Car Sales January 2026: Six Marutis in Top 10, But Tata Nexon Takes Top Spot

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Feb 02, 2026, 09:02 PM
Key Highlights
  • Six out of the top 10 cars were Maruti Suzuki cars
  • The Nexon sales include both the ICE as well as the EV version
  • Creta & Scorpio were sole representative of the respective brands in the list

India’s car sales in January 2026 have been an eye-opener for sure. While Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest automaker, continues to dominate the Top 10 chart with six models, it was the Tata Nexon that emerged as the best-seller. Tata Motors sold 23,365 units of the subcompact SUV, leaving a substantial gap between the Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was the second best-seller at 19,629 units. However, we must tell you that with Nexon, it was the combined sales of the ICE and EV models.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image 31

Interestingly, the third spot was also taken by a Tata car – specifically the Punch, which accounted for 19,257 units. It was followed by the Hyundai Creta at 17,921 units, taking the fourth spot and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, taking the fifth spot with 17,892 units.

Top 10 Selling Models - Jan'26

Tata Nexon 23,365
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 19,629
Tata Punch 19,257
Hyundai Creta 17,921
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 17,892
Maruti Suzuki Swift 17,806
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 17,486
Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,782
Mahindra Scorpio 15,542
Maruti Suzuki Victoris 15,240

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N 1

The sixth best-selling car in January 2026 was the Maruti Suzuki Swift (17,806), followed by the Brezza (17,486) and Baleno (16,782), in seventh and eighth spots respectively. The only Mahindra in the top 10 list was the Scorpio, which took the ninth spot at 15,542 units, followed by the Maruti Suzuki Victoris in the tenth spot, at 15,240 units.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx long term 26

Top 10 Selling SUVs - Jan'26

Tata Nexon 23,365
Tata Punch 19,257
Hyundai Creta 17,921
Maruti Suzuki Brezza 17,486
Mahindra Scorpio 15,542
Maruti Suzuki Victoris 15,240
Maruti Suzuki Fronx 13,353
Hyundai Venue 12,413
Mahindra Bolero 11,841
Kia Sonet 10,998
Hyundai Venue 2

Now, if you take SUVs alone into consideration, the Top 10 list will see a few more join the wagon. The Tata Nexon, Punch, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Victoris take up the top six spots. The remaining four spots are taken by Maruti Suzuki Fronx (13,353), Hyundai Venue (12,413), Mahindra Bolero (11,841), and Kia Sonet (10,998) respectively.

