Review: 2021 Tata Tigor EV

Tata Motors is leading the way, at least when it comes to electrification. The Nexon EV commands a massive share in the electric passenger car space in the country, and now to give the subcompact SUV some company, another electric car has been introduced in the subcompact space. The 2021 facelift of the Tigor EV is currently the most affordable electric passenger car in the country. In its new avatar, the car promises a longer range, connected car tech and a warranty that's not going to get over in a hurry.

Design

The redesigned grille with with a blue slat and EV badge is unmissable.

The car gets similar styling elements to the Tigor facelift that was launched earlier this year. But you just cannot miss the EV badge on the more futuristic looking grille with a blue slat. Projector headlights, new horizontal fog lamps with integrated LED DRLs, new alloy wheels and revised taillamps also find a place here. There's some more blue on the 14-inch wheels to make the EV look different from its Petrol sibling. In all there are 3 variants on offer but only the top-of-the-line XZ+ gets a dual tone option. Apart from the signature teal blue, the car also gets a daytona grey option.

Tech & Interiors

The 7-inch touch screen is available only on the top XZ+ trim.

In the cabin, once again you notice a lot of blue accents. You see them on the AC vents and the seats which get the tri-arrow pattern. Overall, the front row gives quite a premium appeal with a modern looking instrument cluster which gives information on range, regeneration and eco mode amongst other things. The drive selector is very ergonomically placed and is good to hold. While you get automatic climate control on all the variants, the mid XM trim gets the 4 speaker Harman infotainment system, interior lighting with theatre dimming and all 4 power windows.

The instrument cluster which information on range, regeneration and eco mode.

The 7-inch touch screen is nicely integrated into the dash and is placed just right, not too high and not too low. It is compatible with both applecarplay and Android auto. The 2021 Tigor EV is also a connected car and comes with a suite that offers more than 30 features including remote cooling, intrusion alert and charging status. This along with cooled glovebox, push button start and foldable rear armrest is only available on the top XZ+.

The spare wheel has been placed vertically in the boot to give you more space.

The second row is decent on space but there are no AC vents here. The spare wheel has been placed vertically in the boot to give you a space of 316 litres, this can go up to 375 litres if the wheel is removed as the company is also providing a puncture repair kit with the car.

Dynamics

26 kWh lithium-ion battery makes 73 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Like any electric car, you have to get used to the silent start on the Tigor EV. And it stays that way as long as you're on the road. The new electric subcompact sedan gets a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery with a new permanent magnet synchronous electric motor which makes 73 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Press the throttle and right from the word go all the numbers are available at your disposal. What that does is that makes the car reach 0-60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Of course, for that fast pickup you'll need to switch to the sport mode which will ensure a slightly lesser range.

Sport mode ensure a more spirited drive but with slightly lesser range.

The EV has adopted the brand's ZipTron powertrain also seen on the Nexon EV. Its lithium-ion battery gets IP67 certification which means you don't really have to worry about water and dust causing harm to it. Our drive in the rain was trouble free in that sense. It only gives you more confidence that Tata is giving a warranty of 8 years and 1.6 lakh kms on both the battery and motor.

Tata is claiming an ARAI certified range of 306 kms on Tigor EV.

The big claim on the Tigor EV in its latest avatar is the range which according to ARAI certification is 306 kms. Now of course in real world that number will come down, just to give you an idea, when I started on full charge the car was showing a range of 204 kms. And after having driven for around 50 kms, some of which was in stop and go traffic, the range had come down to 130 kms. Now that's a significant improvement from the earlier Tigor EV. It also really depends on how light your foot is on the accelerator and how much brakes you use.

Ride & Handling

IP67 certification protects the battery from water and dust.

The Sportback shape of the Tigor has always not just made it look different from other cars in the segment but has also given the car an edge when it comes to dynamics. So, changing lanes at high speeds doesn't not really unsettle the occupants. Ride is also as plush as you would expect from a subcompact sedan. The steering though, can give you a little more feedback than what is the case currently. Hill ascent and descent features help in a trouble-free drive.

Safety

The Tigor EV has scored even better than its petrol sibling when it comes to safety.

Tata has scored big on Safety once more with the Tigor EV. The car has been given a 4-star crash rating by Global NCAP and this is for both adult as well as child occupant protection. In the process it has even gone a step up on its petrol sibling. In fact, if the car came with ISOFIX mounts as a standard, the rating would've gone up even more. The middle seat here gets a lap belt which isn't ideal too. The car gets dual airbags and ABS with EBD as standard.

Charging

Car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol.

As a Tata electric car owner, you could get used to the company's EZ power app. It makes the task of finding the nearest available charging station simpler. It also lets you initiate the charge and make payments. Using a fast charger, the car can be charged to 80 per cent in less than 1 hour. It takes 8.5 hours to achieve the same by using a home charger. Tata says the car is compatible with globally acceptable CCS2 charging protocol and can be fast-charged as well as slow-charged from any 15 A plug point.

Verdict

On-road prices of the Tigor EV depend on various state subsidies.

The Tigor EV has been priced starting at Rs. 11.99 lakh which goes up to Rs. 13.14 lakh for the XZ+ dual tone, all prices ex-showroom. Now that is almost double of the Petrol variants which only come with a manual gearbox. But unlike most other cars, don't be surprised if the on-road price actually comes down depending on where you live in owing to subsidies being provided by various state governments on purchase of electric vehicles.

Low running cost is the trump card of cars like the Tigor EV.

The Tigor EV is now a much-improved car with its longer range, better warranty and all the tech it offers. In times of rising fuel prices, cars like these make a lot of sense due to their low running cost. Depending on how much you drive you can break even in a couple of years. And of course, you're playing your part in burning lesser fossil fuels and keeping our planet greener for much longer.