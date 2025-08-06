TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Nissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First TimeAuto Retails Declined By 4.31% In July 2025: FADATriumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked In India KTM 160 Duke Teased Ahead Of Launch Triumph Thruxton 400 vs Speed 400: What’s Different?
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Harrier Adventure X & Safari Adventure X: First Look | Rs. 18.99 Lakh – ADAS, EPB, 360° CamerasTVS Jupiter Long Term ReviewMahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack 2 -- VALUE pick of the range? 🤔 | Features + On-Road Prices | First Look
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
VinFast VF7Mahindra BE.05Mercedes-AMG CLE 53MG ZS HEVMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut

The TVS M1-S will essentially be a rebadged version of the Ion M1-S, which is made by Ion Mobility, a Singapore-based startup
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To be visually identical to the Ion M1-S.
  • Expected to feature a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.
  • The claimed range of the Ion M1-S is 150 km.

TVS has teased an upcoming electric scooter ahead of its launch in Indonesia. Named the M1-S, the scooter will essentially be a badge-engineered twin of the Ion M1-S. For the unversed, Ion Mobility is a Singapore-based EV startup, with which TVS holds a strategic partnership. This will be the first offering to emerge from the partnership. The company is, however, yet to comment on its plans to offer the M1-S in other markets, including India. 

 

Also Read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 Launched At Rs 1.34 Lakh: Gets Dual-Channel ABS
 TVS M1 S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut 1

The new scooter from TVS is expected to be a rebadged Ion M1-S.

 

The M1-S appears to be visually identical to the model showcased by Ion Mobility, featuring dual headlight clusters up front, outlined by daytime-running lamps, with a range of angular body panels all around and a tall windscreen. The scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels. On the features front, the Ion M1-S comes with a 7-inch TFT HD display, smart key, three riding modes, and a reverse mode. The underseat storage volume of the scooter amounts to 26 litres.

 

Also Read: 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched At Rs 1.54 Lakh; Gets USD Fork, New Graphics
 

On the powertrain front, the Ion M1-S comes with a 12.5 kW electric motor powered by a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to Ion’s website the scooter has a 0 to 50 kmph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 105 kmph. The claimed range figure for the scooter amounts to 150 km. In terms of cycle parts, the scooter comes with telescopic front forks and pre-load adjustable twin shocks at the rear. It also gets disc brakes at both ends.

# TVS M1-S# TVS Motor Company# TVS Indonesia# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Super Soldier Edition is the newest addition to the popular Ntorq 125 Super Squad series.
    TVS Ntorq 125 Super Soldier Edition Launched At Rs 98,117
  • The Super Squad editions pay tribute to superheroes from the Marvel universe with special liveries
    New TVS Ntorq 125 Super Squad Edition Models To Launch Soon
  • The motorcycle is offered in two main variants – Base and Top, with two built-to-order kits also on offer
    2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: Variants Explained
  • TVS has updated the RTR 310 with more features and a new colour scheme.
    2025 TVS Apache RTR 310: What’s New?
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a range of changes that mainly aim to improve power delivery and overall rideability
    Updated TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched In India At Rs 2.40 Lakh; Gets Launch Control, Drag Torque Control

Latest News

  • The C-segment SUV, which is expected to go on sale in India in 2026, will be locally produced by the company.
    Nissan's Duster-Based SUV Spied On Test In India For The First Time
  • Overall auto sales declined by 4.31 per cent, with only the tractor and three-wheeler segments witnessing year-on-year growth
    Auto Retails Declined By 4.31% In July 2025: FADA
  • The Speed 400 is now priced at Rs 2.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Speed 400 Prices Hiked In India
  • The 160 Duke will be the brand’s entry-level offering in the Indian market.
    KTM 160 Duke Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The new Range Rover Sport SV Carbon is the third model under the special SV series, which already has the Range Rover Sport SV and SV Black
    New Range Rover Sport SV Carbon Unveiled; Will Debut At Monterey Car Week on August 13
  • While Hyundai is yet to green light the launch of the Genesis brand in India, when it does come, it is expected to begin its innings with an SUV.
    Genesis Finally Coming To India? Hyundai 'Strategically Evaluating' Launch Of Luxury Arm
  • The Thruxton 400 is the fifth motorcycle based on Triumph’s 400 cc platform.
    Triumph Thruxton 400 Launched In India At Rs 2.74 Lakh
  • The Nissan Magnite Kuro edition is available with either the 1.0 petrol or 1.0 turbo petrol engine. Priced between Rs. 8.31 lakh and Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom)
    2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.31 Lakh
  • The TVS M1-S will essentially be a rebadged version of the Ion M1-S, which is made by Ion Mobility, a Singapore-based startup
    TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The motorcycle is expected to be based on the EV Fun concept that was showcased at the EICMA trade show in Milan, Italy
    First-Ever Honda Electric Motorcycle To Be Unveiled On September 2

Popular TVS Models

  • Home
  • News
  • News
  • TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut