TVS M1-S Electric Scooter Teased Ahead Of Debut

TVS has teased an upcoming electric scooter ahead of its launch in Indonesia. Named the M1-S, the scooter will essentially be a badge-engineered twin of the Ion M1-S. For the unversed, Ion Mobility is a Singapore-based EV startup, with which TVS holds a strategic partnership. This will be the first offering to emerge from the partnership. The company is, however, yet to comment on its plans to offer the M1-S in other markets, including India.

The new scooter from TVS is expected to be a rebadged Ion M1-S.

The M1-S appears to be visually identical to the model showcased by Ion Mobility, featuring dual headlight clusters up front, outlined by daytime-running lamps, with a range of angular body panels all around and a tall windscreen. The scooter rides on 14-inch alloy wheels. On the features front, the Ion M1-S comes with a 7-inch TFT HD display, smart key, three riding modes, and a reverse mode. The underseat storage volume of the scooter amounts to 26 litres.

On the powertrain front, the Ion M1-S comes with a 12.5 kW electric motor powered by a 4.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to Ion’s website the scooter has a 0 to 50 kmph time of 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 105 kmph. The claimed range figure for the scooter amounts to 150 km. In terms of cycle parts, the scooter comes with telescopic front forks and pre-load adjustable twin shocks at the rear. It also gets disc brakes at both ends.