Top 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India

Seat heights on this list begin as low as 737 mm and go up to 795 mm.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Bajaj Avenger has the most accessible seat height on the list.
  • BSA Gold Star 650 is the most expensive and powerful bike of the bunch.
  • TVS Ronin is the most feature-packed bike.

Finding the right motorcycle often comes down to more than just engine size or styling—comfort and confidence matter just as much, especially for shorter riders. One of the key factors that influences rider comfort is seat height. In India, bikes with low seat height offer better control, easier manoeuvrability, and better confidence in daily stop-and-go traffic. Whether you're a beginner or someone looking for a practical everyday ride, here are the top 5 bikes in India with the lowest seat height. 

Lowest Seat Height Bajaj Avenger 220 carandbike edited 4

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 - 737 mm

Price: Rs 1.48 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is a laid-back cruiser designed for a relaxed riding stance and long-distance comfort. The motorcycle has the lowest seat height here at just 737 mm, making it the most accessible for shorter riders. The Avenger 220 Cruise is also available in a Street variant and a lower-displacement model, the Avenger 160 Street. It’s powered by a 220 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 18.7 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The Avenger 220 Cruise is available in two shades—Moon White and Auburn Black.

 

Also Read: Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025

Lowest Seat Height Jawa 43 Bobber carandbike edited 3

Jawa 42 Bobber - 740 mm

Price: Rs 2.09 – 2.34 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

The Jawa 42 Bobber is an attractive looking bobber-styled motorcycle that offers a combination of retro aesthetics along with modern performance. With a seat height of just 740 mm, it’s comfortably accessible for shorter riders. The 42 Bobber has a unique identity amongst other motorcycles on the road. The Jawa 42 Bobber is powered by 334cc BS6 engine which develops 29.51 bhp and 32.74 Nm. The motorcycle is offered in five striking colours — Black Mirror, Jasper Red, Moonstone White, Mystique Copper, and Deep Black Matte Red Clad.

Lowest Seat Height Goan Classic 350 carandbike edited 7

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 - 750 mm

Price: Rs 2.35 – 2.38 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is one of the highest selling models in the brand’s portfolio. The motorcycle is known for its modern retro styling, signature thump, and upright yet comfortable stance. The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber version of the Classic with a low seat height of 750 mm. Powering it is the J-series 349cc engine, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque—ideal for in-city riding and highway travels. Royal Enfield offers the Goan Classic 350 in four vibrant colours—Purple Haze, Shack Black, Trip Teal, and Rave Red.

 

Also Read: 10 Cars Named After Animals

Lowest Seat Height BSA GOLD STAR carandbike edited 2

BSA Goldstar 650 – 782 mm

Price: Rs 3.10 – 2.45 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

The BSA Gold Star 650 holds the title for the largest single-cylinder powered motorcycle on sale in India and at the same time, on this list, it is also one of the low seat height motorcycles. Designed to offer the classic charm of a big single, its technology is all modern to ensure you a piece of mind. The Gold Star 650 is powered by a 648 cc single-pot liquid-cooled mill that is rated to produce 45.6 bhp and 55 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has rated top speed of 160 kmph and claimed range of 312 km on a full tank. BSA offers the Gold Star 650 in total of six colour options.

 

Also Read: Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India

Lowest Seat Height TVS Ronins carandbike edited 1

TVS Ronin - 795mm

Price: Rs 1.35 – 1.73 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi

The TVS Ronin is a neo-retro motorcycle designed to take on daily commuting and relaxed weekend rides. With a seat height of 795 mm, it might be the tallest seat here but is an accessible and comfortable one for most riders, thanks to the seat’s contouring. The Ronin is powered by a 225cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The Ronin also comes loaded with modern features such as a fully-digital LCD instrument cluster, TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth, dual ABS modes (Rain and Road), and a slipper clutch—making it a well-rounded and affordable option. 

# seat height# Lowest Seat Height# Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220# Jawa 42 Bobber# BSA Goldstar 650# TVS Ronin# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily# Cover Story
