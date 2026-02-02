Car Sales January 2026: Six Marutis in Top 10, But Tata Nexon Takes Top Spot

India’s car sales in January 2026 have been an eye-opener for sure. While Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest automaker, continues to dominate the Top 10 chart with six models, it was the Tata Nexon that emerged as the best-seller. Tata Motors sold 23,365 units of the subcompact SUV, leaving a substantial gap between the Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was the second best-seller at 19,629 units. However, we must tell you that with Nexon, it was the combined sales of the ICE and EV models.

Interestingly, the third spot was also taken by a Tata car – specifically the Punch, which accounted for 19,257 units. It was followed by the Hyundai Creta at 17,921 units, taking the fourth spot and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, taking the fifth spot with 17,892 units.

Top 10 Selling Models - Jan'26 Tata Nexon 23,365 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 19,629 Tata Punch 19,257 Hyundai Creta 17,921 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 17,892 Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,806 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 17,486 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,782 Mahindra Scorpio 15,542 Maruti Suzuki Victoris 15,240

The sixth best-selling car in January 2026 was the Maruti Suzuki Swift (17,806), followed by the Brezza (17,486) and Baleno (16,782), in seventh and eighth spots respectively. The only Mahindra in the top 10 list was the Scorpio, which took the ninth spot at 15,542 units, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Victoris in the tenth spot, at 15,240 units.

Top 10 Selling SUVs - Jan'26 Tata Nexon 23,365 Tata Punch 19,257 Hyundai Creta 17,921 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 17,486 Mahindra Scorpio 15,542 Maruti Suzuki Victoris 15,240 Maruti Suzuki Fronx 13,353 Hyundai Venue 12,413 Mahindra Bolero 11,841 Kia Sonet 10,998

Now, if you take SUVs alone into consideration, the Top 10 list will see a few more join the wagon. The Tata Nexon, Punch, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Victoris take up the top six spots. The remaining four spots are taken by Maruti Suzuki Fronx (13,353), Hyundai Venue (12,413), Mahindra Bolero (11,841), and Kia Sonet (10,998) respectively.