But there are established rivals Kawasaki India need to keep in mind, primarily, the Royal Enfield 350s, including the Hunter 350, and even the TVS Ronin and the Jawa-Yezdi 350s. If priced well, around Rs. 1.75 lakh (Ex-showroom), or even less, the Kawasaki W230 could end up becoming one of the most popular Kawasakis in India, and end up giving solid competition to established rivals in the entry-level modern classic segment.