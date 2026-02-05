Tata Punch EV Facelift To Be Launched On February 20

Following the launch of the Tata Punch facelift, the carmaker is now gearing up to introduce a mid-life update for the Punch EV. The electric version of Tata’s SUV-esque hatchback will be launched on February 20, 2026, and, like the petrol-powered version, it will receive a range of visual and feature upgrades. In fact, the Tata Punch EV is getting a facelift in just about two years, whereas the regular Punch had to wait for more than four years for its mid-life update.

Now, visually, the new Tata Punch EV is likely to borrow some cues from the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Punch. However, the Punch EV was one of the first models to adopt Tata’s current design language, so the changes might not be massive. That said, you will get to see sharper LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and of course, a set of connected LED taillamps. Tata is also likely to retain the EV-specific styling elements like the closed panel grille, front charging port and aero-style alloy wheels.

Now, the Punch EV was always a few steps ahead of the regular Punch when it came to features and creature comforts. Considering many of the features that the new Punch facelift got were already offered with the outgoing Punch EV, we will get to see some bigger upgrades. Elements like the illuminated steering wheel and the capacitive touch control panel will be retained, but Tata could offer a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, nicer fit and finish and more premium upholstery.

Features that will continue to be on offer include - 360-degree camera, a voice-activated sunroof, a wireless phone charger, an auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats and more. As of now, there is no update on the battery option; however, the outgoing Punch EV comes with two choices – a 25 kWh battery pack and a 35 kWh battery, with a maximum claimed range of 365 km.