Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh Prices Slashed With Launch Of SeriesX; Curvv EV 45 kWh Discontinued

Tata Motors has revised the Curvv EV lineup with the introduction of three new SeriesX variants, all equipped with the 55 kWh battery pack. As part of this update, the brand has discontinued all previous variants, including the 45 kWh options.

The revised range is priced between Rs 16.99 lakh and Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with the Accomplished X 55 at the entry point and the Empowered X 55 Dark at the top. This brings the starting price of the 55 kWh Curvv EV down from Rs 19.25 lakh previously. Notably, the base Curvv EV is now Rs 30,000 cheaper than the top-spec Nexon EV (non-dark, standard variant).

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On the feature front, the Accomplished X 55 gets a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera with blind-spot monitoring, passive ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery and rear sunshades.

The Empowered X 55 builds on the Accomplished X with additional features such as active seat ventilation, a powered driver’s seat, reclining rear seats, and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a JBL 9-speaker audio system. It also adds Level 2 ADAS with 20 features, along with extras like a powered tailgate, V2L/V2V capability and 18-inch alloy wheels. This variant is also offered in the Dark edition, priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Since the 45 kWh battery pack is discontinued now, the SeriesX lineup continues with the larger 55 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed ARAI range of 502 km, while Tata states a more realistic C75 range of 400 km. Power output stands at 167 bhp and 215 Nm. Tata continues to offer a lifetime battery warranty (up to 15 years from registration) with the 55 kWh variants.