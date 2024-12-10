TVS Ronin, RTR 310-Based Custom Motorcycles Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024

TVS MotoSoul recently concluded after being conducted for two consecutive days at Vagator, Goa. This year’s MotoSoul was an eventful outing, which included the reveal of the company’s new 300 cc engine, named the RT-XD4 300, along with the unveiling of the updated iteration of the TVS Ronin. As per tradition, TVS also showcased a range of their custom-built, one-off motorcycles at the venue. Here are the ones we thought were quite interesting.

Also Read: 2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024: New Colours, Dual-Channel ABS For Ronin DS



Ronin Mizuno

The Ronin Mizuno was built in collaboration with Smoked Garage

The one-off motorcycle that arguably caught the most attention at MotoSoul this year was the Ronin Mizuno, a cafe racer, built in collaboration with Smoked Garage. According to Smoked Garage, the motorcycle is meant to “evoke the spirit of 70s street racing”. The Mizuno, while based on the Ronin, looked drastically different, sporting a bikini fairing merged with the side panels. The bike is painted in a tasteful shade of yellow and black and comes with fibreglass wheel covers. The rear end of the motorcycle comes with a very sharp panel. Unlike the standard Ronin, the Mizuno features racing suspension.

Also Read: New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024



Vortex 310

The Vortex 310 is based on the Apache RTR 310

Another interesting exhibit at MotoSoul was the Vortex 310, which was also designed in collaboration with Smoked Garage. The Vortex 310 is a futuristic-looking, supermoto-inspired creation based on the Apache RTR 310 that has been on sale in India for a while now. The motorcycle gets a range of edgy styling cues such as the red panel with a tiny slit for the headlamp, angular metallic racing fuel tank, a silver crash guard and the rear body panel behind the seat. Other details on the motorcycle include a dual exhaust, anti-drag wheel covers, a performance seat with ventilation, and a max induction airbox.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh



Ronin Cafe Racer

The cafe racer is painted in a vibrant colour scheme that combines shades of white, orange and blue

TVS also showcased a custom-built cafe racer that was based on the Ronin at the event. The cafe racer is painted in a vibrant colour scheme that combines shades of white, orange and blue. This custom motorcycle sported a bikini fairing with a tall visor, whitewall tyres, a tail cowl in line with other cafe racers and a blue seat. This motorcycle also featured a shorter exhaust than the standard Ronin, which will likely make for a sweet-sounding exhaust note.

Ronin Parakram



The Ronin Parakram was also on display at the venue

Unveiled earlier this year, the Ronin Parakram was also on display at the venue. The motorcycle was revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in India. The Ronin Parakram is painted in a darker shade of green with a silver hue. The orange, white and green colours of the Indian flag have also been pinstriped across the motorcycle’s headlamp and tank. The motorcycle also comes with graphics depicting the Indian army across different areas. Other custom touches on the motorcycle include a new single-seat setup, silver metallic finishing on the exhaust and a metallic covering across the tail section.



