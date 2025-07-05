HomeNews & Reviews
Tata Harrier EV Receives 10,000 Bookings In 24 Hours

Launched recently, the prices for the SUV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh (ex-showroom, charger prices not included)
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Tata has announced commencing production for the Harrier EV.
  • The Harrier EV can be had in either RWD or AWD format.
  • Offered with either a 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery.

Tata Motors has announced receiving over 10,000 orders for its latest all-electric offering, the Harrier EV, within a day of opening bookings in India. The company has also started production of the SUV at its facility in Pune. Launched recently, the Harrier EV is the largest, most powerful EV the company has ever developed to date, along with being the only Tata model to feature a dual-motor setup. Prices for the SUV range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 29.74 lakh (ex-showroom, charger prices not included).

 

Also ReadNew Tata Harrier EV SUV Bookings Open
 Tata Harrier EV Receives 10 000 Bookings In 24 Hours

Tata Motors has started producing the Harrier EV at its facility in Pune

 

The Harrier EV’s design is largely similar to its ICE counterpart, mostly featuring the same design elements, save for a few EV-specific styling cues. When it comes to features, the Harrier EV is offered with a larger equipment list than the diesel Harrier. Some of the features offered in the SUV include a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, level 2 ADAS tech, powered and ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, remote parking, in-built front and rear dash cams, JBL Black speakers with Dolby Atmos and more. The QWD models will also offer six terrain modes, a transparent bonnet function for the 360-degree cameras and off-road cruise control.

 

Also ReadTata Harrier EV Claimed Range Revealed Across All Variants
 

On the powertrain front, the Harrier EV can be had in either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive configurations. In rear-wheel-drive form, the SUV has a 235 bhp electric motor mounted on the rear axle, paired with a 65 kWh or 75 kWh battery. In the dual-motor variant, meanwhile, a second 156 bhp electric motor is added to the front axle, taking the combined output to over 300 bhp and 504 Nm of peak torque. Tata claims that the Harrier EV QWD will hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 6.3 seconds. When it comes to range, the claimed figures are- 65 kWh RWD (538 km), 75 kWh RWD (627 km), and 75 kWh QWD (622 km).


 

