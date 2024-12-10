Login
TVS Ronin, RTR 310-Based Custom Motorcycles Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024

TVS showcased a range of their custom-built, one-off motorcycles at MotoSoul 2024, which included the Ronin Mizuno, Vortex 310 and Ronin Cafe Racer
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • TVS showcased a range of custom bikes at MotoSoul 2024.
  • The bikes were based on the Ronin and Apache RTR 310.
  • TVS also unveiled the updated Ronin at the event.

TVS MotoSoul recently concluded after being conducted for two consecutive days at Vagator, Goa. This year’s MotoSoul was an eventful outing, which included the reveal of the company’s new 300 cc engine, named the RT-XD4 300, along with the unveiling of the updated iteration of the TVS Ronin. As per tradition, TVS also showcased a range of their custom-built, one-off motorcycles at the venue. Here are the ones we thought were quite interesting. 

 

Also Read2025 TVS Ronin Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024: New Colours, Dual-Channel ABS For Ronin DS
 

Ronin Mizuno

 

AD 4nXf8HpPHzP7LTSJJX9 FEDvt0bIsCtguPXDoN8mK0v5jUW1cGde8ABV5xoZG2Pc3UEqEZSncjDXtc8XiGkAU4c36E S3ssGQkLSNI5xmq n7HMsiPQ VCDUJKQagU8IQ8RM1Sg

The Ronin Mizuno was built in collaboration with Smoked Garage

 

The one-off motorcycle that arguably caught the most attention at MotoSoul this year was the Ronin Mizuno, a cafe racer, built in collaboration with Smoked Garage. According to Smoked Garage, the motorcycle is meant to “evoke the spirit of 70s street racing”. The Mizuno, while based on the Ronin, looked drastically different, sporting a bikini fairing merged with the side panels. The bike is painted in a tasteful shade of yellow and black and comes with fibreglass wheel covers. The rear end of the motorcycle comes with a very sharp panel. Unlike the standard Ronin, the Mizuno features racing suspension. 

 

Also Read: New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
 

Vortex 310

 

AD 4nXfxrpREo2PMbMaXIsxG5ETIW4VgONhaNHri1F20OtLd4UecOKuJvpOnBJEzhXp2JTO0C

The Vortex 310 is based on the Apache RTR 310 

 

Another interesting exhibit at MotoSoul was the Vortex 310, which was also designed in collaboration with Smoked Garage. The Vortex 310 is a futuristic-looking, supermoto-inspired creation based on the Apache RTR 310 that has been on sale in India for a while now. The motorcycle gets a range of edgy styling cues such as the red panel with a tiny slit for the headlamp, angular metallic racing fuel tank, a silver crash guard and the rear body panel behind the seat. Other details on the motorcycle include a dual exhaust, anti-drag wheel covers, a performance seat with ventilation, and a max induction airbox.

 

Also ReadTVS Apache RTR 160 4V Gains USD Fork, Priced At Rs 1.40 Lakh
 

Ronin Cafe Racer

 

AD 4nXco74 hwHYzyPXq5qPqM2fz3BF4mfPmndZu1mKvfrYvswtq9tPAfi40hG4cUR6uhDHn4qyvad34kG4aOgQ845aESiXXZna6lwPhBfIdg1auCu

The cafe racer is painted in a vibrant colour scheme that combines shades of white, orange and blue

 

TVS also showcased a custom-built cafe racer that was based on the Ronin at the event. The cafe racer is painted in a vibrant colour scheme that combines shades of white, orange and blue. This custom motorcycle sported a bikini fairing with a tall visor, whitewall tyres, a tail cowl in line with other cafe racers and a blue seat. This motorcycle also featured a shorter exhaust than the standard Ronin, which will likely make for a sweet-sounding exhaust note.

 

Ronin Parakram
 TVS Ronin RTR 310 Based Custom Motorcycles Unveiled At Moto Soul 2024 2

The Ronin Parakram was also on display at the venue

 

Unveiled earlier this year, the Ronin Parakram was also on display at the venue. The motorcycle was revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas in India. The Ronin Parakram is painted in a darker shade of green with a silver hue. The orange, white and green colours of the Indian flag have also been pinstriped across the motorcycle’s headlamp and tank. The motorcycle also comes with graphics depicting the Indian army across different areas. Other custom touches on the motorcycle include a new single-seat setup, silver metallic finishing on the exhaust and a metallic covering across the tail section.


 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

