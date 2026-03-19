Mini Cooper S Victory Edition Launched In India At Rs 57.50 Lakh

Mini has launched the Cooper S Victory Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 57.50 lakh. Bookings for the model had opened in late February, and it is being offered in limited numbers as a full CBU import. The special edition draws inspiration from the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally-winning Mini Cooper S.

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Based on the Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack, the Victory Edition is available exclusively in a Chili Red exterior shade with a contrasting black roof and a white stripe running across the length of the car. It also features ‘52’ graphics on the sides, referencing the race number of the rally-winning car.

At the rear, the edition gets a split roof-mounted spoiler and a centrally positioned exhaust. Additional exterior elements include “1965” badging on the C-pillar, white-finished hub caps, and 18-inch alloy wheels in the JCW Lap Spoke 2-tone design.

Inside, the cabin carries a black-and-red theme and features elements such as a ‘Rallye Monte-Carlo’ sticker on the driver-side door, Victory Edition door entry sills, and “1965” badging on the steering wheel rim and centre storage box.

Mechanically, the Victory Edition remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.